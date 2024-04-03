Monster Never Cry - guide for starting your demonic reign of terror

Learn the ropes and get some quick tips on getting started!

Monster Never Cry puts you not in the shoes of a hero, but a villain

Build up your lair, recruit and breed new monsters, take the fight to the ‘heroes’

Find out all the basics through the Monster Never Cry guide to get you started in the game without too much hassle!

It seems all too often we’ve got a new game releasing where you hunt down and slay foul monsters or demons. But what about the opposite side of the coin? Maybe it’s time those ‘evil’ beings stood up for themselves. Well, if that’s the way you think then you’re in luck; Monster Never Cry is a brand-new idle RPG that tasks you with doing just that.

In Monster Never Cry you take on the role of the Demon Lord, fighting off hordes of ‘heroes’ intent on plundering your lair, recruiting and breeding new, stronger monsters, and just maybe taking the fight to the forces of ‘good’ themselves.

Sounds interesting? You’re in luck, because we’ve gotten hands-on with Monster Never Cry to give you all the basic tips you need to get started. So read on and find out exactly what this game has in store for you.

The basics

But, before we get into all the tips and tricks, here’s a lowdown on all the basics.

An idle RPG is what it says on the tin. It’s an RPG that lets you earn rewards and accomplish quests even when you’re not playing, making it perfect for players who need downtime or don’t want to play at all hours of the day. Usually, that means you’ll have AFK rewards that are accrued automatically, but that you will need to check in periodically as they cap out at a certain amount.

Monster Never Cry is a particularly ‘hands-off’ example of an idle RPG. While other games have you positioning your heroes and activating their abilities manually, MNC does it automatically. Your only real input is in levelling up your heroes, which monster goes where and when you use them.

Monster Never Cry also has elements of base-building. Specifically, your Monster City also has slots for buildings beneath it. Many of these are specifically for resource-gathering or other purposes, starting with the gold room, and a lot of quests require you to build certain rooms you may’ve neglected and get them to the proper level.

That’s all the basics, so let’s get into some specific suggestions.