Marvel Contest of Champions dives into aquatic update with Wave and Ghost Rider rework

Fire and Water

Marvel Contest of Champions adds Wave on May 28th

Ghost Rider receives a major rework on May 14th

New Event Quest and Collectives system expand long-term progression

Temperatures are rising, and Marvel Contest of Champions is making a splash about it. The latest update is very much leaning into an aquatic theme. Wave arrives on May 28th, Ghost Rider gets his long-awaited rework on May 14th, and there's enough surrounding content to keep you busy well into June.

Wave is the headline new Champion. Pearl Pangan hails from Cebu in the Philippines and discovered her hydrokinesis abilities after a raid on a research facility, going on to fight alongside Triumph Division and Agents of Atlas. She's a swift, water-manipulating hero who fits neatly into the aquatic theme the update is going for.

Ghost Rider's rework, meanwhile, is the one long-term most of us have probably been waiting on. Hellfire, Hell Chains, a Hell Cycle, and the Spirit of Vengeance now polished up to feel a bit more worthy of the character. If you want to know where either lands in the current meta, our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list is worth checking.

The Event Quest running alongside all of this, In Hot Water, which runs May 6th through June 3rd, sees Mephisto invading Atlantis in search of hidden treasure, with Ghost Rider and Wave both getting pulled into the mess. Namor, predictably, would prefer aquatic assistance over fiery intervention. Good luck sorting that one out.

The bigger long-term addition is Collectives, a new permanent feature launching May 6th for Thronebreaker and higher Summoners. It's built around horizontal roster growth. Champions are grouped by shared attributes, ranked up as a collective, and past investments feed directly into permanent roster-wide power boosts.

To top it off, side quest Roll Call-iseum runs May 13th through June 3rd as a more casual Solo Coliseum experience, with endless health bars, mounting challenges, and the exclusive title of Spartacus waiting for whoever stands tallest.

Before you dive in, grab the latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes for a few extra resources!