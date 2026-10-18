Updated on October 18th, 2026 - Version 7.11.2

It's not easy to compile a Legends Reborn: Last Battle (aka Magnum Quest) tier list or any other for that matter, that's 100% correct, and everyone can agree with it. We all have different playstyles and abilities, after all.

When building a team, finding the right balance between offence and defence is something you should take into consideration. Another thing to keep in mind is that every hero in Legends Reborn belongs to one of the following factions:

Abyss

Divinity

Fortress

Wild

Forest

Shadow

Each of these has advantages and disadvantages when interacting with one another.

Divinity and Abyss deal more damage to each other.

and deal more damage to each other. Fortress deals more damage to the Wild faction.

deals more damage to the faction. The Wild faction deals more damage to the Forest .

faction deals more damage to the . Forest deals more damage to Shadow .

deals more damage to . Shadow faction deals more damage to Fortress.

We've divided the heroes into three main categories: Tanks, Supports, and Damage Dealers. Based on their roles, heroes have designated tasks that they need to fulfil within a team.

Tanks absorb damage in order to keep support and damage dealers alive.

absorb damage in order to keep support and damage dealers alive. Supports can restore their teammates' health, buff them in multiple ways, or keep the enemies in check with control skills and debuffs.

can restore their teammates' health, buff them in multiple ways, or keep the enemies in check with control skills and debuffs. Damage dealers focus on dishing out as much damage as possible in order to take out enemies quickly.

There are various modes in Legends Reborn, and each presents its own set of challenges. From Trial and Campaign to Arena, PvP and Battle mode, you are going to go against numerous opponents and different team compositions.

Because of that, there's not really a team that can do everything. So, adjusting your party members according to your enemy's strengths and weaknesses is the key to doing well.

Best heroes in Legends Reborn

With that said, it's still important to know who the best heroes are to use on your adventures. Below, you can find out who we think theare, alongside their assigned roles, so you can put together the best team every time.

Without any further ado, let's get right into the tier list.