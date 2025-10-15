Wizardry Variants Daphne's first anniversary event is now here with a new adventurer

That's wizard!

Wizardry Variants Daphne is now celebrating its first anniversary

Jump into special limited-time events for various goodies

Nab a new adventurer in the form of the fox-like Yuzunamiki

With a history stretching back to the very early years of the RPG, Wizardry is unsurprisingly a hit on mobile. That's courtesy of the folks at Drecom Co., who are responsible for Wizardry Variants Daphne. And wouldn't you know it? They're also celebrating the first anniversary of the mobile spinoff today!

Today marks not just the anniversary of the launch but also the start of their celebratory Kingdom Dawn Festival Anniversary Campaign. Running until November 12th, the Kingdom Dawn Festival Special Supplies offers various goodies such as Remains of Blessed Dawn and a total of 20 Remains of Dawn just for logging in.

And of course, it wouldn't be an update to Wizardry Variants Daphne without the debut of a whole new adventurer. Pinnacle of the Flower District, Yuzunamiki, is a foxlike humanoid with some sinister overtones but powerful abilities that make her well worth adding to your lineup. Stay tuned to see where she ends up in our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list.

Down into the dungeon

If you're a longtime fan, you'll also be glad to know that co-creator of the Wizardry series Robert Woodhead also dropped a short but sweet message, congratulating the folks at Drecom and expressing that it brings more people into the franchise. You'll want to keep your eyes peeled for more limited-time events too, such as Return of the Bone Picker, the Fleeting, Sweet Trap missions and Mausoleum updates.

Yuzunamiki, meanwhile, will be available only for a limited time. As usual, the restrictions apply to summoning her either via the Unique Remains: Pinnacle of the Flower District or the bonus version, with the latter providing some of her distinctive weaponry for use by other characters.

It can be tough to keep up with so many events and top releases. But catch your breath now, because we've got even more to report on. You can only play when you go Off the AppStore. See what Will's digging into with Cos Miner!