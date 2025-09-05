Marvel Contest of Champions codes (September 2025)
Updated on September 5, 2025 - new codes added
From Iron Man to Hulk, Spider-Man and Jessica Jones, Marvel Contest of Champions is everything one could want from a fighting game, and a little more. To help you collect all of the fighters, we have collected all the MCOC codes, which will grant you some of them, and free gold as a bonus.
We'll also show you how can redeem the MCoC codes because it is a little trickier than in most games. So, if you are ready to get your boxing gloves on, then let's check out everything you need to know about these MCoC codes.
New Marvel Contest of Champions codes
- SWORDANDTHESTONE - 5 FF Crystals (New!)
- iLoveBossRushIceman - rewards (valid FROM September 04th) (new!)
- ImCoolWithDave - rewards (valid FROM September 04th) (new!)
- DaveWasRight - rewards (valid FROM September 04th) (new!)
- FANTASTICMCOC - rewards
- DropsInJuly25 - 3 Reunion Crystals
- SAVEON - Crystal reward based on your progress
- STEAM50K - rewards
- MCOCONSTEAM - rewards
- MCOCJUNE - rewards
- McocOnPcDrops - PC Pre-Reg code
- SorryAboutThat - 3 reunion crystals, 3 revives, 5 energy refills
- twitchdropcomp - rewards
- RANKUPRONIN - rewards
- DRAGONHOARD - rewards
- MYSTIKODE - rewards)
- ROYALRANSOM - rewards
- CATMURDOCKCACHE - rewards
- VOLATILITY - rewards
- ROGUEBESTHAIR - rewards
- HEARTSHAPEDBOX - rewards
- SummoNewYear - 3 Reunion Crystals
- CozysMCOCWelcome
- THEHUNTER - free 7* character
- AlexandersMCOCWelcome - items
- MCOCNYCC24 - NYCC Beginner Bundle
- Strikerspare - Five-star relic
- DorkysBackAlright - 2 Reunion Crystals (conflicting reports of different case sensitivity working for different people, try lower case if it doesn't work)
- nefarious - 3 Count Nefarious Crystals
- GLORIOUSREUNION - 3 Reunion Crystals
Expired
- IAMSOCIAL
- VBCV
- SINISTERJ4
- June14Livestream
- canigetaniceman
- JORGEWINS
- SinisterSideshow
- JAXSAYSGOODBYE
- welcometodiscord
How to redeem MCoC codes?There are a few things you need to do before you can redeem codes. First off, you need to create a Kabam account and link it to your in-game account. This is fairly simple to do, just head over to Settings and then create a Kabam account (set up an email and a password).
Now, follow the next steps to redeem the codes:
- Step 1: Go to the Contest of Champions Shop page.
- Step 2: Log in to your Kabam account.
- Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom of the page where it reads Promo Codes.
- Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Apply Code button.
How to get more free rewards or codes in Marvel Contest of ChampionsIn the online Shop page I linked above, you will see a bunch of free stuff you can redeem every day or every week. Make sure you claim these freebies daily (and weekly) because they'll come in handy and will add up over time.
As for the codes, some new codes will be released in the future, usually when there is a live stream. We're actively scouting all the social media accounts and Discord, and as soon as we find a new code, we'll add it to the list. Just make sure you redeem them fast because they are only valid for 24 hours!
Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.