Football Manager 26 introduces international management ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Football Manager 26 is introducing International Management in its newest update

This coincides with a new deal that brings FIFA World Cup 2026 branding to the game

And on top of that, women's national football will also be available for the first time

With summer right around the corner, one of the biggest sporting events of the year is approaching. The 2026 FIFA World Cup looks set to be the most interesting yet. But if paying your way to the USA (and Mexico and Canada) and those ticket prices are too much, you can enjoy a similar experience in Football Manager 26 with the introduction of International Management.

International Management changes the perspective of Football Manager from the nitty-gritty of running your club to the globe-trotting glory of competing in international competitions with your favourite country's teams. You'll have new tools to help build up your squad, as well as a quick-start option to jump right into the World Cup content.

And that content includes the first-ever licensing agreement between Sports Interactive and FIFA. Official branding, broadcast graphics, kits for competing teams and other bells and whistles will make your matches look just like the real thing.

Foot the ball

Not only that, but alongside the introduction of women's football in this latest instalment, you'll also be able to manage women's teams at the national level. Considering how the expenses associated with the World Cup are a major topic, it shouldn't be surprising that FIFA seem eager to get the fun of the event into the hands of players.

And after a rather rough period where the hotly anticipated Football Manager 25 was cancelled, Sports Interactive have been eager to show their chops in this newest release. With these new features coinciding with such a major event, it's definitely set to be a real summer of football for fans.

If you're a football fanatic or just a fan of sports in general, you're probably looking for other great fun to be had on mobile. In which case, why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android to see what our favourite picks are!