- Version: 18.0.20 - Added: Rukia Kuchiki (TYBW / Reiokyu), Byakuya Kuchiki (TYBW / Reiokyu), Mayuri Kurotsuchi, Shinji Hirako, Coyote Starrk, Lilynette Gingerback

Bleach Brave Souls is quite an old game - released way back in 2016 - and with such a long time in development, it has quite a large roster of heroes to collect and play. In this Bleach Brave Souls tier list, we will rank all of the available heroes according to their stats, rarities, usage in different game modes, and the abilities they possess. Games like Bleach Brave Souls get updated quickly and introduce new characters almost every month, adding to their ever-growing list of heroes, so you can expect this list to shift now and then.

Bleach Brave Souls was one of the pioneers of anime-based games and remains one of the highest-grossing on mobile. It has withstood the test of time, sticking around for all these years and boasting over 10 million downloads combined on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.

BLEACH BRAVE SOULS TIER LIST

Bleach Brave Souls is a hero collector RPG where you need to summon different heroes from the various summoning banners. Due to the inherent gacha mechanics present, it is advised to save up a lot of currency to summon due to the lack of any sort of pity system.

You will be pleased to find your favourite characters from the Bleach universe, and each character has different variations. For example, the mighty shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki has over 10 variations that are available to collect. All of the Bleach Brave Souls characters are separated according to their base rarity and attributes. Currently, the game has 5 different attributes:

SP (Spiritual Pressure) - The damage dealt by the character with their strong attacks and special attacks.

- The damage dealt by the character with their strong attacks and special attacks. ATK (Attack) - The damage dealt by the character with their normal attacks and strong attacks.

- The damage dealt by the character with their normal attacks and strong attacks. FCS (Focus) - The ability to inflict critical hits.

- The ability to inflict critical hits. STA (Stamina) - Impacts the Health stat of characters.

- Impacts the Health stat of characters. DEF (Defense) - The defensive capabilities

Don't worry if your favourite hero in Bleach Brave Souls is not available, as it might be added in new patches, and if that's the case, we will make sure to include them by updating our tier list with new heroes to keep you up-to-date.