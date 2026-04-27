Best teams in Mongil: Star Dive
| Mongil: Star Dive
By pairing certain characters with one another, you can pull off some impressive combos. So we've covered the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive to help you find them.
I started playing Mongil: Star Dive with the beginner characters (Cloud and Verna), but soon enough, I discovered that things can get so much more interesting! When you swap them out for some of the other characters you pull, there are quite a few combos you can pull off.
Today, I'm here to discuss a few of the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive.
In case you're wondering why you might want to pick one of the best teams, the answer is simple: you want to deal as much damage as possible, especially when attempting the timed challenges.
About the best teamsThe teams I have shared on the following pages are not necessarily set in stone. Of course, you can swap out some characters you don't have with some that you own. That's what I did for my current team (Earth), where I swapped Ellie for Daisy.
I suggest you go for a Wind team if possible, since the characters are insanely strong on their own, and even more so when together. Their synergy is amazing. If you don't have them, then going for any of the other teams is fine. It's just less devastating to your enemies.
- To have an easier time getting these characters, make sure you get your hands on the latest Mongil: Star Dive codes, and why not take a look at our tier list?
Now let's take a look at the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive!
Best Overall Team in Mongil: Star Dive
|Best Overall Team
|Esther DPS
|Jiwon Support
|Flare Stagger
These three are considered the 'core' of this Wind team variation. Now, the reason why they work so well together is that Jiwon can pull enemies within Esther's AoE range to maximise her DPS potential. At the same time, Flare applies DEF shred to enemies, making them take even more damage. The synergy of these three allows them to dish out high amounts of damage and clear enemy waves without a problem.
This is currently considered to be the 'meta' team by the players, but also one of the hardest teams to put together, since the characters are all 5*.
Earth Team
|Earth Team
|Gabi DPS
|Francis Support
|Ellie Destroyer
This is a very solid team to clear content, especially early on. The way it works is something like this: Gabi is the primary damage dealer of the composition, while Francis provides support. Gabi's ultimate move scales on Spiritual Power to deal high AoE/single-target damage.
Francis provides heals and earth resist shred, but also buffs crit/earth damage. Ellie builds stagger gauges for Gabi. It's pretty straightforward, and if you don't have Ellie, you can go for Daisy for some additional heals.
Fire Team
|Fire Team
|Angel Sub-DPS
|Verna DPS
|Flare Stagger
Flare is the most important member of this team, mainly because she can shred enemies' fire resistance and apply "Fire Affliction". Angel provides solid damage but also applies "Wanted" marks that increase the damage taken by marked targets. Verna is another solid damage dealer here, in case you need more.
Mina is the premium DPS you can swap Verna for, so if you manage to pull her, I would strongly suggest going for this team.
Ice Team
|Ice Team
|Ophelia DPS
|Cloud Stagger
|Francis Support
Ophelia is the main character of the Ice team, since she can deliver massive Ice damage with the proper setup. Cloud fills the stagger gauge, while at the same time, he applies Ice Affliction/resist shred. Francis buffs attack as well as crit damage on top of her heals. She is not Ice, but her kit fits right in.
Overall, this is a team that excels in prolonged fights (boss fights).
Lightning Team
|Lightning Team
|Penny DPS
|Benjamin Utility
|Reina Support
As any mono-team, this comp takes advantage of the affliction stacks for +15% DMG Amp.
Penny is the core character of this team, since she has her DEF shred and chain crits. Benajim pulls enemies together for Penny to deal massive damage, while Raina buffs her teammates' ATK speed and penetration (plus Lightning damage over time, which is key for Penny).
As a team comp, Penny is the hardest to obtain, since she's 5*, but the rest are 4*, making them easier to pull.