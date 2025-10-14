Limit Zero Breakers' next stop on the convention circuit is Paris Game Week

Another chance to get hands-on

Limit Zero Breakers is continuing its convention circuit run with Paris

Paris Game Week will see NCSoft's upcoming ARPG make its presence felt

A hands-on demo, cosplay showcases, and giveaways will all be available

With the convention circuit still in full swing as we head full-speed into autumn, some upcoming releases are making continuous appearances. And if you're lucky enough to be in Paris later this month, you can get another chance to get hands-on with NCSoft's upcoming anime-inspired action RPG Limit Zero Breakers at Paris Game Week.

By now, you'll probably be familiar with Limit Zero Breakers ahead of its appearance at Paris Game Week from October 30th to November 2nd. But for those who aren't, this ARPG doesn't follow the saviours of the world. Instead, it focuses on the titular Breakers, freelancers seeking out the mythical Library of the Gods and the supposed wishes that it will grant them.

Naturally, to do so, you'll need to build your own team of various characters to take on the monsters and dungeons in your way. And while you're not necessarily saving it, you do have the aim of restoring peace to the world of Seraphia regardless.

Breaking Point

Given the somewhat ignoble end of Battle Crush (a MOBA-like that was pretty decent in its own right), Limit Zero Breakers is shaping up to be a much more ambitious release from NCSoft. That anime inspiration has also been on full show with both the lavish cel-shaded graphics and a collaboration trailer with famed anime studio Mappa.

And if you're attending Paris Game Week, you'll, naturally, be able to get hands-on with a demo to find out how it plays for yourself. If you missed out on the glitz and glamour of Tokyo Game Week, you'll also be able to experience all the cosplay showcases, giveaways and even some speedruns taking place.

It might seem impossible to keep up with all these upcoming releases.