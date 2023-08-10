- re-checked the tier list

It's not easy to compile a Magnum Quest tier list or any other for that matter, that's 100% correct, and everyone can agree with.

When building a team, finding the right balance between offence and defence is something that you should take into consideration. Something else that you should keep in mind is that every hero in Magnum Quest belongs to one of the following factions:

Abyss

Divinity

Fortress

Wild

Forest

Shadow

Each of these factions has advantages and disadvantages when interacting with one another.

Divinity and Abyss deal more damage to each other.

and deal more damage to each other. Fortress deal more damage to the Wild faction.

deal more damage to the faction. The wild faction deals more damage to Forest .

faction deals more damage to . Forest deals more damage to Shadow .

deals more damage to . Shadow faction deals more damage to Fortress.

We've divided the heroes into 3 main categories: Tanks, Supports, and Damage Dealers. Based on their roles, heroes have designated tasks that they need to fulfil within a team.

Tanks absorb damage in order to keep support and damage dealers alive.

absorb damage in order to keep support and damage dealers alive. Supports can restore their teammates' health, buff them in multiple ways, or keep the enemies in check with control skills and de-buffs.

can restore their teammates' health, buff them in multiple ways, or keep the enemies in check with control skills and de-buffs. Damage dealers focus on dishing out as much damage as possible in order to take out the enemies fast.

There are various modes in Magnum Quest and each presents its own set of challenges. From Trial and Campaign to Arena, PvP and Battle mode, you are going to go against a plethora of opponents and different team compositions.

Because of that, there's not really a team that can do everything. Adjusting your party members according to your enemy's strengths and weaknesses will take you a long way.

Best heroes in Magnum Quest

With that being said, it's important to know which are the best heroes that you can use in your adventures. Below, you can find out which are thein their assigned roles, so you can put together the best team every time.

Without any further ado, let's get right into the tier list.

