Realms of Pixel tier list - What are the best heroes in the game?
- Updated on November 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.2.1 - Added: Yelena
Anyone who's read my guides knows how much I love gachas, RPGs and pixel games. Believe it or not, this one has it all! And that's exactly why today, I will bring you a Realms of Pixel tier list, so you never have to think twice about whether or not a hero is worth pulling.
With a lot of heroes and plenty more to come, each one has been ranked based on how well they perform in the mid to late game. Since we all know how important it is to have a good lineup, the best chance you have is to go for the heroes listed in the S tiers.
The best heroes in Realms of PixelI recommend you form a team with the heroes in the top tiers (like I said before), because once you get them, upgrading and using them long-term will be much safer. These heroes are never going to disappoint, regardless of the content you want to clear (be it PvP or PvE).
- Don't forget to claim the latest Realms of Pixel codes
Realms of Pixel tier list is based on the overall performance of the heroes, and you can also read what other players think of them in the Hero tab > Rate. There, players like you and me can rate a certain hero and share their experience (like "this hero is good for XYZ"). If you ever have doubts about a hero, some players also share their tips there, so you should read their ratings once you summon them.
1
S+ tier
- SP Yelena
- Muteki Shin - Tomoe
- Black Spider - Mio
- Limitless King - Zenith
- Caged Bird - Elexia
- Ember Maiden - Skogul
- The Immortal - Seraphina
- Warlust - Kristy
- Zahard
- Vanquisher - Oswald
- Abyss Queen - Ximi
Skogul is a great hero who focuses on DPS and is really good at it. She can destroy the enemy Armor, and also has a small AoE in her kit.
Oswald is a great tank - one of the best right now and therefore at the very top of our Realms of Pixel tier list. He can shield allies and redirect some of the damage dealt to them to himself, which can be huge if you're up against enemies who deal AoE damage.
Abyss Queen Ximi can be quite literally a game-changer. She will link with two allies, healing them and granting them increased Vitality and damage. She can be good in most comps since she is currently one of the best heroes, even better since she can make any hero godlike.
2
S tier
- Marquesa
- Demon Dragon - Kifera
- Life Sage - Yumi
- Ha Yuri Zahard
- Darkflame - Kurikara
- Dark Oracle - Jimbo
- Demon General - Rona
- Dragon Slayer - Sofia Bulga
- Lunar Sprite - Violet
- Riptide Blade - Westley
- Etch Witch - Maggie
- Sword Sage - Ayano
- Illusory Fire - Moonshade
Yumi's damage is not the best, but her kit is not all about damage. She can apply crowd control in the form of Slow and Immobilize, and she can also reduce the damage dealt by enemies - an effect which stacks! Oh, and she can revive.
Violet is currently one of the best healers we have, and she is a hero you need to have in the end game. She can heal the entire team, and can also revive one ally, on top of the debuff removal she has on her 5-Treasure Qi Boost.
Ayano is a Destroyer who can grant some Support to the team. Her damage is outstanding, and with her Lightning Aura stack, she constantly gets more passive damage with each attack she inflicts. This makes her ideal in long, drawn-out fights.
3
A tier
- Alloy Blade - Beta
- Lost Flower - Misty
- Lance Lord - Delacour
- Khun Aguero Agnis
- Androssi Zahard
- Shadow Queen - Ingrid
- Scarlet Muse - Theresa
- Black Pearl - Katrina
- Aura Knight - Molly Eyre
- Crimson Wolf - Beau
- Moonshadow - Anastasia
- Mystic Claw - Jacqueline
Misty is a healer who can shield allies too. She is not as good as Violet, but she is still powerful if you don't have any healers yet. With her Honeyed Balm, she will also create a sort of clone of herself in the back line, which heals allies and deals damage to the enemy.
Delacour is a pretty good tank, but not the best in terms of damage. He can revive himself and he has a slight chance to counterattack whenever one of his allies is attacked.
Katrina is good as a tank, and she can deal decent damage. She can be reliable from the start and up until the late game (in some cases). Her kit grants her a shield that she applies to allies, which is good enough to keep the entire team safe.
4
B tier
- Oath Keeper - Hamish
- Fire Princess - Suri
- Moon Princess - Elan
- Sakura Fox - Tamamo
- Starlight - Lumina
- Shadow Rogue - Liliana
- Immaculate Moon - Rinn
- Sakura Blade - Cheyenne
Suri is a fun-looking hero who relies on burn and burst damage. She is good against bosses mainly because her kit requires her to land a few stacks of burn, and her damage scales with that.
Elan is a healer who can cleanse debuffs from the team, which can be huge against some opponents. She is OP in some situations, while in others she is only mid-tier - hence the ranking right in the middle of our Realm of Pixel tier list. It's good to upgrade her if you can, but not mandatory if you have Violet.
5
C tier
- Snowshade - Yukichiyo
- Cloud Caller - Ogier
- Emissary - Beauchamp
- Pyro Knight - Roland
- Promeneur - Delina
- Blossomfly - Fumiko
- Wallflower - Louane
- Gun Maiden - Chika
Delina is extremely strong in the early game but lacks the power to be valuable later on. Her DPS is good - her kit denies enemies from being revived - but this is not that big a deal later on.
Fumiko is a DPS who can apply poison to enemies. She is good in prolonged fights, but when you need a DPS to kill an enemy NOW, she is not the one to have.
6
N tier
These are mainly the Normal heroes, which you will never use on your team. Collect them once and then forget about them, because they're of no use. The same could be said about all of the Elite heroes and a few of the Epic ones.
- Lightbane - Moira
- Justice Bot - Terminator X
- Axe-Wielder - Serilda
- Neo Sakura - Sakura
- Rose Scholar - Bianca
- Armed Maid
- Star Warden
- Gold Shield
- Night Firefly
- Raging Rider
- Enforcer
- Celeste
- Tide Maiden
- Fate Sage
- Dragon Rider
- Robo Maid
- Star Maid
- Wanderer
- Recon Robot
- Dune Runner
- Butler Robot
- Swift Eagle
- Mighty Girl
And the bottom of our Realms of Pixel tier list is filled with heroes that aren't worth having unless it's absolutely necessary, if you want to avoid resetting them. These are the heroes you'll mainly use at the start until you reach level 20 and get some of the free pulls from the event.
