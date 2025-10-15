Mongil: Star Dive makes major appearance at Brazil Game Show

Diving in

Mongil: Star Dive has expanded its convention circuit with a visit to the Brazil Game Show

The appearance follows major showings at Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show

Fans were able to get hands-on with a new immersive demo in a partnership with Samsung

Mongil: Star Dive has proven to be a really exciting upcoming game. Reinventing one of Netmarble's earliest mobile successes, Monster Taming, with lush Unreal Engine visuals and fast-paced combat, it's a dark horse competitor in a recent run of hot new releases set to arrive on mobile.

Mongil has certainly not been shy about joining the convention circuit. Alongside other upcoming releases such as Limit Zero Breakers, Mongil: Star Dive has made appearances at Tokyo Game Show and, most recently, at the Brazil Game Show!

Brazil Game Show is the largest in Latin America, so it's no surprise Netmarble pulled out all the stops for this. Partnering up with Samsung (Mongil having gotten top billing in their recent showcase), attendees were able to get hands-on in an immersive demo that more than matches what visitors to other conventions could experience.

Viva Brazil

The excitement here is twofold, of course, not only for the upcoming release of Mongil: Star Dive and the positive reception its Monsterling system and cinematic combat received. But also for the international appeal and vision on show in bringing it to the Brazil Game Show.

While we may often think of Gamescom, or at most Tokyo Game Show, for major showcases, there have been new competitors on the scene outside of these big names. With the demise of E3 (can we even cite that as recent?) Brazil Game Show and Paris Game Week are just a couple of names that are now big places for mobile to be.

But all these great upcoming releases, such as Mongil: Star Dive, will also have some strong competition. Just take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2025 to see what other top launches we've had in just the past ten months on iOS and Android!