Magic Chronicle tier list and a reroll guide

Magic Chronicle: Isekai RPG is now available on both Android and iOS. If you are a new player and you want to learn about the best characters in the game, we have made a complete Magic Chronicle tier list where we rank every character! On top of that, we have included a mini guide to help you perform a reroll if you need to.

Before we get into the rankings, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. For starters, no matter how strong a character is, this is a team game. This means you will have to build a proper team around your favourite characters if you want to see them performing their best.

Another thing to keep in mind is that these rankings are based on the characters' full moon performance (maxed). Also, since it's relatively new, and new characters keep joining the roster, likely these rankings will soon change.

Also, I've decided to rank only the Legacy characters in the game because they are the only ones that matter after a certain point.

One last thing, since you are an RPG enjoyer make sure to take a look at our AFK Journey tier list. Easily one of the best entries in this genre to be released lately! Besides that, there's a Watcher of Realms tier list and a couple of other RPGs that we have covered. Write down what you're looking for in the search bar above, and you'll most likely find your favourite mobile title.

Alright, it's time to get into our Magic Chronicle tier list!