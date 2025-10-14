Super Snail codes (October 2025)

Updated on October 14th, 2025 - checked for codes

If you want to claim the latest Super Snail codes, you're in luck. I created this article to share them with you. Yes, specifically you! There are already quite a lot of them, but thankfully, you can claim multiple codes at once without any of the restrictions some games have.

All you have to do is copy or type them all into the textbox in the redemption window, and you can claim all the active codes together. And if you want to know why you might need them, it's because they give you a lot of useful resources, including Lottery Tickets, Fungi, and lots of Tadpoles.

All active Super Snail codes

OUHHH HUSBANT



NOW WE ARU HOMERESU

DRAC PUNCH



DRAC POW

THAT SMILE



THAT DAMMED SMILE

THIS IS FINE

THIS IS FIRE



WINGUNDAM LEVIOSA



ITS LEVIOSAAA

THE MARVELOUS SNAIL



SUPA SNAIL

BOOOM

BURNT HOUSE



IDIDMYPART

UDIDURPART

NEGATIVE

REVIEWS

MASS HYSTERIA

SMOL HYSTERIA

DISCORDJOY

EASTERJOY

DISCORDLOVE

EASTERLOVE

SUPERSNAILFAN

SNUPERSNAILSTAN

SNAIL2024

SNAIL2025

SNAIL2036

SNAIL2048

SNAIL2066

SNAIL2077

WELCOMEBACK

PROTOMON

GOGOGO

PROTOMON PARK

CRISP RAT

TOAD

SIPS TEA

POISONER HUTAO

IF TOXIC WHY CUTE

CHINA

CHINA CHINA

THE BEAUTY

OF THE SOUL

SNAILS NEVER DIE

SNAILBA

HOOPS

CONFUCIUS SAID

GO PLAY SNAIL

TWENTY EIGHT

YRS LATER

KIMCHI

NEVER CRY

CHILL SNAIL

IN YOUR FRIDGE

SNEWCHAPTER

SNEWYEAR

SNEWYEAR2025

SMOTIVATION

RESNOLUTIONS

SNEWBEGINNING

SNURVIVE

SNAIL GAMES

BTWATCHOUT

BTNOTCRY

FEELSXMASMAN

FEELSWINTERMAN

IT IS TIME

FOR XMAS

YIPPEE KIYAY

BILLIE WILLIS

POWER OF GOD

AND ANIME

YOU UNDERESTIMATE

MY POWA

AI GETS BETTER

ZUCK GETS MORE HUMAN

REBOOT

MEMORY

MOOO

DANG

SHELLOWEEN

SHELLRAISER

ALWAYS HAS BEEN

GASTRONAUT

MECHA SNAIL

IN PARIS

MONKE STARE

MONKE AVOID

BLACK SMYTH

WUKONG

JOJO REFERENCE

OLYMPICS

RAYBLASTER

STONKS

NOT STONKS

CATHAYONE

CATHAYTWO

POLLING2024

IMPOSTER

IMPASTA

SUS

VENTING

MAKE A MANTIS

OUT OF YOU

ALFA WOLF

PICTURE PERFECT

MY TREE FRIEND

APRICOT SPRITE

ANNSERV1

ANNSERV2

ANNSERV3

STARSCOURGE LUBU

SNELDEN RING

LOGIN1313

14LOGIN14

STRANGE KNOWLEDGE

HAS INCREASED

LOGIN202

LOGIN030

LOGIN4004

LOGIN5

LOGIN1000

LOGIN1001

LOGIN1212

LOGIN888

LOG1N999

DRAGON

RAWR

LOGINSIX

LOGIN777

1st anniversary

WATCH OUT

AUG BUGS

1ST ANNIVERSARY

JULY BUGS

I AM

THE PARLIAMENT

SNAILVERSE TRIO

IN YAMATO

SUMMER

SUMMER SUMMER

WHAT TIME IS IT

SUMMERTIME

SIGMA SNAIL

GRAVITY

SANZANG CROSSING

MT SPIRIT

SNAIL WILL PREVAIL

HAPPYMASK

SADMASK

SNURVEY007

SURVEY007

HOW TO SPELL

QUESTIONNAIRE

THAT IS A LOT

OF RESPONSES

WE THANK YOU

WOE - 2 Lottery Tickets, 7777 B-Tadpole

- 2 Lottery Tickets, 7777 B-Tadpole CODES BE UPON YE - 1 Lottery Ticket, 1 Golden Pickaxe

- 1 Lottery Ticket, 1 Golden Pickaxe VIP777 - 1 Lottery Ticket, 2x Travel Speedup, 7777 B-Tadpole

- 1 Lottery Ticket, 2x Travel Speedup, 7777 B-Tadpole GREEDISGOOD - 100 W-Tadpole

- 100 W-Tadpole SLICE OF LIFE - 1 ATK-Fungus, 1h Gene Speedup

- 1 ATK-Fungus, 1h Gene Speedup TURTLE ON A HOT SHELL! - 1 ATK-Fungus, 1h Gene Speedup

- 1 ATK-Fungus, 1h Gene Speedup ENJOY THE SNAIL CODES! - 10 Green Reagent, 1h Travel Speedup, 7777 B-Tadpole

Expired codes

JUNE BUG | ATHENA SINGS | SNEIYA SCREAMS | ALL YOUR CHAN-HEE | ARE BELONG TO US | BONKAI | JAIL TIME | LOGIN20 | LOGIN030 | LOGIN4004 | LOGIN5 | BUT IT IS | NASCITA DI VENERE | CARACOTÁSTICO | Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres | SNECTACULAR | RELEASE THE KRAKEN | SUMMER SCRAMBLE | EULA | EULAA | EUULA | YULA | YURA | ESCARGANZA | SNARVELOUS | ESCARGOTDINAIRE | LUMACOSCO | SCHNECKENFEST | A MUSICAL | SMILE | SOCIETY | SMIGY | PARASNYTE | I THOUGHT MY LIFE | WAS A COMEDY | SOLO LASERING | STATUE OF GAWD | APOC MAGE | ROGUE ASSET | MAYDAY | SNIBERTEA | MORBIN TIME | GONNA MORB | NAH | ID WIN | THINK SNAIL | THINK | SHELLDIVERS | SNEMOCRACY | SURVEY100 | SNURVEY200 | SHURVEY300 | SNAHRVEY800 | PROSNERITY

How to redeem Super Snail codes?

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings button (upper right).

: Tap on the button (upper right). Step 2 : Tap on the Snail Code option.

: Tap on the option. Step 3 : Type in the Super Snail codes you want to redeem (enter up to 50 codes at once, each on a new line).

: you want to redeem (enter up to 50 codes at once, each on a new line). Step 4: Tap on the Confirm button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

To redeem all of these active codes, all you have to do is follow the steps below:

All of the active codes will give you the rewards automatically, and for the ones that have expired or you've already claimed, you'll be notified. It's easier to just add all the codes at once.

How to get more codes

To get even more Super Snail codes, you just have to keep an eye on this page. Once the devs release new codes on the game's social media and Discord page, we'll add them to this list.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.