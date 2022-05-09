Magnum Quest: 5 Reasons to try Tuyoo Games' epic strategy RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Strategy RPGs are the ideal genre to dive into when you’re seeking a game that can be enjoyed long-term, and Magnum Quest, with its Dungeon & Dragons inspired themes, thrilling 5v5 real-time battles, and gorgeous art design, features all of the elements required to make it a truly epic strategy RPG.

If you need further convincing, here are 5 reasons to check it out, or to encourage you to return to the game.

#1 - Updated and balanced game modes

In its latest update (and not only), the developers brought forth a number of quality of life updates meant to make certain game modes a lot more enjoyable for new and existing players. These updates roll out consistently, and they are not only based off of player feedback, but also meant to balance things out whenever a new hero is released.

Therefore, in Magnum Quest you have an ever-evolving game where no aspect goes unnoticed, and all feedback contributes to improving the game for its players.

#2 - New events, features and heroes

New events

With such a large number of heroes available, there’s also the summoning aspect of the game. Well, there’s no better time than now to dive into Magnum Quest, as players can benefit from up to 1000 free summons for a limited time.

This event is time limited, but worry not - there are always new events rolling out, and each one grants unique rewards based on the player’s progression.

Adventurer’s Book for instance, is an event where players have to collect all the missing pages from the game and return them to the free hero - Hista, and in return they can receive a number of rewards including the Blooded Feather skin for her.

New features

Heroes

New features make their way into the game as well, and one such feature is the newly-added Forge, where players can use Blueprints to create new equipment for the heroes, or upgrade their existing one to higher tiers.A new hero is here to join the frey - Shael, the Master Builder is a Forest hero that makes use of offensive Red runes and uses his bow and (deadly) arrows to attack enemies. He’s also able to cancel the enemies’ invisibility, making him a great addition into Arena teams.

#3 - New areas to explore

#4 - The stunning visuals

In the latest update, we can also dive into new areas in the World. With 4 new regions unlocked, players can now unfold the story further and embark on guild battles that take place on weekends.Visuals play an extremely important role in any game, and when it comes to Magnum Quest, that’s one key aspect. The high quality 3D animations and character design makes the game more immersive - it’s almost like you can tell what each hero is expressing when casting a skill. The battles are realistically animated and you can easily tell there’s been a lot of attention to detail put into animating the game.

From the hero index to the arenas and dungeons, each environment has a unique theme, smooth transitioning and everything else you might expect from a high-quality, premium game. What is there not to love?

#5 - Idle gameplay: continue progressing even when you’re offline!

Last but not least, the game also features an idle aspect where players can still earn resources even when the game is not running. This idle gameplay will come into play more than you think, since you can farm useful loot to upgrade your heroes even when you’re going about your day to day activities.

If you'd like to try Magnum Quest for yourself then you can find it free-to-download right now from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.