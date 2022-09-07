Bleach Brave Souls tier list for best heroes to use in September 2022
Bleach Brave Souls is quite an old title - released way back in 2016 - and with such a long time in development, the game has quite a large roster of heroes to collect and play with. In this Bleach Brave Souls tier list, we will sort all of the available collectable heroes ranked according to their stats, rarities, usage in different game modes, and the abilities that they possess. Games like Bleach Brave Souls get updated quickly and introduce new characters almost every month, adding to their ever-growing list of heroes.
Bleach Brave Souls was one of the pioneers of anime-based titles and remains to be one of the highest-grossing games for mobile devices. The game has withstood the test of time, completing 7 whole years since its release and boasting over 10 million downloads combined on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.
BLEACH BRAVE SOULS TIER LISTBleach Brave Souls is a hero collector game where players need to summon different heroes from the different summoning banners present in-game. Due to the inherent gacha mechanics present in the game, it is advised to save up a lot of currency to summon due to the lack of any sort of pity system. Players will be pleased to find their favourite characters from the Bleach universe and each character has different variations. For example, the mighty shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki has over 10 unique and different variations that are available to be collected. All of the Bleach Brave Souls characters are separated according to their base rarity and attribute. Currently, the game has 5 different attributes:
- SP (Spiritual Pressure) – The damage dealt by the character with their strong attacks and special attacks.
- ATK (Attack) – The damage dealt by the character with their normal attacks and strong attacks.
- FCS (Focus) – The ability to inflict critical hits.
- STA (Stamina) – Impacts the Health stat of characters.
- DEF (Defense) – The defensive capabilities
Don't worry if your favourite hero in Bleach Brave Souls is not available as it might be buffed in new patches, and when it does, we will make sure to include it by updating our tier list with new heroes to keep you up-to-date.Original article by Harsh Paliwai, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
S-Tier Heroes
Players can pick heroes that are at the top of the Bleach Brave Souls tier list without hesitation in their battles as they are at the top of the class in their own respective fields. These heroes are of the highest rarity and are quite rare to obtain. Ichigo Kurosaki (4th Anniversary Edition), staying true to the protagonist's title, is one of the best PvP-based heroes and provides a 40% bonus to all stats as well as increases strong attack damage dealt by 30%. He also negates paralysis duration by 100%. His Soul Trait states that Ichigo gets a 12% reduced strong attack recharge time. Kenpachi Zaraki (The Belief) is one of the better frontline heroes in the game as his Soul Trait states he takes 16% reduced overall damage taken from all sources. His Arena Soul Trait further states that his normal attacks deal 13% more damage and he gains +90 Attack.
Nnoitra Gilga (Can’t Feel Your Own World) is also a great frontline hero to have in your team, whose Soul Trait states that he takes 16% reduced damage from all sources. His Arena Soul Trait states that his normal attacks deal 13% extra damage and that he gains +30 Focus in battles. Nnoitra’s extra Focus helps her land those Paralysis debuffs from her skills easily and renders the enemy unable to move.
- Ichigo Kurosaki (4th Anniversary Edition)
- Nnoitora Gilga (Can’t Feel Your Own World)
- Yasutora “Chad” Sado (The Bond)
- Kenpachi Zaraki (The Belief)
A-Tier Heroes
The A Tier Heroes are definitely not inferior or useless - instead, they are quite the opposite. Sosuke Aizen (Japanese Parasol) is a beast in both PvE and PvP content as his Soul Trait states his normal attacks deal 20% more damage to enemies. His Arena Soul Trait further states he takes 10% reduced damage from all sources and gains +90 Attack. Ulquiorra Shafar (3rd Anniversary Edition) is another great DPS choice for players to add to their roster. His Soul Trait states that Ulquiorra gains 25% more Strong Attack damage and gets 10% reduced strong attack time.
Tier Halibel (Halloween Edition) is certainly a good front liner that can dish out decent damage. His Soul Trait states that he takes 16% reduced damage from all enemies. His Arena Trait states that Tier Halibel deals 13% more damage from his basic attacks and gains 45 additional Attack. Yammy LLargo (Can’t Feel Your Own World) is one of the top-tier Attackers in the game as his Soul Trait provides 20% extra normal attack damage. His long-ranged attacks and high damage multipliers on abilities also make him a great unit to pick in the Arena game modes, which puts him close to the top of the Bleach Brave Souls tier list.
- Ulquiorra Shafar (3rd Anniversary Edition)
- Yammy Llargo (Can’t Feel Your Own World)
- Yachiru Unohana (Thousand-Year Blood War)
- Sosuke Aizen (Japanese Parasol)
- Yachiro Unahana (Thousand Year Blood War Edition)
- Tier Halibel (Halloween)
- Hanataro Yamada (New Year)
- Genryusai Yamamoto (One-armed)
- Yhwach (Thousand Year Blood War Edition)
- Toshiro Hitsugaya (Thousand Year Blood War – Zombie Edition)
- Toshiro Hitsugaya (The Belief)
- Orihime Inoue (The Bond)
- Lilinette Gingerback (Halloween)
- Nelliel Tu Odelschwank (Can’t Feel Your Own World)
B-Tier Heroes
Ichigo Kurasagi (Thousand Year Blood War Bankai Edition) definitely outshines other B-tier heroes with his Soul Trait that states Ichigo gains 12% reduced strong attack recharge time. Coupled with his Arena Soul Trait which provides Ichigo with 13% additional strong attack damage and 30 Focus, Ichigo definitely makes the cut. Kenpachi Zaraki (Thousand Year Blood War Edition) also puts up a good fight with his Soul Trait that states his strong attacks deal 20% increased damage. His Arena Soul Trait further states he gets a 7% reduced strong attack recharge time and 45 additional Spiritual Pressure.
Sosuke Aizen (4th Fusion) variation is a strong bruiser whose Soul Trait states that he gets 12% reduced strong attack recharge time and deals 16% more damage when his STA bar is full. Being a double Soul Trait user, Sosuke was often considered the strongest in the game before he got powercrept by future units. Sojiro Kusaka (2nd Movie) also makes the cut with his double Soul Trait that states Sojiro takes 16% reduced damage and deals 16% extra damage with his normal attacks.
- Sosuke Aizen (4th Fusion)
- Sojiro Kusaka (2nd Movie)
- Kenpachi Zaraki (Thousand Year Blood War Edition)
- Kenpachi Zaraki (The Lost Agent)
- Ichigo Kurosaki (Thousand Year Blood War Bankai Edition)
- Shukuro Tsukishima (Heart)
- Yukio Hans Vorarlberna (The Bond)
- Ururu Tsumugiya (Christmas Edition)
- Shuren (4th Movie)
- Soi Fon (Thousand Year Blood War Edition)
- Homura and Shizuku (3rd Movie)
C-Tier Heroes
Ulquiorra Shifar (White Day) was released as one of the first Anti-Freeze units in-game. His dual Soul Trait states that Ulquiorra takes 16% less damage from all enemies and Freeze debuff on him wears out 55% faster. Sosuke Aizen (Thousand Year Blood War Edition) and his prowess on the battlefield is still feared by many despite years since his release. His Soul Trait states Sosuke gains 12% reduced strong attack recharge time. His long-ranged AOE attacks that deal damage in a huge area are the main highlights of his abilities.
Koga Kuchiki (Tag Team Edition) can even revive after death thanks to his Soul Trait - and, of course, him being a Soul Reaper. White Zangetsu is also a dual Soul Trait wielder that deals 20% additional damage with his normal attacks and gets 55% reduced Weaken duration. All of his abilities except his normal attacks can inflict a Weaken debuff on the target, making him a great PvE damage dealer. Izuru kira (Tag Team Edition) is a great front-line unit to take up against enemies that inflict Fire debuffs. Izuru’s dual Soul Trait states he takes 16% reduced overall damage as well as 55% reduced duration of Fire debuffs. All of her abilities further inflict a Weaken status effect on the targets.
- Nemo Kurotsuchi (Swimsuit Edition)
- Ginrei Kuchiki (Sealed)
- Nnoitra Gilga (UTB Variation)
- Ulquiorra Shifar (White Day)
- Ichigo Kurosaki (Hollowfied Resurrection)
- Sosuke Aizen (Thousand Year Blood War Edition)
- White Zangetsu (White)
- Nanao Ise (Resurrection Edition)
- Hiyori Sarugaki (Original Remake Edition)
- Yoruichi Shihoin (Halloween)
- Koga Kuchiki (Tag Team Resurrection)
- Nnoitora Gilga (NTB)
- Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck (Japanese Parasol Edition)
- Nemo Kurotsochi (Swimsuit Edition)
- Izuru Kira (Tag Team Edition)
- Ryuken Ishida (The Lost Agent)
- Szayelaporro Grantz (Resurrection Edition)
D-Tier Heroes
Grimmjow Jeagerjacques (Japanese Parasol Edition) highlights himself among other heroes in this tier due to his dual Soul Trait that provides him with 20% additional normal attack damage and 12% reduced damage taken from all sources. All of his abilities can inflict a Paralysis status effect that renders the enemy unable to move for a specific duration of time. Ichigo Kurosaki (Thousand Year Blood War Shikai Edition) is a decent damage dealer due to his Soul Trait which states Ichigo’s normal attacks deal 20% additional damage.
Ganryu (1st Movie Edition) ties at a close second with Ichigo in this tier of heroes due to his dual Soul Trait that states Ganryu’s normal attacks deal 20% more damage and Ganryu takes 12% reduced damage from all sources. Ganryu also causes a Paralysis status effect with his strong attack abilities that render the enemy stunned for a specific duration of time.
- Momo Hinamori (Classic Version)
- Jackie Tristan (The Bond)
- Ichigo Kurosaki (Thousand Year Blood War Shikai Edition)
- Shukuro Tsukihima (White Day Variation)
- Sajin Komamura (Thousand Year Blood War Edition)
- Ganryu (1st Movie Edition)
- Shuhei Hisagi (Tag Team Resurrection Edition)
- Mashiro Kuna (The Past)
- Grimmjow Jeagerjaques (Japanese Parasol Edition)
- Marechiyo Omaeda (Classic Edition)
- Isane Kotetsu (Sealed)
- Rukia Kuchik (Valentine's Day)i
- Sajin Komamura (The Lost Agent)
- Kensei Muguruma (The Lost Agent)
- Ikkaku Madarame (The Lost Agent)
- Shukuro Tsukishima (White Day)
- Shunsui Kyoraku (Japanese Parasol)
- Mayuri Kurotsuchi (New Year Version)
- Jushiro Ukitake (Japanese Parasol)
- Yoruichi Shihoin (The Past)
- Soi Fon (Halloween)
- Riruka Dokugamine (The Bond)
- Kisuke Urahara (White Day)
