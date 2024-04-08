Magic Chronicle tier list and a reroll guide
Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG is now available on both Android and iOS. If you are a new player and you want to learn about the best characters in the game, we have made a complete Magic Chronicle tier list where we rank every character! On top of that, we have included a mini guide to help you perform a reroll if you need to.
Before we get into the rankings, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. For starters, no matter how strong a character is, this is a team game. This means you will have to build a proper team around your favourite characters if you want to see them performing their best.
Another thing to keep in mind is that these rankings are based on the characters' full moon performance (maxed). Also, since it's relatively new, and new characters keep joining the roster, likely these rankings will soon change.
Also, I've decided to rank only the Legacy characters in the game because they are the only ones that matter after a certain point.
Alright, it's time to get into our Magic Chronicle tier list!
S-Tier
|Character
|Type
|Range
|Role
|Gabriel - Seraphim
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Fuma - God of Ninja
|Power
|Melee
|Warrior
|Oersted - Interstellar Bard
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Eleanor - Pupils of the Abyss
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Andrea - Succubus Princess
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Hades - Ice Lord
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Lucifer - Fallen Angel
|Intelligence
|Melee
|Assassin
|Satan - Infernal Demonlord
|Intelligence
|Melee
|Support
|Chronos - God of Time
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
|Hela - Soul Scythe
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
|Odin - King of Gods
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
Let's be real, the top of the Magic Chronicle tier list is the reason why you are here. To find out which are the very best characters in the game. In other words, which are the S-tier characters? Well, here you have them. These are the best in their roles. But, as I mentioned in the previous page, for them to perform their best, you need to put together a team with good synergies! It's very important.
Luckily, there's something like a mini guide for every character. All you have to do is go to your in-game gallery, tap on your favorite characters, and then select hero guide on the top left of your screen.
A-Tier
|Character
|Type
|Range
|Role
|Nightingale - Angel in White
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Makaria - Sacrificial Girl
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Kawano Shibu - Red Blood Sword Soul
|Agility
|Melee
|Ranger
|Eleanor - Pupils of the Abyss
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Hecate - Nethermoon Goddess
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Hohenheim - Alchemist
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Hathaway - Dream Hunter
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Julius - Julius Caesar
|Agility
|Melee
|Ranger
|Fenrir - Swamp Wolf
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
The best alternative choices to S-Tier for your team are the A-tier characters. They perform very well in every stage of the game and they can tackle most content. Of course, you still need to have proper synergies and put together a team that makes sense!
It's safe to invest in these characters if you have them. Especially the ones that you can get for free.
B-Tier
|Character
|Type
|Range
|Role
|Naga - Ocean Lady
|Power
|Melee
|Warrior
|Andvari - Dwarf King
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
|Medusa - Queen of Darkness
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Serqet - Scorpion Queen
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Marco Polo - Great Adventurer
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Anubis - Netherworld Guardian
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
|Zuke - Jungle Sage
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Atalanta - Firmanent Bow
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Sironi - Saint Emperor Priest
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Margaret - Iron Lady
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
B-tier characters are decent, to say the least. They certainly have a spot in your team, but it's somewhat situational. Some of them have good skills that might synergize well with some other top characters. That makes them valuable.
C-Tier
|Character
|Type
|Range
|Role
|Adug - Blade of Revenge
|Agility
|Melee
|Assassin
|Pan - Nature Faun
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Isabella - Gravekeeper
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Watt - The Mechanic
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Melinoe - Ghost Goddess
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Osiris - Afterlife Lord
|Power
|Melee
|Warrior
|Carrie - Unicorn Elf
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Support
|Nefertai - Night Catgirl
|Agility
|Melee
|Assassin
C-Tier characters are not as good as you would like them to be, at least at the later stages of the game. Some of them can be used as complementary pieces to round up your team. That said, make sure you really need them before you invest your resources in them.
D-Tier
|Character
|Type
|Range
|Role
|Joan of Arc - Vatican Saint
|Intelligence
|Ranged
|Mage
|Emily - Zombie Bride
|Power
|Melee
|Warrior
|Achilles - Deer King
|Agility
|Melee
|Assassin
|Erebus - Dark Incarnation
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
|Ebulon - Sorrow Spear
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Caucasian - Wind Chaser
|Agility
|Ranged
|Ranger
|Poppy - Saint Beast
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
|Minotaurus - Axe of Fury
|Power
|Ranged
|Warrior
|Nome - Earth Guard
|Power
|Melee
|Tank
|Michelen - Royal Chef
|Power
|Melee
|Warrior
|Callisto - Great Bear Soul
|Power
|Melee
|Warrior
At the bottom of the tier list for Magic Chronicle we have characters that are not that good currently. Maybe in the future with the release of new characters or some rebalance patch they will start to perform much better. That said, if you get them in the early game they can carry your team. They are all Legacy after all.
How to perform a reroll in Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG
If your gacha luck is turning its back on you, don't worry about it! You can simply try again by performing a reroll and pulling from the banners again. It's not complicated and it doesn't take long to do so. OK, here's how you do it.
- Start Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG on your device.
- Make sure to log in as a guest. This is a very important step. You don't want to bind your account to an email just yet.
- Play through the tutorial and complete stages 2-2 to get access to the summon system. That said, I'd suggest you play up to stage 2-28. Don't worry about it, it's actually fast to get there.
- Claim every reward possible and start pulling from the banners.
- If you didn't get the characters that you wanted, tap on your profile icon on the top left of the screen and select "Set".
- From the new menu that will appear, tap on the "CS" button. Select "Switch".
- Tap on the server name to select a new one. Start again from step 1.
- If you did manage to get the characters that you were looking for, simply bind the account to your email.
And that's all we have currently for our Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG tier list and how-to reroll guide! Check back on this page from time to time as new character releases will definitely affect our rankings!