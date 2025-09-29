Blade & Soul Heroes tier list
| Blade & Soul Heroes
If you're keen on discovering which of the titular heroes are worth your precious time and effort (the Exalted rarities, no doubt!), our Blade & Soul Heroes tier list should do just the trick.
There are quite a few cross-platform adventures on mobile out there, but not that many that follow a franchise as big as Blade & Soul.
Now, Blade & Soul Heroes is a stunning gacha MMORPG, but it's a little bit more colourful than what you might be used to from the franchise. It's just as good nonetheless, and you'd definitely want to have the most powerful heroes in your lineup, wouldn't you? That's what our Blade & Soul Heroes tier list is here for.
Although you won't be playing a specific class, you will have several heroes that you can play, each with its unique playstyle. You can have up to 5 of them on a team, one of which will be the main. You can always switch this up based on which playstyle you like the most, of course.
We've covered Blade & Soul Revolution beginner tips too, along with a guide to help you pick your class!
How are the best heroes in Blade & Soul Heroes decided?To create this tier list, I've tried heroes that worked and those that were a little bit subpar. Of course, most of the strongest are of Exalted rarity.
On the following pages, I've ranked them all based on how strong they are in PvE, so you can have a clearer idea of who you should try to summon from the gacha. I recommend you save up your Divine Gems for the rate-up banners of the heroes you want, and not spend them on banners that you don't actually need.
Deploy heroes that complement each otherYou should try to acquire heroes that go well together. For instance, you should try having a Support on your team, even if you don't think you need it at the start. Trust me, it'll come in handy!
Without further ado, simply click through all the lovely links below and you can start building your ultimate roster today.
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
S+ tier
- Mushin
- Poharan
- Doyul
- Yunma Fei
Mushin is a melee attacker you can get for free at the beginning. He is exceptional for everything, especially in PvP, since his skill can apply Corrupt, which is an effect that deals additional damage whenever the target receives healing.
Poharan is a ranged hero who uses her huge machine gun to deal insane amounts of damage. She can deal AoE damage, making her incredible for PvE, but also in some situations, PvP. Poharan can also deal damage over time in the form of Burn.
S tier
- Somyeong
- Sehwa
- Inlang
- Yura
- Guri
- Ku Yang
- Fluffy
- Sansu
- Salkhi the Swift
- Boryn
- Jinyung
- Choi Jina
Guri might look tiny, but he's mighty. He is a Defender who deals damage, and he is surprisingly mobile. If you like the playstyle, he is definitely a fun pick to have on your team. His damage scales with his DEF, so make sure to give him lots of it.
Somyeong is an attacker who uses poison. She amplifies existing poison effects on the target, and with her kit, she can apply multiple potent poisons to her enemies. She does that AoE, which makes her an incredibly reliable DPS.
A tier
- Harin
- Jinwong
- Gwon
- Yunwa
- Gunma
- Juwol
- Uwon
- Hongbi
- Ashjaw
Harin is an Exalted hero who looks adorable, but packs a punch. She has a chance to apply Chill on the enemy, an effect that reduces the ATK and ATK Speed and stacks. She's good in certain situations, but her damage output is not that high, which is why she only lands in this tier.
Juwol can deal quite a lot of damage if everything aligns in her favour. She relies a lot on chance, which is why she can't rank higher. Since her kit relies on damage over time (Poison), she pairs well with other heroes that enhance the poison damage dealt or deal more damage based on the existing poisons on the enemy.
B tier
- Naksun
- Yusal
- Taywong
- Namsoyoo
- Bak Gaha
- Myo
- Baymu
- Ukaha
- Unjin
- Hogdonny
- Nero
Ukaha might look scary, but that's probably only because he is a Defender. He's a bulky hero who can pull enemies, displacing them - that can be useful in PvP. He can become quite tanky, and with the right build, he is a really useful front liner.
Bak Gaha is an adorable healer. She can also reduce the incoming damage, and with her Leader Passive, she can even summon a healing totem that passively heals up allies. She's great until you get a better supporter.
C tier
- Ploggle Prince
- Guho
- Dochun
- Jo Horang
- Gwen
- Furin
- Hammerjaw
- Golden Deva
- Minou
- Dura
- Gwihan
These are the worst heroes you could use in terms of power. They are not that strong, and even if some of them could be considered decent at the start, they will soon fall off. Most of the options listed in this very last section of our Blade & Soul Heroes tier list should be swapped out for better ones as soon as you can.
