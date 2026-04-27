Mongil Star Dive beginner's guide - 6 tips to keep your Monsterlings in check

From simple daily tasks to mastering enemy mechanics, our Mongil Star Dive beginner's guide has your back.

If you're only just getting started with the colourful world of Mongil: Star Dive and its lovely Monsterlings, you’ve probably already noticed that the RPG throws quite a lot at you from the very beginning. From team building to gear upgrades and resource management, there’s a lot to figure out - and making the wrong choices early on can slow down your progress significantly.

I created this Mongil: Star Dive beginner’s guide because I want to help you make the best decisions from the moment you start playing. I've personally made quite a few mistakes when I started, which is what everyone is bound to do (at some point). However, it does help knowing what to avoid.

Some extra resources can help a great deal too, so make sure you redeem the latest Mongil: Star Dive codes!

Mongil: Star Dive beginner’s guide

Below, you’ll find a series of tips and tricks meant to help you progress faster, build a stronger team, and avoid some of the most common beginner mistakes.

Now let's dive into the guide!