Melon Sandbox introduces new FIFA tie-in content for World Cup

Melon Sandbox is set to bring in new World Cup-inspired content

PlayDucky is highlighting everything from football-themed world to cosmetics

Meanwhile, later this month, a full-fledged FIFA-themed event is kicking off

The World Cup finally kicks off (pun not intended) with the first fixtures played over in the United States. It marks a particularly controversial and divisive tournament, but one that'll no doubt prove to be just as popular. Now, the latest mobile game to get in on the action is physics-based Melon Sandbox!

With its vast arsenal of physics objects and ragdolls, Melon Sandbox is a throwback to the days of old-school Flash fun. Now you'll be able to check out new UGC levels themed around the massive football World Cup. That includes football-themed worlds and cosmetics being highlighted by the folks at PlayDucky.

Use your melon

But it's not just user-generated content that you'll be able to enjoy during the World Cup. Starting June 26th, there's also a FIFA-themed event kicking off, although PlayDucky are a bit cagey about the details of what this will entail.

Regardless, it's a testament to the significance of the FIFA World Cup that those getting in on the action aren't just the big names in sports simulation. Everyone from Angry Birds to Striker's Instinct has decided to bring their own take on the biggest sporting event in the world to the land of mobile.

For my money, I think that it's good we're seeing such interest. But again, with fans complaining about sky-high ticket prices, it would seem that many are understandably ill-tempered about this year's iteration of the World Cup. We'll just have to see how things pan out and whether or not events such as those in Melon Sandbox help ease people into the footballing spirit.

In the meantime, if you're looking more for direct footballing action, why not try out some of the picks on our list of the best sports games on Android for proper athletic action while you wait for each fixture?