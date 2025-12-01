Brown Dust 2 codes (December 2025)

If you're looking for some Draw Tickets and Recruitment Contracts, these Brown Dust 2 codes will help you snag some for free.

- checked for codes

Once you get started in this stunning JRPG, you'll want to get your hands on all the best-looking costumes, I assume. That's where these Brown Dust 2 codes will come in handy!

By redeeming codes, you can get some free Draw Tickets, and even hundreds of Dia, which is the currency used for the gacha. Of course, some of the codes can also grant some exclusive UR equipment or Recruitment Contracts (that you can use at the Inn), so make sure you don't miss a single one.

Active Brown Dust 2 codes

2025BD2NOV - Until December 1st, 2025, 2:59 PM (UTC)

Expired

HALLOWEEN25 - Until November 1st, 2025, 2:59 PM (UTC)

2025BD2OCT - Until November 1st, 2025, 2:59 PM (UTC)

BURAJOCODE06F - Until October 26th, 2025, 2:59 PM (UTC)

THANKSKYOMAF2025 - rewards

2025BD2SEP - rewards

BD2ANIMENYC2025 - rewards

BD2FF45 - rewards

THANKSC106 - rewards

BD2RADIO0701 - 3 Draw Tickets

FULLMOON25

2025BD2AUG - rewards (expires September 1st)

rewards (expires September 1st) BD2BW2025 - 600 Dia

WAITING4LEGEND - Venomous Touch III (UR Accessory)

2025BD2JUL - 2 Draw Tickets

BD2025SUMMER - 5* Recruitment Contract

BD2SDCC2025 - 600 Dia (expires August 24th)

BD2VSQUARE

BURAJOCODEM1P

2NDANNIVERSARYBD2

2025BD2MAY

2025BD2APR

2025BD2JUN

HAPPY2025BD2DAY

BD2COLLAB0508

BD2COLLAB

BD2APLFOOLSJ

BD2COLLAB3RD

20250401JHGOLD

BD2APLFOOLGG

BD2COLLAB0508

1YEARLIVECAST

BD2ONEYEAR

BD2APRIL1

1STANNIVERSARY

BD2LIVEJP

1YEARSTORY5

BD2OPEN

1YEARBROADCAST

BURAJOCODE03C

BD2HALF

THANKYOU1YEAR

How to redeem codes in Brown Dust 2

Step 1 : Tap on the menu in the top right corner of the home screen interface.

: Tap on the in the top right corner of the home screen interface. Step 2 : Go to Register Coupon .

: Go to . Step 3 : Make sure you have the correct Nickname under the Nickname textbox.

: Make sure you have the correct under the Nickname textbox. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the Submit button.

To redeem a code, just follow the steps below:

The rewards are sent to you via in-game mail - don't forget to claim them once you've redeemed them, otherwise you won't get your rewards.

How to get more codes?

Why are the codes not working?

About Brown Dust 2

New codes for Brown Dust 2 are released regularly, either on BD2's official social media accounts or on its Discord server. They usually release around major holidays, but there are also regular codes released monthly. All you have to do is check this page every now and then so you can stay up to speed on the latest ones!If you can't seem to redeem a code, that's probably because it expired. While there are "permanent" codes (those without a set expiration date, which have been active for a long time now), the monthly ones are only valid for about 30 days.Brown Dust 2 is a classic JRPG with gacha elements. In it, you build your team, choose companions belonging to a specific element, and try to take down increasingly stronger enemies. During the end-game battles, elements play a particularly important role, so the Draw Tickets you get from these codes will come in handy.

There are costumes you can collect and upgrade (obtained from the gacha), which will make your team stronger, but there is also plenty of gear you can enhance and equip. Of course, since it's an RPG, you have lots of things to do every single day to keep moving forward.

There are costumes you can collect and upgrade (obtained from the gacha), which will make your team stronger, but there is also plenty of gear you can enhance and equip. Of course, since it's an RPG, you have lots of things to do every single day to keep moving forward.