Age of Empires Mobile codes (August 2025)

One of our favourite strategy games on mobile got codes! As such, we have meticulously collected every available Age of Empires Mobile code and explained how to redeem them in this guide. These will be especially useful if you are a regular player because they tend to expire rather quickly, so you need to check every week.

If you are enjoying the game or need a helping hand, you probably should take a look at our Age of Empires Mobile tier list, as it will give you insights into the current state of the meta.

Active Age of Empires Mobile codes

DS4Z1UW6P (new!)

COOLAUGUST (new!)

AGEMOBILETWDC1W (new!)

AGEMOBILETWTAG

agemobiletwk7shicheng

AGEMOBILETWWAYNE

AGEMOBILETWHUALUN

AGEMOBILETWHAGENG

AGEMOBILETWAWAN

AGEMOBILETWNLAGEMOBILETWGUIGOU

AGEMOBILETWCHIGUIBOBO

AGEMOBILETWKUANGBAOXIAOJIAN

AGEMOBILETW723

HAPPYJULY

FUNJUNE

AOEMBLESSING

AOEM888

LUCKYMAY

AoemTahtSenin

LOVEAOEM

NW3Z18UEL

HAPPYMARCH

MERCENARYAOEM

AOEMCRESCENT

SweetAoEM

AOEMHAPPYSF

Expired codes

AoEMHappySF

AOEM10DAYS

AOEM20DAYS

8A2Z1B0NR

EH1Z16EVT

M91Z1NC27

AOEMUPDATEDEC

HappyAoEM

753Z1B6RP

MOBIES2024

TOPOFAOEM

APKPURE

AOEMTHANKSGIVING

AoEMHalloween

Kingofaoem

Aoemkr1017

Aoemg

How to redeem codes in Age of Empires Mobile?

Tap on your profile icon, and then select settings .

icon, and then select . There you'll see an option called Gift Redemption. Once you tap on it, a textbox will appear, which is where you need to input one of the codes from our list exactly as it's written.

If you've never redeemed any codes in the past and you are not sure how the process works, don't worry about it; it's super simple. All you need to do is follow these steps:

That's all. If you did everything right, then you should be able to claim your rewards.

Something to keep in mind: Each character can only redeem a code once. Also, the Gift Code System might take up to 3 seconds to respond, so be patient with it and don't spam the button.

About the codes in Age of Empires Mobile

Only the developers can issue new AoE Mobile codes. We will update our list whenever a new code is released, so make sure to check back on this page often. The reason why you need to be fast with it is that the codes only remain active for a limited period of time. After that, they expire, and you cannot use them anymore.

And since you're clearly a fan of PC games coming to mobile, we have Warframe codes as well, and if you're eager to try something a bit cuter, take a look at the codes for Go Go Muffin.