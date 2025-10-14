Super Snail codes (October 2025)
| Super Snail
Updated on October 14th, 2025 - checked for codes
If you want to claim the latest Super Snail codes, you're in luck. I created this article to share them with you. Yes, specifically you! There are already quite a lot of them, but thankfully, you can claim multiple codes at once without any of the restrictions some games have.
All you have to do is copy or type them all into the textbox in the redemption window, and you can claim all the active codes together. And if you want to know why you might need them, it's because they give you a lot of useful resources, including Lottery Tickets, Fungi, and lots of Tadpoles.
You should be aware already that we have plenty of articles like this one, like Monopoly Go free dice links, Love and Deepspace codes and others. You just need to look around a bit!
All active Super Snail codes
- OUHHH HUSBANT
- NOW WE ARU HOMERESU
- DRAC PUNCH
- DRAC POW
- THAT SMILE
- THAT DAMMED SMILE
- THIS IS FINE
- THIS IS FIRE
- WINGUNDAM LEVIOSA
- ITS LEVIOSAAA
- THE MARVELOUS SNAIL
- SUPA SNAIL
- BOOOM
- BURNT HOUSE
- IDIDMYPART
- UDIDURPART
- NEGATIVE
- REVIEWS
- MASS HYSTERIA
- SMOL HYSTERIA
- DISCORDJOY
- EASTERJOY
- DISCORDLOVE
- EASTERLOVE
- SUPERSNAILFAN
- SNUPERSNAILSTAN
- SNAIL2024
- SNAIL2025
- SNAIL2036
- SNAIL2048
- SNAIL2066
- SNAIL2077
- WELCOMEBACK
- PROTOMON
- GOGOGO
- PROTOMON PARK
- CRISP RAT
- TOAD
- SIPS TEA
- POISONER HUTAO
- IF TOXIC WHY CUTE
- CHINA
- CHINA CHINA
- THE BEAUTY
- OF THE SOUL
- SNAILS NEVER DIE
- SNAILBA
- HOOPS
- CONFUCIUS SAID
- GO PLAY SNAIL
- TWENTY EIGHT
- YRS LATER
- KIMCHI
- NEVER CRY
- CHILL SNAIL
- IN YOUR FRIDGE
- SNEWCHAPTER
- SNEWYEAR
- SNEWYEAR2025
- SMOTIVATION
- RESNOLUTIONS
- SNEWBEGINNING
- SNURVIVE
- SNAIL GAMES
- BTWATCHOUT
- BTNOTCRY
- FEELSXMASMAN
- FEELSWINTERMAN
- IT IS TIME
- FOR XMAS
- YIPPEE KIYAY
- BILLIE WILLIS
- POWER OF GOD
- AND ANIME
- YOU UNDERESTIMATE
- MY POWA
- AI GETS BETTER
- ZUCK GETS MORE HUMAN
- REBOOT
- MEMORY
- MOOO
- DANG
- SHELLOWEEN
- SHELLRAISER
- ALWAYS HAS BEEN
- GASTRONAUT
- MECHA SNAIL
- IN PARIS
- MONKE STARE
- MONKE AVOID
- BLACK SMYTH
- WUKONG
- JOJO REFERENCE
- OLYMPICS
- RAYBLASTER
- STONKS
- NOT STONKS
- CATHAYONE
- CATHAYTWO
- POLLING2024
- IMPOSTER
- IMPASTA
- SUS
- VENTING
- MAKE A MANTIS
- OUT OF YOU
- ALFA WOLF
- PICTURE PERFECT
- MY TREE FRIEND
- APRICOT SPRITE
- ANNSERV1
- ANNSERV2
- ANNSERV3
- STARSCOURGE LUBU
- SNELDEN RING
- LOGIN1313
- 14LOGIN14
- STRANGE KNOWLEDGE
- HAS INCREASED
- LOGIN202
- LOGIN030
- LOGIN4004
- LOGIN5
- LOGIN1000
- LOGIN1001
- LOGIN1212
- LOGIN888
- LOG1N999
- DRAGON
- RAWR
- LOGINSIX
- LOGIN777
- 1st anniversary
- WATCH OUT
- AUG BUGS
- 1ST ANNIVERSARY
- JULY BUGS
- I AM
- THE PARLIAMENT
- SNAILVERSE TRIO
- IN YAMATO
- SUMMER
- SUMMER SUMMER
- WHAT TIME IS IT
- SUMMERTIME
- SIGMA SNAIL
- GRAVITY
- SANZANG CROSSING
- MT SPIRIT
- SNAIL WILL PREVAIL
- HAPPYMASK
- SADMASK
- SNURVEY007
- SURVEY007
- HOW TO SPELL
- QUESTIONNAIRE
- THAT IS A LOT
- OF RESPONSES
- WE THANK YOU
- WOE - 2 Lottery Tickets, 7777 B-Tadpole
- CODES BE UPON YE - 1 Lottery Ticket, 1 Golden Pickaxe
- VIP777 - 1 Lottery Ticket, 2x Travel Speedup, 7777 B-Tadpole
- GREEDISGOOD - 100 W-Tadpole
- SLICE OF LIFE - 1 ATK-Fungus, 1h Gene Speedup
- TURTLE ON A HOT SHELL! - 1 ATK-Fungus, 1h Gene Speedup
- ENJOY THE SNAIL CODES! - 10 Green Reagent, 1h Travel Speedup, 7777 B-Tadpole
Expired codes
JUNE BUG | ATHENA SINGS | SNEIYA SCREAMS | ALL YOUR CHAN-HEE | ARE BELONG TO US | BONKAI | JAIL TIME | LOGIN20 | LOGIN030 | LOGIN4004 | LOGIN5 | BUT IT IS | NASCITA DI VENERE | CARACOTÁSTICO | Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres | SNECTACULAR | RELEASE THE KRAKEN | SUMMER SCRAMBLE | EULA | EULAA | EUULA | YULA | YURA | ESCARGANZA | SNARVELOUS | ESCARGOTDINAIRE | LUMACOSCO | SCHNECKENFEST | A MUSICAL | SMILE | SOCIETY | SMIGY | PARASNYTE | I THOUGHT MY LIFE | WAS A COMEDY | SOLO LASERING | STATUE OF GAWD | APOC MAGE | ROGUE ASSET | MAYDAY | SNIBERTEA | MORBIN TIME | GONNA MORB | NAH | ID WIN | THINK SNAIL | THINK | SHELLDIVERS | SNEMOCRACY | SURVEY100 | SNURVEY200 | SHURVEY300 | SNAHRVEY800 | PROSNERITY
How to redeem Super Snail codes?To redeem all of these active codes, all you have to do is follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Tap on the Settings button (upper right).
- Step 2: Tap on the Snail Code option.
- Step 3: Type in the Super Snail codes you want to redeem (enter up to 50 codes at once, each on a new line).
- Step 4: Tap on the Confirm button in the bottom left corner of the screen.
All of the active codes will give you the rewards automatically, and for the ones that have expired or you've already claimed, you'll be notified. It's easier to just add all the codes at once.
How to get more codesTo get even more Super Snail codes, you just have to keep an eye on this page. Once the devs release new codes on the game's social media and Discord page, we'll add them to this list.
Also, if you're a fan of idle games, you should check out our list of the best idle games for Android that we have prepared! Or maybe you would like to check the list of the best mobile games 2025?
Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.