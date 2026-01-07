Motto Immortal is a weird mashup of AI and card battler that's coming to mobile

Talking to god(esses)

Motto Immortal is an upcoming mix of card battler and AI chatbot

The selling point is not only the roguelite action, but also being able to transfigure cards

You'll even be able to talk with the characters, if that's your thing

The topic of AI and its integration into gaming is a pretty... let's say divisive topic. The debate (if you can even call it that) often hinges on where the line is between taking the legwork out of development and just handing it over to a machine. And if you're particularly against it, then Motto Immortal is probably your perfect nightmare.

From the outset, it's self-evident that Motto Immortal is leaning heavily on AI, especially for its art. Beneath the hood, we're looking at a fairly typical card-based roguelite where you collect different cards based on goddesses and create your own deck.

Where it does differ is in the options it offers outside of that, from being able to transfigure your preferred card's appearance with prompts, to even being able to chat with the characters in them individually.

Godlike?

I'm not about to judge someone who makes use of AI to chat with their favourite character from a film, book or game. But at the same time, I do question the wisdom behind Motto Immortal.

My understanding, after all, is that most people who do make use of these tools are already invested in a character. No doubt that helps cover up the inherent issues with AI for them. But Motto Immortal expects you to be invested already, in what is (let's be honest) a fairly generic cast.

Essentially, Motto Immortal is offering nothing to really entice either people who are willing to overlook the AI elements or even those who are enthusiastic about the tech.

Still, Motto Immortal is set to arrive later this month if you're at all interested in it.