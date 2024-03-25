Edenight tier list and a reroll guide
We’re using six tiers in the Edenight tier list to rank all Edenight Agents according to their combat abilities. You’ll find more details about each tier as you get to them.
Progress in Edenight: Idle RPG rests upon your team of Agents. Agents are the characters that will do the fighting for you while you accumulate resources to unlock and upgrade them. The massive, all-female character roster has some strong Agents and some not-so-strong ones. As you log into the game for the first time, you’ll get 1000 free draws. If you get good enough characters, it’s all good. If not, rerolling is not that hard. The last section of this guide will tell you exactly how to reroll in Edenight: Idle RPG.
But first, you must know about the best (and worst) Agents of Edenight. For that purpose, we’ve created an Edenight tier list. It will help you create the best possible team for quick story mode progression. Plus, you can also determine whether you need to reroll immediately.
1
SSR Tier
- Helen
- Catherine
- Lilith
- Suki & Yuki
- Selena
Edenight: Idle RPG is full of strong characters. There are very few "weak" characters in the game. That’s why the SSR (Special Super Rare) tier is kicking off the Edenight tier list. These are the strongest Agents of Edenight. All these excel in every aspect of PvP and PvE combat, whether it's damage dealing or survivability. However, to get the best out of these Agents, you must place them in their favoured positions.Helen performs best when placed right in the middle. Catherine can do the most damage when placed at the back of the team. With the right Agents around her, she can hurt every enemy. Similarly, Lilith is another back-row Agent who can deal some serious poison damage. Suki & Yuki are mage sisters who work well in the middle spot. Lilith and Suki & Yuki perfectly complement each other’s Magical powers. Selena is another back-row Mage with devastating burn magic powers. The best thing about Selena is her versatility. She works well in every type of build.
2
SS Tier
- Renee
- Regina
- Merry
- Mona
- Leila
- Eve
- Ella
- Delilah
- Lisa
- Bonnie
- Judy
- Eartha
- Elizabeth
- Goldie
- Olivia
- Sphinx
If you can’t get your hands on any of the SSR tier characters, don’t worry. There is absolutely no shortage of strong Agents. Most of the Agents in this tier are not as rare as the SSR ones, but their power levels are in a similar range. All you need is the right team build and faction-based formations to get the best out of Agents like Renee, Ella, Sphinx, and the others.
Take Merry, for example. She is a middle-row Mage who deals AoE damage and debuffs any healing capabilities of the enemies. When put in a team of 3 Water and 3 Fire Agents, Merry can do the most damage. Another example of the specific builds required for these Agents is Delilah. She is a Fire-type Agent and deals insane amounts of burn damage. However, she needs protection from Water-type Agents, especially Molly (S Tier Agent).
That said, a few Agents in the SS tier don’t depend on their teams. Goldie, for example, is a superb support capable of healing and reviving team members without needing any help from others. Eve, Ella, and Elizabeth are all doing the same thing.
3
S Tier
- Dew
- Lola
- Nancy
- Athena
- Ellen
- Zandra
- Sara
- Vita
- Molly
- Crystal
- Doris
- Mavis
- Bridget
- Rachel
In most tier lists, S would be the top tier. However, in the case of our Edenight tier list, it’s the third in the ranking. That should tell you everything about the OP Agents and power-oriented meta of Edenight. I’m not saying these are weak characters. However, there are a lot of Agents that don’t have weaknesses as obvious as these gals.
Take Dew and Lola, for example. Both of them are Core Agents, meaning they quickly deal massive amounts of damage to the enemies. However, they are just as quickly killed in combat when faced with tougher enemies. Some of these Agents also need faction power-ups for best performance. Athena and Ellen need certain partners or factions around them for a good output. And even that won’t make up for their low survivability. As you move away from Core Agents, the survivability continues to drop.Sara is great at countering enemy attacks with her magic damage. If you can pair her up with Vita and Lola, her final output doubles. Others like Crystal and Molly are all about SPD and CRT. Bridget and Rachel also work well with others but lack the fire to make any real impact alone. The main reason behind these Agents dropping into the S tier is the low survivability.
4
A Tier
- Gloria
- Sophie
- Maria
- Thera
- Lucy
- Elva
- Zola
- Zoe
- Emily
- Alice
- Dawn
- Milly
These all-around Agents don’t excel at anything specific but are decent in every combat aspect. This makes them highly beginner-friendly. Gloria, Sophie, and Maria simply walk into every team and give their best. You won’t have to pair them up with any specific Agent or Faction to get the best out of them.
Don’t expect them to one-shot enemies, though. Their skill ceiling is quite low. Thera, however, can instantly kill some weaker enemies if paired with the S-tier Agent, Dew. For most of the early game, Lucy will be the best tank in your character roster. She is one of those few low-rarity Agents that are worth investing in. As for support, you won’t find a better option than Alice at the beginning of the game. She’ll protect, she’ll attack, and she’ll buff allies too.
The good thing about these S-tier Agents is their room for improvement. If you are willing to invest a lot of resources and upgrade them to new rarity types, their attributes can really get a boost.
5
B Tier
- Maggie
- Wendy
- Vivien
- Karol
- Jodie
- Jenny
- Lynn
- Tess
- Lara
- Kate
- Fay
- Claire
- Freda
- Pearl
- Anna
- Vicky
Before we get to the weakest Edenight Agents, meet the ones trying to do everything. Sadly, they’re not really excelling in anything. Aside from Maggie and Jodie - decent tank and support - there aren’t many standouts in this tier. They’ll get you by at the earliest stages of the game and soon start pestering you for upgrades. The worst part is, unless you Recruit some decent options, you’ll have to give in to their pestering.
But, it’s not all bad. Lynn, for instance, is a worthwhile Agent. She’s a rare triple threat. Along with her magic damage, she confuses enemies and removes debuffs from allies. Simply put, these are mixed bag Agents. You’ll have to play them to learn about them and decide which ones are worth hanging on to.
6
C Tier
- Zora
- Sally
- Tina
- Sonia
- Tracy
It takes something special to be the weakest character in a game like Edenight. And these ladies have that something special. Zora and Sally somehow become useless after the first few stages of the game. Tina at least has average damage-dealing and survivability skills going for her. As for Sonia and Tracy, get them out of the team as soon as you recruit even a B-tier Agent. Don’t get fooled by their output in the earliest part of the game. They fail hard in front of tougher enemies.
7
How to reroll in Edenight: Idle RPG?
Rerolling in Edenight: Idle RPG isn’t worth it. This Idle RPG offers the same characters every time you try and start afresh. However, if you still want to do it, here’s how to reroll in Edenight: Idle RPG.
Edenight has a “Switch Account” feature that allows players to create three different accounts. You can play as a Guest or create an account using Google and Facebook.
To reroll, start the game with a Guest Account, play through the tutorial, and then see the characters you end up with. If you like the characters you get, go ahead and bind your account. If not, head back to the main screen and click the Switch Account feature. You’ll be asked to bind your account or quit and lose all your current progress. Hit “Quit Anyways” and select “Guest Account” on the next screen to start the tutorial once again and reroll Edenight: Idle RPG.
Since the tutorial of Edenight: Idle RPG teaches players about all the basics of the game, it’s quite long. So, rerolling this way would take up a lot of time.
Oh, and since you've been so kind to read through the whole tier list, here are some Edenight codes that will get you free gems and Recruit Cards as a gift.