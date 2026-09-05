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Bleach Brave Souls tier list for August 2026

By Mihail Katsoris
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| Bleach: Brave Souls
Bleach Brave Souls tier list for August 2026

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Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Version: 18.0.20 - Added: Rukia Kuchiki (TYBW / Reiokyu), Byakuya Kuchiki (TYBW / Reiokyu), Mayuri Kurotsuchi, Shinji Hirako, Coyote Starrk, Lilynette Gingerback

Bleach Brave Souls is quite an old game - released way back in 2016 - and with such a long time in development, it has quite a large roster of heroes to collect and play. In this Bleach Brave Souls tier list, we will rank all of the available heroes according to their stats, rarities, usage in different game modes, and the abilities they possess. Games like Bleach Brave Souls get updated quickly and introduce new characters almost every month, adding to their ever-growing list of heroes, so you can expect this list to shift now and then. 

Bleach Brave Souls was one of the pioneers of anime-based games and remains one of the highest-grossing on mobile. It has withstood the test of time, sticking around for all these years and boasting over 10 million downloads combined on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.

BLEACH BRAVE SOULS TIER LIST

Bleach Brave Souls is a hero collector RPG where you need to summon different heroes from the various summoning banners. Due to the inherent gacha mechanics present, it is advised to save up a lot of currency to summon due to the lack of any sort of pity system.

You will be pleased to find your favourite characters from the Bleach universe, and each character has different variations. For example, the mighty shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki has over 10 variations that are available to collect. All of the Bleach Brave Souls characters are separated according to their base rarity and attributes. Currently, the game has 5 different attributes:

  • SP (Spiritual Pressure) - The damage dealt by the character with their strong attacks and special attacks.
  • ATK (Attack) - The damage dealt by the character with their normal attacks and strong attacks.
  • FCS (Focus) - The ability to inflict critical hits.
  • STA (Stamina) - Impacts the Health stat of characters.
  • DEF (Defense) - The defensive capabilities

Don't worry if your favourite hero in Bleach Brave Souls is not available, as it might be added in new patches, and if that's the case, we will make sure to include them by updating our tier list with new heroes to keep you up-to-date.

Click Here To View The List »

1
SS-Tier

Hollow Ichigo wielding a katana There are, of course, myriads of amazing characters in the world of Bleach: Brave Souls. With that said, these here are the best of the best regarding PvE.
Character Variant
Rukia Kuchiki TYBW (Reiokyu)
Byakuya Kuchiki TYBW (Reiokyu)
Yhwach TYBW
Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto TYBW
Haschwalth TYBW 2026
Ichigo Kurosaki (True Shikai) TYBW
Uryu Ishida (Voll Stern Dich) TYBW
Ichigo Kurosaki Special
Liltotto TYBW 2026
Renji Abarai TYBW 2025
Jushiro Ukitake TYBW 2025
Ninny BTW
Ishida Uryu TYBW 2025
Nini Christmas Gatcha
Noel Christmas Gatcha
Shinji Hirako Parasol
Momo Hinamori Parasol
Hitsugaya Toshiro Fierce Battle
Ichigo Kurosaki TYBW 2025
Yachiru Kusajishi TYBW 2025
BazzB TYBW
Nemu Kurotsuchi TYBW2025
Hitsugaya Toshiro TYBW 2024
Ichimaru Gin Fierce Battle
Kuchiki Rukia TYBW 2024
Kuchiki Byakuya TYBW 2024
Kenpachi Zaraki 9th Anniversary
Gremmy Thoumeaux 9th Anniversary
Jushiro Ukitake SAFWY
White Ichigo Spirit Society
Tokinada Tsunayashiro CFYOW
Grimmjow Jeagerjaques CFYOW - Truths
Matsumoto Rangiku TYBW
Nimaiya Oh-Etsu TYBW
Masaki Kurosaki TYBW /Past
Kisuke Urahara Fierce Battle

  • This variant of Jushiro Ukitake is arguably the best in PvE. With his ability, Sokoku No Awase, Jushiro uses two black fish to attack, causing immense damage and inflicting Drain.
  • Every Bleach fan knows what the Hollow Ichigo is capable of. The Spirit Society version of White Ichigo unleashes his true power. He is able to debuff nearby enemies, causing immense damage and inflicting Weak status.

2
S-Tier

Aizen character in Bleach Brave Souls S-Tier characters are maybe not as over-tuned as those in SS-Tier, but make no mistake, they are very powerful. They perform better than most in Bleach Brave Soul regarding PvE content. All of them are worth any investment as they won't disappoint you.
Matsumoto Rangiku
Character Version
Kuchiki Rukia Valentine's Crown
Orihime Inoue Marine
Giselle Marine
Minnie Nyan TYBW 2026
Kuchiki Rukia Original Special Collaboration
Bazz-B TYBW 2026
Aizen Soshuke Ayakashi
Bambietta Japanese Parasol
Inoue Orihimie Original Special Collaboration
Neliel Tu Odelschwanck Original Special Collab Power
Noel Shinbashi BTW
Aizen Sosuke Step-Up
Hitsugaya Toshiro TYBW - Inhuman
Buzzby Santa Society
Robert TYBW
Nelliel Ressurect
TYBW - Inhuman
Harribel Parasol
Star Parasol
As Nodt Magic Society
Riruka Dokugamine Parasol
Senjumaru Shutara TYBW 2025
Soi Fon TYBW 2024
Nemu Christmas 2024 version
Retsu Unohana (Christmas 2024 version)
Kirinji Tenjiro TYBW 2024
Hitsugaya Toshiro Resurrect
Orihime Parasol
Tokinada CFYOW
Hallibel CFYOW
Abarai Renji TYBW 2024
Oh-Etsu Nimaiya TYBW 2024
Kukaku Ressurect
Shinji Hirako TYBW 2024
Kensei Muguruma (TYBW 2024)
Sajin Komamura TWBW 2024
Coyote Stark Hidden
Meninas McAllon TYBW
Zaraki Kenpachi 6* (Speed)
Tatsuki Arisawa School Uniform
Resurrection Shunsui Kyoraku The Past
Shuhei Hisagi Party Time
Yumichika Ayasegawa TYBW
Senbonzakura Zanpakuto: The Alternate Tale Separated Version
Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck Fierce Battle
Dordoni Alessandro Del Socaccio CFYOW
Renji Abarai Fierce Battle
Madarame Ikkaku Fierce Battle
Orihime Inoue Orient Society
Yoruichi Shihoin Fierce Battle
Ukitake Jushiro Spirit Academy
Isshin Kurosaki TYBW - 2024 Version
Riruka Dokugamine 6* (Technique)
Kirio Hikifune Thousand Years Blood War
Tier Halibel Swimsuit
Kurotsuchi Mayuri TYBW - Inhuman

  • Fans of the series will remember that Stark was the number one Arrancar in the Espada hierarchy during the Hueco Mundo arc. Well, the Hidden variant brings out the true potential of the Primera Espada. He's resistant to paralyze and lacerate effects and takes 16% reduced damage with maxed Soul Traits. He can unleash a high-speed flurry of strikes coupled with a Cero that inflicts immense damage.
  • Little Nelliel regained her powers and memory when Ichigo faced a terrible crisis, and she unveiled her true power as the number 3 Espada. With her ability Cero Doble, Max Soul Traits will grant her -16% reduced damage taken.

3
A-Tier

Kenpachi hero Moving on, we have the A-Tier characters. They all perform way above the average and can help you tackle whatever the game throws at you. Even though this is a PvE tier list, we have to mention that some of these characters are excellent in PvP.
Character Variant
Shukuro Tsukisima CFYOW - Truths
Mayuri Kurotsuchi TYBW
Shinji Hirako TYBW
Coyote Starrk TYBW
Kyoraku Shunsui Spirit Academy
Bambietta TYBW 2026
Nanao Ise TYBW2025
Yachiru Kusajishi Valentine's Crown
Sosuke Aizen TYBW
Shunsui Kyoraku TYBW
Neliel New Year's Special
Halibel (New Year's Special)
Ikkaku Madarame TYBW
Ganju Shiba TYBW 2025
Yoruichi Shihouin TYBW 2025
Chad Yasutora TYBW 2025
Yoruichi Swimsuit Zenith Summons
Giselle Santa Society
Matsumoto Rangiku (Original Special Collaboration)
Kon Karakukizer
Masaki Swimsuit Zenith Summons
Kisuke Urahara Fierce Battle
Barragan CFYOW
Mila Rose TYBW
Ulquiorra Fierce Battle
Stark Fierce Battle
Harribel Fierce Battle
Halibel Ressurect
Neliel Ressurect
Kisuke Urahara Ressurect
Sun Sun TYBW
Yoruichi Shihouin Fierce Battle
Gremmy Christmas 2024
Yasutora "Chad" Sado Spirit Society
Nnoitora Gilga CFYOW
Apache TYBW
Resurrection Nanao Ise TYBW
Isao Kotetsu Christmas 2024
Nnoitora Gilga Resurreccion / Arms to Killing You
Zaraki Kenpachi The Belief
Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck CFYOW
Masaki Kurosaki TYBW 2024 Version
Aizen Sosuke Japanese Parasol
Hirako Shinji Past
Soi Fon Thousand Years Blood War
Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto SAFWY
Shurean 6* (Speed)
Izuru Kira Thousand Years Blood War
Gin & Izuru Resurrect
Kukaku Shiba Orient Society
Yoruichi Shihoin Desert Society
Izuru Kira Machine Society
Kenpachi Zaraki CFYOW
Riruka Dokugamine Machine Society
Ginrei Kuchiki Sealed

  • Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, the Captain of Soul Society, is arguably the best character in the game when it comes to PvP. This version was created as part of the Spirits Are Forever With You and shows his appearance when he has unlocked a power greater than Bankai.
  • If you enjoy PvP content, then you should know that this version of Shukuro Tsukisima is one of the best when it comes to PvP.
  • Kenpachi Zaraki (The Belief) is one of the better frontline heroes, as his Soul Trait states he takes 16% reduced overall damage taken from all sources. His Arena Soul Trait further states that his normal attacks deal 13% more damage, and he gains +90 Attack
  • Nnoitra Gilga (Can’t Feel Your Own World) is also a great frontline hero to have in your team. His Soul Trait states that he takes 16% reduced damage from all sources. His Arena Soul Trait says that his normal attacks deal 13% extra damage, and he gains +30 Focus in battles. Nnoitra’s extra Focus helps her land those Paralysis debuffs from her skills easily and renders the enemy unable to move.

4
B-Tier

Ulquiorra character showcase Bleach Brave Souls B-Tier characters are simply mediocre, at least when it comes to PvE. They can be useful in certain scenarios, and some of them can fulfil niche roles in a team. With that said, be mindful of your resources when it comes to these characters, as you might want to replace them with something better when you can.
Character Variant
Lilynette Gingerback TYBW
Jugram Haschwalth Thousand Years Blood War
Riruka TYBW
Yukio TYBW
Askin Nakk Le Vaar Thousand Years Blood War - VSD
Miniyna Santa Society
Ichigo Kurosaki Desert Society
Liltotto Swimsuit Zenith Summons
Ichibe Hyosube Thousand Years Blood War
Hiyori Sarugaki Sealed
Ichigo Kurosaki 4th Anniversary Hollow
Retsu Unohanaa Past
Kyoraku Shunsui Shikai (Mind)
Yachiru Kusajishi Halloween
Ichigo Kurosaki Bond
Soi Fon Swimsuit
Homura Shizuku Movie 3 6* (Heart)
White Zangetsu -
Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck Japanese Parasol
Ichigo Kurosaki Movie 4
Shuhei Hisagi Tag Team
Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto One-Armed
Yin Yang Movie 2 6* (Power)
Yachiru Unohana Thousand Years Blood War
Ganryu 1st Movie 6* (Speed)
Yoruichi Shihoin Halloween
Sajin Komamura Thousand Years Blood War
Coyote Stark Resurrection (Heart)

  • Ichigo Kurosaki (4th Anniversary Edition), even though he has fallen off the PvP meta, he still can provide a 40% bonus to all stats as well as increase strong attack damage dealt by 30%. He also negates paralysis duration by 100%. His Soul Trait states that Ichigo gets a 12% reduced strong attack recharge time.
  • If you are a fan of the anime or manga, you might remember that right before the battle against Aizen, Ichigo was confronted by the merged form of Zangetsu and his Hollow (aka White). This form is known as White Zangetsu.
  • This version of Jugram Haschwalth is one of the best in Bleach Brave Souls when it comes to PvP.
  • Ganryu (1st Movie Edition) is one of the best in this tier of heroes due to his dual Soul Trait that states Ganryu’s normal attacks deal 20% more damage and Ganryu takes 12% reduced damage from all sources. Ganryu also causes a Paralysis status effect with his strong attack abilities that render the enemy stunned for a specific duration of time.

5
C-Tier

Bottom of the Bleach Brave Souls tier list - Ganryu

There's a reason why we've ranked these heroes in C-Tier, and that's due to their performance in PvE. It's simply subpar when compared to others. For now, try to avoid using or investing in them. Maybe a future update or rework will make them viable, though, who knows?


Character Variant
Lilinette Gingerback Halloween
Tier Halibel Halloween
Inoue Orihime Bond
Wonderweiss Margera Sealed
Tier Halibel Resurreccion (Speed)

We are at the end of our Bleach Brave Souls tier list. For similar content, take a look at this Dokkan Battle tier list, T3 Arena tier list, Rogue Company tier list and many others. Just take a look around and we're sure you'll find something else you're playing.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.