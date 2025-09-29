If you're keen on discovering which of the titular heroes are worth your precious time and effort (the Exalted rarities, no doubt!), our Blade & Soul Heroes tier list should do just the trick.

There are quite a few cross-platform adventures on mobile out there, but not that many that follow a franchise as big as Blade & Soul.

Now, Blade & Soul Heroes is a stunning gacha MMORPG, but it's a little bit more colourful than what you might be used to from the franchise. It's just as good nonetheless, and you'd definitely want to have the most powerful heroes in your lineup, wouldn't you? That's what our Blade & Soul Heroes tier list is here for.

Although you won't be playing a specific class, you will have several heroes that you can play, each with its unique playstyle. You can have up to 5 of them on a team, one of which will be the main. You can always switch this up based on which playstyle you like the most, of course.

How are the best heroes in Blade & Soul Heroes decided?

On the following pages, I've ranked them all based on how strong they are in PvE, so you can have a clearer idea of who you should try to summon from the gacha. I recommend you save up your Divine Gems for the rate-up banners of the heroes you want, and not spend them on banners that you don't actually need.

Deploy heroes that complement each other

You should try to acquire heroes that go well together. For instance, you should try having a Support on your team, even if you don't think you need it at the start. Trust me, it'll come in handy!

Without further ado, simply click through all the lovely links below and you can start building your ultimate roster today.