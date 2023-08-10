Tier Lists

Magnum Quest tier list of best heroes for each class [August 2023]

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Magnum Quest
Updated on August 10th, 2023 - re-checked the tier list

It's not easy to compile a Magnum Quest tier list or any other for that matter, that's 100% correct, and everyone can agree with. 

When building a team, finding the right balance between offence and defence is something that you should take into consideration. Something else that you should keep in mind is that every hero in Magnum Quest belongs to one of the following factions:

  • Abyss
  • Divinity
  • Fortress
  • Wild
  • Forest
  • Shadow

Each of these factions has advantages and disadvantages when interacting with one another.

  • Divinity and Abyss deal more damage to each other.
  • Fortress deal more damage to the Wild faction.
  • The wild faction deals more damage to Forest.
  • Forest deals more damage to Shadow.
  • Shadow faction deals more damage to Fortress.

We've divided the heroes into 3 main categories: Tanks, Supports, and Damage Dealers. Based on their roles, heroes have designated tasks that they need to fulfil within a team.

  • Tanks absorb damage in order to keep support and damage dealers alive.
  • Supports can restore their teammates' health, buff them in multiple ways, or keep the enemies in check with control skills and de-buffs.
  • Damage dealers focus on dishing out as much damage as possible in order to take out the enemies fast.

There are various modes in Magnum Quest and each presents its own set of challenges. From Trial and Campaign to Arena, PvP and Battle mode, you are going to go against a plethora of opponents and different team compositions.

Because of that, there's not really a team that can do everything. Adjusting your party members according to your enemy's strengths and weaknesses will take you a long way.

Best heroes in Magnum Quest

With that being said, it's important to know which are the best heroes that you can use in your adventures. Below, you can find out which are the best heroes in Magnum Quest in their assigned roles, so you can put together the best team every time.

Without any further ado, let's get right into the tier list.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Mihail Katsoris
1
Magnum Quest tier list of tank characters

At the very top of the Magnum Quest tier list, we have S-tier that are considered to be the best characters of their class. It goes without saying that you should use these characters in their role if you have them. Alternatively, A Tier heroes are solid options and they can get the job done for the most part. B Tier heroes are obviously not ideal, but they can be good enough in certain situations. Heroes that we didn't include in this list fall into C tier or lower and you shouldn't bother with them in the game's later stages.

Tier Hero
S Rickers Alden Harry Revna
Rickers Alden Harry Revna
A Ares Fare Katos Arthur Julien
Ares Fare Katos Arthur Julien
B Manton Bill Monroe Ilya
Manton Bill Monroe Ilya

2
Magnum Quest tier list of damage dealers

These are the best damage dealers in Magnum Quest, ranked from the highest S tier to the lowest B tier. Of course, even more characters can fulfill this role, but they rank lower than the units in the B tier. For that reason, we decided not to include them, as they are considered somewhat weak in the game's later stages. When it comes to the damage output of a unit, it's important to remember that their faction also plays a role. With that in mind, depending on the situation, some heroes might be better than others.

Tier Hero
S Ares Sur Feng Gila Fabian The Elder
Ares Sur Feng Gila Fabian Elder
Derla Ecra Issy Carlotta Veara Rose
Derla Ecra Issy Carlotta
A Revna Hista Guss Winden Sorsha Revna
Revna Hista Guss Winden Sorsha Ryan
Zander Cyan Flann Aurik Fie Gaia
Zander Cyan Flann Aurik Fie
B Ione Katos Emilia Lycidas Manton
Ione Katos Emilia Lycidas Manton
Merialeth Bill Ilya Shael
Merialeth Bill

3
Magnum Quest tier list of support characters

If you want to have a great team in Magnum Quest, then you need to find the right balance when you are putting your party together. Support heroes are a big part of that as they contribute to a team in various ways. Some can heal their fellow members, buff their damage, or control their enemies with negative effects. It's up to you which one you are going to use based on what type of team you are making. With that said, this is a generic support tier list to help you decide. Heroes in S and A tiers are almost always a good option. B tier units can be good, but only in the right situation.

Tier Hero
S Sur Harry Ione Cinia Naomi
Sur Harry Ione Cinia Naomi
Lyu Ying Katos Lycidas Osishe Emilia
Lyu-Ying Katos Lycidas Osishe Emilia
A Lilian Aeluin Aurik Winden Arthur
Lilian Aeluin Aurik Winden Arthur
B Fie Flann Rickers Issy Cyan
Fie Flann Rickers Issy Cyan
Merialeth Revna Monroe Winden Garaff
Merialeth Revna Monro Winden
