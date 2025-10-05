Wittle Defender codes (October 2025)

- checked for codes

If you love survival games, but aren't a huge fan of running around and collecting the drops, Wittle Defender is ideal for you, which you probably know since you're here! However, to improve your chances of survival, you're going to need all of the resources that you can get. The quickest way to gain lots of Gems and even Heroes to ensure your survival is through the Wittle Defender codes that we have collected.

Since there are quite a few Wittle Defender codes, the rewards from them vary, so I recommend you claim them all as soon as you can, since they do expire after a while. Also, you will get some Goddess Water too. I strongly suggest saving that for the later stages - they'll become difficult pretty quickly, so you'll need it to revive your heroes.

Active Wittle Defender codes

dc0719 - 200 Gems, 100 Stamina

200 Gems, 100 Stamina wd888 - 100 Gens, 10k Gold

- 100 Gens, 10k Gold topwd666 - 1 Hero Summon Ticket, 100 Gems

- 1 Hero Summon Ticket, 100 Gems ob888 - 60 Gems, 600 Gold, 30 Promotion Stones, 1 Hero Summon Ticket, 2 Common Hammers, 1 Goddess Water, 1 Ice Essence

- 60 Gems, 600 Gold, 30 Promotion Stones, 1 Hero Summon Ticket, 2 Common Hammers, 1 Goddess Water, 1 Ice Essence top2025 - 1 Random Legendary Hero Pack, 10k Gold

- 1 Random Legendary Hero Pack, 10k Gold wd666 - 100 Gems, 2 Goddess Water

Expired

dl666

kannachan

How to redeem Wittle Defender codes?

Step 1 : Go to the official Wittle Defender code redemption page .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Type in your User ID (Profile > Copy it).

: Type in your (Profile > Copy it). Step 3 : Type in the redemption code .

: Type in the . Step 4 : Type in the verification code as shown in the image (4 numbers).

: Type in the as shown in the image (4 numbers). Step 5: Hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, all you have to do is follow the steps below:

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail as soon as you've redeemed an active code. Also, keep in mind the codes are case-sensitive, so you should type them exactly as shown in the list above!

How to get more codes?

About Wittle Defender

Wittle Defender codes are usually released on the Discord server or the game's other official social media pages. If you don't know where to look, simply save this page and check it regularly, because we add any new codes we find to this list right away.You can have up to five heroes deployed in the middle, and they keep casting their skills, trying to clear the waves. Just like in the other survivals, you can evolve these skills and even deploy specific heroes for special link skills. It's great, and so much fun, given how good the gacha rates are too.

