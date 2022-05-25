Magnum Quest codes for free dragon shards, draw coupons and more (May 2022)

You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in Magnum Quest using these codes

Magnum Quest is a popular idle RPG developed by Tuyoo Games. If you are an avid player and are looking for working Magnum Quest codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards such as dragon scales, customise chests of lights, golden hammer, chest of gold and more, then you are in the right place.

In this post, we will share the list of all working Magnum Quest codes. We will also keep updating this post when new codes are released. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new working codes before others.

List of all working Magnum Quest codes

explorenow

dragoneggs - Use this code to get 1000 Dragon Shards, Golden Hammer x1, A Chest of Gold (6-hour) x10

mqgift2022 - Use this code to get Adamantite Dragon Scales x10, Customise Chest of Light x20, Golden Hammer x1, A Chest of Gold (24-hour) x5

Expired codes:

giftcode

merryxmas

2021year

2021jan

chineseny

ilovemq

1003

clover

womenpower

summonergift

summoner2020

1000likes

Turkeyleg

halloween

Demoninmq

ilovemom

woodsburrow

easteregg

foolfriend

mq61

ilovefather

magiclist

mqharvest

thanksgiving

halloween2021

herovoice

mq123

mq999

arcanecard

fbfan100kgift

7daysleft1

7daysleft2

7daysleft3

7daysleft4

6daystogo1

6daystogo2

6daystogo3

6daystogo4

infivedays1

infivedays2

infivedays3

infivedays4

only4days1

only4days2

only4days3

only4days4

3daysleft01

3daysleft02

3daysleft03

3daysleft04

in2days1

in2days2

in2days3

in2days4

cu2mr1

cu2mr2

cu2mr3

cu2mr4

How to redeem codes in Magnum Quest?

Go to Magnum question redemption centre

Enter your in-game UID (You can find it by clicking on your avatar icon in-game)

Copy and paste any of the working Magnum Quest code from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button

Launch Magnum quest and collect your reward through the in-game mail

About Magnum Quest

