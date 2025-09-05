Marvel Contest of Champions codes (September 2025)

Updated on September 5, 2025 - new codes added

From Iron Man to Hulk, Spider-Man and Jessica Jones, Marvel Contest of Champions is everything one could want from a fighting game, and a little more. To help you collect all of the fighters, we have collected all the MCOC codes, which will grant you some of them, and free gold as a bonus.

We'll also show you how can redeem the MCoC codes because it is a little trickier than in most games. So, if you are ready to get your boxing gloves on, then let's check out everything you need to know about these MCoC codes.

New Marvel Contest of Champions codes

SWORDANDTHESTONE - 5 FF Crystals (New!)

iLoveBossRushIceman - rewards (valid FROM September 04th) (new!)

ImCoolWithDave - rewards (valid FROM September 04th) (new!)

DaveWasRight - rewards (valid FROM September 04th) (new!)

FANTASTICMCOC - rewards

DropsInJuly25 - 3 Reunion Crystals

SAVEON - Crystal reward based on your progress

STEAM50K - rewards

MCOCONSTEAM - rewards

MCOCJUNE - rewards

McocOnPcDrops - PC Pre-Reg code

SorryAboutThat - 3 reunion crystals, 3 revives, 5 energy refills

twitchdropcomp - rewards

RANKUPRONIN - rewards

DRAGONHOARD - rewards

MYSTIKODE - rewards)

ROYALRANSOM - rewards

CATMURDOCKCACHE - rewards

VOLATILITY - rewards

ROGUEBESTHAIR - rewards

HEARTSHAPEDBOX - rewards

SummoNewYear - 3 Reunion Crystals

CozysMCOCWelcome

THEHUNTER - free 7* character

AlexandersMCOCWelcome - items

MCOCNYCC24 - NYCC Beginner Bundle

Strikerspare - Five-star relic

DorkysBackAlright - 2 Reunion Crystals (conflicting reports of different case sensitivity working for different people, try lower case if it doesn't work)

nefarious - 3 Count Nefarious Crystals

GLORIOUSREUNION - 3 Reunion Crystals

Expired

IAMSOCIAL

VBCV

SINISTERJ4

June14Livestream

canigetaniceman

JORGEWINS

SinisterSideshow

JAXSAYSGOODBYE

welcometodiscord

How to redeem MCoC codes?

There are a few things you need to do before you can redeem codes. First off, you need to create a Kabam account and link it to your in-game account. This is fairly simple to do, just head over toand then create a Kabam account (set up an email and a password).

Now, follow the next steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1 : Go to the Contest of Champions Shop page .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Log in to your Kabam account .

: Log in to your . Step 3 : Scroll down to the bottom of the page where it reads Promo Codes .

: Scroll down to the bottom of the page where it reads . Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Apply Code button.

How to get more free rewards or codes in Marvel Contest of Champions

In the online Shop page I linked above, you will see a bunch of free stuff you can redeem every day or every week. Make sure you claim these freebies daily (and weekly) because they'll come in handy and will add up over time.

As for the codes, some new codes will be released in the future, usually when there is a live stream. We're actively scouting all the social media accounts and Discord, and as soon as we find a new code, we'll add it to the list. Just make sure you redeem them fast because they are only valid for 24 hours!

