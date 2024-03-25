Edenight tier list and a reroll guide

We’re using six tiers in the Edenight tier list to rank all Edenight Agents according to their combat abilities. You’ll find more details about each tier as you get to them.

Progress in Edenight: Idle RPG rests upon your team of Agents. Agents are the characters that will do the fighting for you while you accumulate resources to unlock and upgrade them. The massive, all-female character roster has some strong Agents and some not-so-strong ones. As you log into the game for the first time, you’ll get 1000 free draws. If you get good enough characters, it’s all good. If not, rerolling is not that hard. The last section of this guide will tell you exactly how to reroll in Edenight: Idle RPG.

But first, you must know about the best (and worst) Agents of Edenight. For that purpose, we’ve created an Edenight tier list. It will help you create the best possible team for quick story mode progression. Plus, you can also determine whether you need to reroll immediately.

