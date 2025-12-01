Avatar Legends: Realms Collide codes (December 2025)

Everybody loves a game with a good story and even better visuals, and if it also happens to be insanely fun and engaging like this base builder, then you've got yourself a winner. In today's guide, I've gathered the latest Avatar Legends: Realms Collide codes, so if you want to know how to redeem them and what goodies they provide, this is your cue to scroll down!

We've praised the game a little bit in our Avatar Legends: Realms Collide review ("for better or for worse", to quote my colleague), but personally, I find it quite good. Since I've had the pleasure of playing it for a little while now, I've written this article to hopefully help everyone of you find what you were looking for!

Active codes for Avatar Legends: Realms Collide

Expired

Right now, there are no codes. The developers might release some real soon, though (based on Discord discussions).There aren't any expired codes yet. We'll move any codes that are no longer valid here.

How to redeem codes in Avatar Legends: Realms Collide?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Tap on the Redeem box.

: Tap on the box. Step 4: Type in an active code, then hit the OK button.

How to get more codes?

For new Avatar Legends: Realms Collide codes and exclusive events, you might want to consider joining the official Discord channel for Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, since the devs organise some community events there.

Whenever a new code is released, it should also be published there, but if you don't feel like searching all day for that or don't like the noise of a Discord channel, you can just save this page and check it regularly. We do our due diligence, and we add the new codes to this list as soon as we find any!

