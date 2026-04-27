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Best teams in Mongil: Star Dive

By Cristina Mesesan
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| Mongil: Star Dive
Best teams in Mongil: Star Dive

By pairing certain characters with one another, you can pull off some impressive combos. So we've covered the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive to help you find them.

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I started playing Mongil: Star Dive with the beginner characters (Cloud and Verna), but soon enough, I discovered that things can get so much more interesting! When you swap them out for some of the other characters you pull, there are quite a few combos you can pull off.

Today, I'm here to discuss a few of the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive. 

In case you're wondering why you might want to pick one of the best teams, the answer is simple: you want to deal as much damage as possible, especially when attempting the timed challenges.

About the best teams

The teams I have shared on the following pages are not necessarily set in stone. Of course, you can swap out some characters you don't have with some that you own. That's what I did for my current team (Earth), where I swapped Ellie for Daisy. 

I suggest you go for a Wind team if possible, since the characters are insanely strong on their own, and even more so when together. Their synergy is amazing. If you don't have them, then going for any of the other teams is fine. It's just less devastating to your enemies.

  • To have an easier time getting these characters, make sure you get your hands on the latest Mongil: Star Dive codes, and why not take a look at our tier list?

Now let's take a look at the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive!

Click Here To View The List »

Best Overall Team in Mongil: Star Dive

Best Overall Team
Esther Esther Portal DPS Jiwon Jiwon Portal Support Flare Flare portal Stagger

These three are considered the 'core' of this Wind team variation. Now, the reason why they work so well together is that Jiwon can pull enemies within Esther's AoE range to maximise her DPS potential. At the same time, Flare applies DEF shred to enemies, making them take even more damage. The synergy of these three allows them to dish out high amounts of damage and clear enemy waves without a problem.

This is currently considered to be the 'meta' team by the players, but also one of the hardest teams to put together, since the characters are all 5*.

Earth Team

Earth Team
Gabi Gabi Portal DPS Francis Francis Portal Support Ellie Ellie Portal Destroyer

This is a very solid team to clear content, especially early on. The way it works is something like this: Gabi is the primary damage dealer of the composition, while Francis provides support. Gabi's ultimate move scales on Spiritual Power to deal high AoE/single-target damage.

Francis provides heals and earth resist shred, but also buffs crit/earth damage. Ellie builds stagger gauges for Gabi. It's pretty straightforward, and if you don't have Ellie, you can go for Daisy for some additional heals.

Fire Team

Fire Team
Angel Angel Portal Sub-DPS Verna Verna Portal DPS Flare Flare Portal Stagger

Flare is the most important member of this team, mainly because she can shred enemies' fire resistance and apply "Fire Affliction". Angel provides solid damage but also applies "Wanted" marks that increase the damage taken by marked targets. Verna is another solid damage dealer here, in case you need more.

Mina is the premium DPS you can swap Verna for, so if you manage to pull her, I would strongly suggest going for this team.

Ice Team

Ice Team
Ophelia Ophelia Portal DPS Cloud Cloud Portal Stagger Francis Francis Portal Support

Ophelia is the main character of the Ice team, since she can deliver massive Ice damage with the proper setup. Cloud fills the stagger gauge, while at the same time, he applies Ice Affliction/resist shred. Francis buffs attack as well as crit damage on top of her heals. She is not Ice, but her kit fits right in.

Overall, this is a team that excels in prolonged fights (boss fights).

Lightning Team

Lightning Team
Penny Penny Portal DPS Benjamin Benjamin Portal Utility Reina Francis Portal Support

As any mono-team, this comp takes advantage of the affliction stacks for +15% DMG Amp.

Penny is the core character of this team, since she has her DEF shred and chain crits. Benajim pulls enemies together for Penny to deal massive damage, while Raina buffs her teammates' ATK speed and penetration (plus Lightning damage over time, which is key for Penny).

As a team comp, Penny is the hardest to obtain, since she's 5*, but the rest are 4*, making them easier to pull.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.