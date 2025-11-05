Realms of Pixel tier list - What are the best heroes in the game?

Updated on November 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.2.1 - Added: Yelena

Anyone who's read my guides knows how much I love gachas, RPGs and pixel games. Believe it or not, this one has it all! And that's exactly why today, I will bring you a Realms of Pixel tier list, so you never have to think twice about whether or not a hero is worth pulling.

With a lot of heroes and plenty more to come, each one has been ranked based on how well they perform in the mid to late game. Since we all know how important it is to have a good lineup, the best chance you have is to go for the heroes listed in the S tiers.

The best heroes in Realms of Pixel

I recommend you form a team with the heroes in the top tiers (like I said before), because once you get them, upgrading and using them long-term will be much safer. These heroes are never going to disappoint, regardless of the content you want to clear (be it PvP or PvE).

Realms of Pixel tier list is based on the overall performance of the heroes, and you can also read what other players think of them in the Hero tab > Rate. There, players like you and me can rate a certain hero and share their experience (like "this hero is good for XYZ"). If you ever have doubts about a hero, some players also share their tips there, so you should read their ratings once you summon them.