Bleach Brave Souls tier list for August 2026
| Bleach: Brave Souls
Bleach Brave Souls is quite an old game - released way back in 2016 - and with such a long time in development, it has quite a large roster of heroes to collect and play. In this Bleach Brave Souls tier list, we will rank all of the available heroes according to their stats, rarities, usage in different game modes, and the abilities they possess. Games like Bleach Brave Souls get updated quickly and introduce new characters almost every month, adding to their ever-growing list of heroes, so you can expect this list to shift now and then.
Bleach Brave Souls was one of the pioneers of anime-based games and remains one of the highest-grossing on mobile. It has withstood the test of time, sticking around for all these years and boasting over 10 million downloads combined on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.
BLEACH BRAVE SOULS TIER LISTBleach Brave Souls is a hero collector RPG where you need to summon different heroes from the various summoning banners. Due to the inherent gacha mechanics present, it is advised to save up a lot of currency to summon due to the lack of any sort of pity system.
You will be pleased to find your favourite characters from the Bleach universe, and each character has different variations. For example, the mighty shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki has over 10 variations that are available to collect. All of the Bleach Brave Souls characters are separated according to their base rarity and attributes. Currently, the game has 5 different attributes:
- SP (Spiritual Pressure) - The damage dealt by the character with their strong attacks and special attacks.
- ATK (Attack) - The damage dealt by the character with their normal attacks and strong attacks.
- FCS (Focus) - The ability to inflict critical hits.
- STA (Stamina) - Impacts the Health stat of characters.
- DEF (Defense) - The defensive capabilities
Don't worry if your favourite hero in Bleach Brave Souls is not available, as it might be added in new patches, and if that's the case, we will make sure to include them by updating our tier list with new heroes to keep you up-to-date.
1
SS-Tier
|Character
|Variant
|Rukia Kuchiki
|TYBW (Reiokyu)
|Byakuya Kuchiki
|TYBW (Reiokyu)
|Yhwach
|TYBW
|Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto
|TYBW
|Haschwalth
|TYBW 2026
|Ichigo Kurosaki (True Shikai)
|TYBW
|Uryu Ishida (Voll Stern Dich)
|TYBW
|Ichigo Kurosaki
|Special
|Liltotto
|TYBW 2026
|Renji Abarai
|TYBW 2025
|Jushiro Ukitake
|TYBW 2025
|Ninny
|BTW
|Ishida Uryu
|TYBW 2025
|Nini
|Christmas Gatcha
|Noel
|Christmas Gatcha
|Shinji Hirako
|Parasol
|Momo Hinamori
|Parasol
|Hitsugaya Toshiro
|Fierce Battle
|Ichigo Kurosaki
|TYBW 2025
|Yachiru Kusajishi
|TYBW 2025
|BazzB
|TYBW
|Nemu Kurotsuchi
|TYBW2025
|Hitsugaya Toshiro
|TYBW 2024
|Ichimaru Gin
|Fierce Battle
|Kuchiki Rukia
|TYBW 2024
|Kuchiki Byakuya
|TYBW 2024
|Kenpachi Zaraki
|9th Anniversary
|Gremmy Thoumeaux
|9th Anniversary
|Jushiro Ukitake
|SAFWY
|White Ichigo
|Spirit Society
|Tokinada Tsunayashiro
|CFYOW
|Grimmjow Jeagerjaques
|CFYOW - Truths
|Matsumoto Rangiku
|TYBW
|Nimaiya Oh-Etsu
|TYBW
|Masaki Kurosaki
|TYBW /Past
|Kisuke Urahara
|Fierce Battle
- This variant of Jushiro Ukitake is arguably the best in PvE. With his ability, Sokoku No Awase, Jushiro uses two black fish to attack, causing immense damage and inflicting Drain.
- Every Bleach fan knows what the Hollow Ichigo is capable of. The Spirit Society version of White Ichigo unleashes his true power. He is able to debuff nearby enemies, causing immense damage and inflicting Weak status.
2
S-Tier
|Character
|Version
|Kuchiki Rukia
|Valentine's Crown
|Orihime Inoue
|Marine
|Giselle
|Marine
|Minnie Nyan
|TYBW 2026
|Kuchiki Rukia
|Original Special Collaboration
|Bazz-B
|TYBW 2026
|Aizen Soshuke
|Ayakashi
|Bambietta
|Japanese Parasol
|Inoue Orihimie
|Original Special Collaboration
|Neliel Tu Odelschwanck
|Original Special Collab Power
|Noel Shinbashi
|BTW
|Aizen Sosuke
|Step-Up
|Hitsugaya Toshiro
|TYBW - Inhuman
|Buzzby
|Santa Society
|Robert
|TYBW
|Nelliel
|Ressurect
|TYBW - Inhuman
|Harribel
|Parasol
|Star
|Parasol
|As Nodt
|Magic Society
|Riruka Dokugamine
|Parasol
|Senjumaru Shutara
|TYBW 2025
|Soi Fon
|TYBW 2024
|Nemu
|Christmas 2024 version
|Retsu Unohana
|(Christmas 2024 version)
|Kirinji Tenjiro
|TYBW 2024
|Hitsugaya Toshiro
|Resurrect
|Orihime
|Parasol
|Tokinada
|CFYOW
|Hallibel
|CFYOW
|Abarai Renji
|TYBW 2024
|Oh-Etsu Nimaiya
|TYBW 2024
|Kukaku
|Ressurect
|Shinji Hirako
|TYBW 2024
|Kensei Muguruma
|(TYBW 2024)
|Sajin Komamura
|TWBW 2024
|Coyote Stark
|Hidden
|Meninas McAllon
|TYBW
|Zaraki Kenpachi
|6* (Speed)
|Tatsuki Arisawa
|School Uniform
|Resurrection Shunsui Kyoraku
|The Past
|Shuhei Hisagi
|Party Time
|Yumichika Ayasegawa
|TYBW
|Senbonzakura
|Zanpakuto: The Alternate Tale Separated Version
|Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
|Fierce Battle
|Dordoni Alessandro Del Socaccio
|CFYOW
|Renji Abarai
|Fierce Battle
|Madarame Ikkaku
|Fierce Battle
|Orihime Inoue
|Orient Society
|Yoruichi Shihoin
|Fierce Battle
|Ukitake Jushiro
|Spirit Academy
|Isshin Kurosaki
|TYBW - 2024 Version
|Riruka Dokugamine
|6* (Technique)
|Kirio Hikifune
|Thousand Years Blood War
|Tier Halibel
|Swimsuit
|Kurotsuchi Mayuri
|TYBW - Inhuman
- Fans of the series will remember that Stark was the number one Arrancar in the Espada hierarchy during the Hueco Mundo arc. Well, the Hidden variant brings out the true potential of the Primera Espada. He's resistant to paralyze and lacerate effects and takes 16% reduced damage with maxed Soul Traits. He can unleash a high-speed flurry of strikes coupled with a Cero that inflicts immense damage.
- Little Nelliel regained her powers and memory when Ichigo faced a terrible crisis, and she unveiled her true power as the number 3 Espada. With her ability Cero Doble, Max Soul Traits will grant her -16% reduced damage taken.
3
A-Tier
|Character
|Variant
|Shukuro Tsukisima
|CFYOW - Truths
|Mayuri Kurotsuchi
|TYBW
|Shinji Hirako
|TYBW
|Coyote Starrk
|TYBW
|Kyoraku Shunsui
|Spirit Academy
|Bambietta
|TYBW 2026
|Nanao Ise
|TYBW2025
|Yachiru Kusajishi
|Valentine's Crown
|Sosuke Aizen
|TYBW
|Shunsui Kyoraku
|TYBW
|Neliel
|New Year's Special
|Halibel
|(New Year's Special)
|Ikkaku Madarame
|TYBW
|Ganju Shiba
|TYBW 2025
|Yoruichi Shihouin
|TYBW 2025
|Chad Yasutora
|TYBW 2025
|Yoruichi
|Swimsuit Zenith Summons
|Giselle
|Santa Society
|Matsumoto Rangiku
|(Original Special Collaboration)
|Kon
|Karakukizer
|Masaki
|Swimsuit Zenith Summons
|Kisuke Urahara
|Fierce Battle
|Barragan
|CFYOW
|Mila Rose
|TYBW
|Ulquiorra
|Fierce Battle
|Stark
|Fierce Battle
|Harribel
|Fierce Battle
|Halibel
|Ressurect
|Neliel
|Ressurect
|Kisuke Urahara
|Ressurect
|Sun Sun
|TYBW
|Yoruichi Shihouin
|Fierce Battle
|Gremmy
|Christmas 2024
|Yasutora "Chad" Sado
|Spirit Society
|Nnoitora Gilga
|CFYOW
|Apache
|TYBW
|Resurrection Nanao Ise
|TYBW
|Isao Kotetsu
|Christmas 2024
|Nnoitora Gilga
|Resurreccion / Arms to Killing You
|Zaraki Kenpachi
|The Belief
|Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
|CFYOW
|Masaki Kurosaki
|TYBW 2024 Version
|Aizen Sosuke
|Japanese Parasol
|Hirako Shinji
|Past
|Soi Fon
|Thousand Years Blood War
|Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto
|SAFWY
|Shurean
|6* (Speed)
|Izuru Kira
|Thousand Years Blood War
|Gin & Izuru
|Resurrect
|Kukaku Shiba
|Orient Society
|Yoruichi Shihoin
|Desert Society
|Izuru Kira
|Machine Society
|Kenpachi Zaraki
|CFYOW
|Riruka Dokugamine
|Machine Society
|Ginrei Kuchiki
|Sealed
- Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, the Captain of Soul Society, is arguably the best character in the game when it comes to PvP. This version was created as part of the Spirits Are Forever With You and shows his appearance when he has unlocked a power greater than Bankai.
- If you enjoy PvP content, then you should know that this version of Shukuro Tsukisima is one of the best when it comes to PvP.
- Kenpachi Zaraki (The Belief) is one of the better frontline heroes, as his Soul Trait states he takes 16% reduced overall damage taken from all sources. His Arena Soul Trait further states that his normal attacks deal 13% more damage, and he gains +90 Attack
- Nnoitra Gilga (Can’t Feel Your Own World) is also a great frontline hero to have in your team. His Soul Trait states that he takes 16% reduced damage from all sources. His Arena Soul Trait says that his normal attacks deal 13% extra damage, and he gains +30 Focus in battles. Nnoitra’s extra Focus helps her land those Paralysis debuffs from her skills easily and renders the enemy unable to move.
4
B-Tier
|Character
|Variant
|Lilynette Gingerback
|TYBW
|Jugram Haschwalth
|Thousand Years Blood War
|Riruka
|TYBW
|Yukio
|TYBW
|Askin Nakk Le Vaar
|Thousand Years Blood War - VSD
|Miniyna
|Santa Society
|Ichigo Kurosaki
|Desert Society
|Liltotto
|Swimsuit Zenith Summons
|Ichibe Hyosube
|Thousand Years Blood War
|Hiyori Sarugaki
|Sealed
|Ichigo Kurosaki
|4th Anniversary Hollow
|Retsu Unohanaa
|Past
|Kyoraku Shunsui
|Shikai (Mind)
|Yachiru Kusajishi
|Halloween
|Ichigo Kurosaki
|Bond
|Soi Fon
|Swimsuit
|Homura Shizuku
|Movie 3 6* (Heart)
|White Zangetsu
|-
|Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
|Japanese Parasol
|Ichigo Kurosaki
|Movie 4
|Shuhei Hisagi
|Tag Team
|Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto
|One-Armed
|Yin Yang
|Movie 2 6* (Power)
|Yachiru Unohana
|Thousand Years Blood War
|Ganryu
|1st Movie 6* (Speed)
|Yoruichi Shihoin
|Halloween
|Sajin Komamura
|Thousand Years Blood War
|Coyote Stark
|Resurrection (Heart)
- Ichigo Kurosaki (4th Anniversary Edition), even though he has fallen off the PvP meta, he still can provide a 40% bonus to all stats as well as increase strong attack damage dealt by 30%. He also negates paralysis duration by 100%. His Soul Trait states that Ichigo gets a 12% reduced strong attack recharge time.
- If you are a fan of the anime or manga, you might remember that right before the battle against Aizen, Ichigo was confronted by the merged form of Zangetsu and his Hollow (aka White). This form is known as White Zangetsu.
- This version of Jugram Haschwalth is one of the best in Bleach Brave Souls when it comes to PvP.
- Ganryu (1st Movie Edition) is one of the best in this tier of heroes due to his dual Soul Trait that states Ganryu’s normal attacks deal 20% more damage and Ganryu takes 12% reduced damage from all sources. Ganryu also causes a Paralysis status effect with his strong attack abilities that render the enemy stunned for a specific duration of time.
5
C-Tier
There's a reason why we've ranked these heroes in C-Tier, and that's due to their performance in PvE. It's simply subpar when compared to others. For now, try to avoid using or investing in them. Maybe a future update or rework will make them viable, though, who knows?
|Character
|Variant
|Lilinette Gingerback
|Halloween
|Tier Halibel
|Halloween
|Inoue Orihime
|Bond
|Wonderweiss Margera
|Sealed
|Tier Halibel
|Resurreccion (Speed)
We are at the end of our Bleach Brave Souls tier list. For similar content, take a look at this Dokkan Battle tier list, T3 Arena tier list, Rogue Company tier list and many others. Just take a look around and we're sure you'll find something else you're playing.
Arcana Tactics tier list of all heroes