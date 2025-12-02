Monopoly Go set to partner up with popular book series Harry Potter

Personally, I preferred Skulduggery Pleasant

Monopoly Go's latest collab is around the corner with a magical new lineup

The world of Harry Potter, inspired by the films, arrives in Monopoly Go

Visit iconic locations across the board, jump into minigames and nab collectibles

With it being such a popular adaptation of the tabletop classic, it's not surprising that Scopely's Monopoly Go hasn't been shy about collaborations. And their latest is set to arrive on December 10th in the form of the popular book series Harry Potter and its world of magic and sorcery.

Harry Potter is perhaps most well-known for the film series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the main trio of Harry, Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley, respectively. Now, in Monopoly Go, you'll be able to explore iconic locations from the films, such as Gringotts Wizarding Bank and the Forbidden Forest.

Perhaps the biggest addition here is Seasonal Maps, which will refresh to offer up different looks based on locations from the series. Meanwhile, you'll also be able to select your personal house using the new House Crest Shields customisation mechanic, as well as take on the new Blocks Boutiques minigame.

Up, up and away

While this obviously adds popular stuff drawn from the film series, what's more interesting are the new mechanics. Seasonal Maps, in particular, could offer you plenty more to enjoy in future collabs with different locations rotating during them.

But if you're most concerned about this team-up, there's plenty more to dig into. A new sticker album, treasures and collectibles to uncover, as well as minigames based on Quidditch. And with this collab being available through February 4th, you'll have plenty of time to sink your teeth into the new content being added here.

