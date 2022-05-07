Magnum Quest adds Idle Dispatch feature, new forging system and more in latest update

Tuyoo Games has announced a new update for Magnum Quest, its idle RPG with strategic elements on mobile. Featuring card-based mechanics and 3D battles, the game lets players collect heroes and deploy them in tabletop-esque combat.

In Magnum Quest's latest update, players can expect fresh open-world elements that let users explore everything from harsh wastelands to mysterious forests. The latest update also features Guild vs. Guild Battles, as well as the Idle Dispatch feature that lets players deploy teams for placement rewards.

Additionally, the game features a new crafting and forging system to help players maximise their gear. Plus, players can score tons of draws with the “Endless Free Summons” event, which will give away free cards along with the 1000 draw raffle for the next 30 days.

In case you're unaware, Magnum Quest also boasts the top-notch vocal chops of Fred Tatasciore, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Robbie Daymond and Nika Futterman. Players can engage in epic boss battles, solve puzzles in mazes, participate in GVG and GVE fights and more.

If you're eager to get a slice of the pie, or you're simply curious to see what the game is all about, you can download Magnum Quest on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

