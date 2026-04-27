By pairing certain characters with one another, you can pull off some impressive combos. So we've covered the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive to help you find them.

I started playing Mongil: Star Dive with the beginner characters (Cloud and Verna), but soon enough, I discovered that things can get so much more interesting! When you swap them out for some of the other characters you pull, there are quite a few combos you can pull off.

Today, I'm here to discuss a few of the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive.

In case you're wondering why you might want to pick one of the best teams, the answer is simple: you want to deal as much damage as possible, especially when attempting the timed challenges.

About the best teams

The teams I have shared on the following pages are not necessarily set in stone. Of course, you can swap out some characters you don't have with some that you own. That's what I did for my current team (Earth), where I swapped Ellie for Daisy.

I suggest you go for a Wind team if possible, since the characters are insanely strong on their own, and even more so when together. Their synergy is amazing. If you don't have them, then going for any of the other teams is fine. It's just less devastating to your enemies.

To have an easier time getting these characters, make sure you get your hands on the latest Mongil: Star Dive codes, and why not take a look at our tier list?

Now let's take a look at the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive!