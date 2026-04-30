Mongil: Star Dive has received its first post-launch update, introducing new character Mina

Mina is the first character to join Mongil: Star Dive post-launch

She is a five-star Fighting-type who wields fire to deadly effect

Her arrival coincides with a new special event

Following its launch earlier this month, Mongil: Star Dive has received its first post-launch update, which introduces new character Mina. On top of that, there is a new event to tackle, and a few quality-of-life changes that will hopefully improve your experience.

We'll start with the new character, Mina, since she's the headline addition. A fire attribute, five-star Fighting-type, she promises to pump out a ton of damage. Her Foxfire Orb is how she prefers to attack her enemies, while her ultimate, Foxfire Clone, looks to prove that two heads are better than one. As the name implies, it summons a copy of Mina before the pair unleashes a powerful fire attack on their foes. Will this earn her a spot among the best teams in Mongil: Star Dive? Time will tell.

However, if nine-tailed foxes are just your thing, you'll be glad to know that the special event, Flame That Takes, provides some backstory for the character. And there's more. By completing missions and dungeons, you can earn some goodies, including a profile decoration live background for Mina and growth-support items.

Finally, we have the less glamorous but equally important quality-of-life changes. A Monsterling trait grade filter has been added alongside the ability to skip through story stuff if it's not what you're about.

I'm a fire starter, twisted fire starter

If Mina's arrival has you intrigued to get started, check out our Mongil: Star Dive beginner's guide before jumping in. Then, once you've read that, we've also collected the latest Mongil: Star Dive codes , allowing you to grab some free goodies with almost no effort required, which is always the dream, right?

Mongil: Star Dive is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.