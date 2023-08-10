Magnum Quest tier list of best heroes for each class [August 2023]
It's not easy to compile a Magnum Quest tier list or any other for that matter, that's 100% correct, and everyone can agree with.
When building a team, finding the right balance between offence and defence is something that you should take into consideration. Something else that you should keep in mind is that every hero in Magnum Quest belongs to one of the following factions:
- Abyss
- Divinity
- Fortress
- Wild
- Forest
- Shadow
Each of these factions has advantages and disadvantages when interacting with one another.
- Divinity and Abyss deal more damage to each other.
- Fortress deal more damage to the Wild faction.
- The wild faction deals more damage to Forest.
- Forest deals more damage to Shadow.
- Shadow faction deals more damage to Fortress.
We've divided the heroes into 3 main categories: Tanks, Supports, and Damage Dealers. Based on their roles, heroes have designated tasks that they need to fulfil within a team.
- Tanks absorb damage in order to keep support and damage dealers alive.
- Supports can restore their teammates' health, buff them in multiple ways, or keep the enemies in check with control skills and de-buffs.
- Damage dealers focus on dishing out as much damage as possible in order to take out the enemies fast.
There are various modes in Magnum Quest and each presents its own set of challenges. From Trial and Campaign to Arena, PvP and Battle mode, you are going to go against a plethora of opponents and different team compositions.
Because of that, there's not really a team that can do everything. Adjusting your party members according to your enemy's strengths and weaknesses will take you a long way.
Best heroes in Magnum QuestWith that being said, it's important to know which are the best heroes that you can use in your adventures. Below, you can find out which are the best heroes in Magnum Quest in their assigned roles, so you can put together the best team every time.
Without any further ado, let's get right into the tier list.Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Mihail Katsoris
1
Magnum Quest tier list of tank characters
At the very top of the Magnum Quest tier list, we have S-tier that are considered to be the best characters of their class. It goes without saying that you should use these characters in their role if you have them. Alternatively, A Tier heroes are solid options and they can get the job done for the most part. B Tier heroes are obviously not ideal, but they can be good enough in certain situations. Heroes that we didn't include in this list fall into C tier or lower and you shouldn't bother with them in the game's later stages.
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Rickers
|Alden
|Harry
|Revna
|A
|Ares
|Fare
|Katos
|Arthur
|Julien
|B
|Manton
|Bill
|Monroe
|Ilya
2
Magnum Quest tier list of damage dealers
These are the best damage dealers in Magnum Quest, ranked from the highest S tier to the lowest B tier. Of course, even more characters can fulfill this role, but they rank lower than the units in the B tier. For that reason, we decided not to include them, as they are considered somewhat weak in the game's later stages. When it comes to the damage output of a unit, it's important to remember that their faction also plays a role. With that in mind, depending on the situation, some heroes might be better than others.
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Ares
|Sur
|Feng
|Gila
|Fabian
|The Elder
|Derla
|Ecra
|Issy
|Carlotta
|Veara
|Rose
|A
|Revna
|Hista
|Guss
|Winden
|Sorsha
|Revna
|Zander
|Cyan
|Flann
|Aurik
|Fie
|Gaia
|B
|Ione
|Katos
|Emilia
|Lycidas
|Manton
|Merialeth
|Bill
|Ilya
|Shael
3
Magnum Quest tier list of support characters
If you want to have a great team in Magnum Quest, then you need to find the right balance when you are putting your party together. Support heroes are a big part of that as they contribute to a team in various ways. Some can heal their fellow members, buff their damage, or control their enemies with negative effects. It's up to you which one you are going to use based on what type of team you are making. With that said, this is a generic support tier list to help you decide. Heroes in S and A tiers are almost always a good option. B tier units can be good, but only in the right situation.
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Sur
|Harry
|Ione
|Cinia
|Naomi
|Lyu Ying
|Katos
|Lycidas
|Osishe
|Emilia
|A
|Lilian
|Aeluin
|Aurik
|Winden
|Arthur
|B
|Fie
|Flann
|Rickers
|Issy
|Cyan
|Merialeth
|Revna
|Monroe
|Winden
|Garaff