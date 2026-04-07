Marvel Contest of Champions adds Doctor Bong and Ruby Thursday in bizarre new update

An offbeat villain lineup leads a spring update

Ruby Thursday arrives April 9th, followed by Doctor Bong on April 23rd

Bong Voyage Event Quest runs from April 8th to May 3rd

Act 9 Chapter 4 and a new Saga add long-term progression goals

Spring in Marvel Contest of Champions is not for heroes. It’s for the weirdest villains it can find. This update brings in Doctor Bong and Ruby Thursday, and while I claim to be a Marvel fan, even I hadn’t heard of them before. Ruby arrives first on April 9th, followed by Doctor Bong on April 23rd (or earlier if you’re grinding through his Double Track event).

Both feature classic offbeat Marvel energy. One of them has a head full of organic circuitry, the other a self-made supergenius with a literal bell head. Not exactly subtle, eh? Well, if you're looking for more technical information, you could always check out our Marvel Contest Champions tier list to find out more.

The update builds around them with a new Event Quest, Bong Voyage, running from April 8th to May 3rd. It throws Howard the Duck and She-Hulk into a bizarre setup involving the Bar With No Name, with shifting stages and a steady stream of strange enemies.

On the progression side, Act 9 Chapter 4: Redemption lands on April 15th, pushing the main story toward its next big turning point. There’s also a new Saga – Pump It Up, built around ramping up roster strength. The long-term hook here is a 7-Star America Chavez, tied to milestone objectives over the next three months.

For newer players, there’s a pretty neat onboarding push. The Heavy Hitters bundle hands out a full roster of strong Champions across a 14-day login track, including names like Hercules, Shang-Chi, and Titania. Elsewhere, it’s the usual mix of extras. Deadpool-themed events, limited-time Daredevil rewards tied to Born Again, and a steady stream of resources if you’re logging in regularly.

And if you’re jumping in, or back in, don’t forget to check the latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes to grab some extra resources before you enter this oddball of an update!