Mongil Star Dive beginner's guide - 6 tips to keep your Monsterlings in check
| Mongil: Star Dive
From simple daily tasks to mastering enemy mechanics, our Mongil Star Dive beginner's guide has your back.
If you're only just getting started with the colourful world of Mongil: Star Dive and its lovely Monsterlings, you’ve probably already noticed that the RPG throws quite a lot at you from the very beginning. From team building to gear upgrades and resource management, there’s a lot to figure out - and making the wrong choices early on can slow down your progress significantly.
I created this Mongil: Star Dive beginner’s guide because I want to help you make the best decisions from the moment you start playing. I've personally made quite a few mistakes when I started, which is what everyone is bound to do (at some point). However, it does help knowing what to avoid.
Some extra resources can help a great deal too, so make sure you redeem the latest Mongil: Star Dive codes!
Mongil: Star Dive beginner’s guideBelow, you’ll find a series of tips and tricks meant to help you progress faster, build a stronger team, and avoid some of the most common beginner mistakes.
Now let's dive into the guide!
Tip #1 - Focus on building a single strong team early on
One of the biggest mistakes new players make is trying to upgrade too many characters at once. Resources are limited, so instead of spreading them thin, focus on powering up your "core" team.
You can focus on one or two characters that are pretty strong, even if they are not the ideal ones. The goal is to have some solid DPS to carry you through the early stages. The rest can be fixed later.
This will allow you to progress much faster through the story - and you won't have to worry about being too slow either.
Tip #2 - Make sure your team has proper role balance
While it might be tempting to stack your team with damage dealers, that strategy rarely works out.
You need to be prepared for any situation, so you want to have a well-rounded team.
Since the RPG focuses on tag-team battles, you should pick characters that have decent synergy. Also, try to have decent support on your team in all scenarios - just in case. You never know when you might need some extra buffs, so Francis is a decent pick for the early teams. She can be acquired for free (in your email), and it's easy to fit her into any team.
Tip #3 - Pay attention to enemy mechanics instead of rushing
As you progress, enemies and bosses will start using more complex attack patterns. Instead of going head-first into every fight, take a moment to learn how enemies move. This is especially useful for the bosses, who can deal quite a bit of damage later on.
Understanding when to dodge and when to use skills can make a huge difference and often allows you to perform much better, even if your team isn’t fully optimised.
You just need to take advantage of those small windows of opportunity and burst the enemy down whenever possible.
Normal enemies can also be dangerous, but usually, these won't pose a problem. As long as you switch through your characters and use the best one for each situation, clearing normal mobs should be a piece of cake.
Tip #4 - Complete all your daily missions and beginner tasks
It might seem obvious, but we can't have a Mongil: Star Dive beginner's guide without stressing the importance of dailies. Daily missions are one of the most consistent sources of rewards for several reasons.
You can get valuable materials, including premium currency and upgrade items, which are essential for progression. Read through the daily tasks and try to form a habit of completing everything daily. The rewards add up, and you'll thank yourself later.
To make things easier while doing the campaign or trying to complete quests, don't forget to use the Go button.
Tip #5 - Be smart about how you use your summons
It’s easy to spend all your premium currency as soon as you get it, but patience pays off. I suggest you save your pulls for rate-up banners or stronger featured characters, mainly the meta (top-tier) ones.
You should try to collect as many Starlight Crystals as you can, because those can later be used to summon. You can obtain these in a number of ways, from missions to Guides and Achievements.
Just bear in mind that summoning is not that easy, so you should think carefully before spending all the summons on a banner/character you're not really interested in.
Tip: If you're not sure who to pull for, read through our Mongil: Star Dive tier list and that should give you a clear idea. Also, using the off-meta characters (those in A tier and below) is not necessarily bad. You can play whoever you like, as long as you're having fun.
Tip #6 - Don’t underestimate the importance of gear
Equipment plays a huge role in your overall power. Even non-meta characters can perform well if they’re properly geared. Of course, that requires you to focus on them a little bit more.
Also, gear is slightly different from what you might think. You have Monsterlings and Artifacts, which I also consider "gear" - mainly because they play an important role in how strong your character can become.
The classic gear consists mainly of craftable gear that makes sets and gives additional bonuses. Each character has a preferred gear type, so you should try to upgrade and prioritise stats that match each character’s role.
Strong gear can often make a bigger difference than simply unlocking new units!