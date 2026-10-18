Legends Reborn tier list of best heroes for each class [October 2026]
| Magnum Quest
Updated on October 18th, 2026 - Version 7.11.2
It's not easy to compile a Legends Reborn: Last Battle (aka Magnum Quest) tier list or any other for that matter, that's 100% correct, and everyone can agree with it. We all have different playstyles and abilities, after all.
When building a team, finding the right balance between offence and defence is something you should take into consideration. Another thing to keep in mind is that every hero in Legends Reborn belongs to one of the following factions:
- Abyss
- Divinity
- Fortress
- Wild
- Forest
- Shadow
Each of these has advantages and disadvantages when interacting with one another.
- Divinity and Abyss deal more damage to each other.
- Fortress deals more damage to the Wild faction.
- The Wild faction deals more damage to the Forest.
- Forest deals more damage to Shadow.
- Shadow faction deals more damage to Fortress.
We've divided the heroes into three main categories: Tanks, Supports, and Damage Dealers. Based on their roles, heroes have designated tasks that they need to fulfil within a team.
- Tanks absorb damage in order to keep support and damage dealers alive.
- Supports can restore their teammates' health, buff them in multiple ways, or keep the enemies in check with control skills and debuffs.
- Damage dealers focus on dishing out as much damage as possible in order to take out enemies quickly.
There are various modes in Legends Reborn, and each presents its own set of challenges. From Trial and Campaign to Arena, PvP and Battle mode, you are going to go against numerous opponents and different team compositions.
Because of that, there's not really a team that can do everything. So, adjusting your party members according to your enemy's strengths and weaknesses is the key to doing well.
Best heroes in Legends RebornWith that said, it's still important to know who the best heroes are to use on your adventures. Below, you can find out who we think the best heroes in Legends Reborn are, alongside their assigned roles, so you can put together the best team every time.
Without any further ado, let's get right into the tier list.
1
Legends Reborn tier list of tank characters
At the very top of our Legends Reborn tier list, we have S-tier characters that are considered to be the best in their class. It goes without saying that you should use these characters in their role if you have them. Alternatively, A Tier heroes are solid options, and they can get the job done for the most part. B Tier heroes are obviously not ideal, but they can be good enough in certain situations. Heroes that we didn't include in this list fall into C tier or lower, and you shouldn't bother with them in the game's later stages.
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Leia
|Nox
|Rickers
|Alden
|Harry
|Revna
|Arthur
|A
|Ares
|Fare
|Katos
|Arthur
|Julien
|B
|Manton
|Bill
|Monroe
|Ilya
2
Legends Reborn tier list of damage dealers
These are the best damage dealers in Legends Reborn, ranked from the highest S tier to the lowest B tier. Of course, even more characters can fulfil this role, but they rank lower than the units in the B tier. For that reason, we decided not to include them, as they are considered somewhat weak in the game's later stages. When it comes to the damage output of a unit, it's important to remember that the faction also plays a role. With that in mind, depending on the situation, some heroes might perform better than others.
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Ares
|Sur
|Feng
|Gila
|Fabian
|The Elder
|Derla
|Ecra
|Issy
|Carlotta
|Veara
|Rose
|A
|Revna
|Hista
|Guss
|Winden
|Sorsha
|Fie
|Zander
|Cyan
|Flann
|Aurik
|Fie
|Gaia
|B
|Ione
|Katos
|Emilia
|Lycidas
|Manton
|Merialeth
|Bill
|Ilya
|Shael
3
Legends Reborn tier list of support characters
If you want to have a great team in Legends Reborn, then you need to find the right balance when you are putting your party together. Support heroes are a big part of that as they contribute to a team in various ways. Some can heal their fellow members, buff their damage, or control enemies with negative effects. It's up to you which one you are going to use based on the type of team you are making. With that said, this is a support tier list to help you decide. Heroes in the S and A tiers are almost always a good option. B tier units can be good, but only in the right situation.
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Sur
|Harry
|Ione
|Cinia
|Naomi
|Lyu Ying
|Katos
|Lycidas
|Osishe
|Emilia
|A
|Lilian
|Aeluin
|Aurik
|Winden
|Arthur
|B
|Fie
|Flann
|Rickers
|Issy
|Cyan
|Merialeth
|Revna
|Monroe
|Winden
|Garaff