Marvel Contest of Champions adds new Champions and Towers mode in June update

Quite a packed update this time

Marvel Contest of Champions introduces Phyla-Vell and Shatterstar

New permanent mode Towers launches June 17th

Events include Stars and Martyrs and Pride Month content

Kabam has been throwing Marvel characters into a fighting pit for over a decade now, and Marvel Contest of Champions somehow keeps finding new reasons to come back to. June's update is one of the busier ones.

Two new Champions are headlining the month. Phyla-Vell arrives June 11th, a Kree-Eternal hybrid who became the Avatar of Death to save her partner Moondragon, which is a sentence I enjoy existing. Shatterstar follows on June 28th, mutant gladiator, son of Longshot and Dazzler, swordsman, general Mojoverse chaos merchant.

Both slot straight into the Stars and Martyrs event quest, which runs June 3rd through July 8th and involves Mojo, multiversal television ratings, and some extremely on-brand scheming. As far as event quest premises go, Mojo forcing Marvel heroes to boost his viewing figures is pretty hard to argue with.

The bigger addition this month is Towers, a new permanent game mode launching June 17th. The basic idea is that your Defenders only go down when they're at their strongest, so you can't just wheel out one overpowered Champion and coast through.

X-Men '97 Season 2 gets a nod too. New players can claim a bundle of 20 X-Men Champions from June 8th to get a head start on building a team. If you've been putting off actually starting Marvel Contest of Champions, an instant roster of X-Men is a reasonable incentive to finally bother.

Rounding things out, Pride Month brings the Sparkle and Shade event for the whole of June, with exclusive Profile Pictures, Titles, and rewards. The Champion's Workout Routine runs June 10th to 24th, sends you into special arenas, and comes back with Relic rewards, ISO, Gold, and more exclusive cosmetics.

Busy month. Grab the latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes before you start and give yourself a bit of breathing room.