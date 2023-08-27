Seoul Apocalypse tier list - pick the best characters
| SEOUL Apocalypse
Seoul Apocalypse is a complex and stylish RPG with interesting characters, so choosing the best hero might be challenging. When in doubt, check out our Seoul Apocalypse tier list to figure out the best characters to invest your time and effort in.
You will find all Seoul Apocalypse heroes rated from the strongest to the weakest here. Moreover, our tier lists are regularly updated, so it's worth checking back often to see if anything has changed.
Now, without further ado, click on the blue button below, and let's head into the tier list for Seoul Apocalypse.
Tier S
Tier S includes the best heroes in Seoul Apocalypse. Owning a powerful Tier S character guarantees you a comfortable in-game experience and good statistics. The only issue is that getting a character from the top of the Seoul Apocalypse tier list requires significant effort.
- Bullseye
- Bastard
- Racket
- Needle
- Shaman
- Crux
- Mechanic D
- Pwangko
- Yelena
- Chef Choi
- Big Bear
- Kendo
- Mr. Pump
- Two-Tone
- Cerberus
- Jacket
Racket is one of the best characters in Seoul Apocalypse, which puts him at the top of the tier list. At the maximum level, Racket gets 550,6K power points, which is a good number for a Tier S hero in Seoul Apocalypse. Racket’s main feature is his passive skill. It allows him to increase his CRT DMG up to 100%.Big Bear
Big Bear can boast powerful stats and is one of the best options for survivability in the game. Once levelled up, this character has over 1 million health points, allowing him to absorb tons of damage. Moreover, Big Bear can increase his defence by 60% with his passive ability.Crux
Talking about the best characters in Seoul Apocalypse, it is impossible to ignore Crux. He has the most significant attack stats in the game. With over 70,000 attack points, Crux can kill even the most powerful enemies in a few seconds. The game description says that Crux’s power is enough to cut through the wind, and who are we to question that?
Tier A
Even though Tier A always gets less attention than Tier S, it also includes powerful heroes that might be suitable even at the later game stages. Some characters from Tier A may quickly appear in Tier S in further updates as well.
- Mr. Paper
- Thunder
- Jumbo
- Mr. Umbrella
- Jin
- Lucky
- Doctor H
- Scar
- Emma
- Lee Ga
- Stone Blade
- Penny
- Scalpel
- Tiger D
- Moses
- Crown
- Big Daddy
Lucky is one of the best-balanced heroes in Seoul Apocalypse. When all teammates perish, Lucky is one of the heroes you can rely on to survive and finish off the opponent. However, take into account that you should be a highly skilled player to use Lucky’s abilities properly.Thunder
Thunder is the first character you will unlock in Seoul Apocalypse. Surprisingly, Thunder can be used even if you are at the later game stages. His stats are pretty good, and the only reason why Thunder is not in Tier S is that his abilities can be a little lacklustre at times.Big Daddy
Big Daddy is one of the newest characters in Seoul Apocalypse. He has significant attack power and strong ultimate abilities, allowing this character to deal and absorb tons of damage at the same time. And if you level up Big Daddy, he can reduce enemies’ damage and apply powerful boosts to teammates.
Tier B
Tier B characters are perfectly suitable for beginners and are even occasionally used by experienced players. Tier B includes powerful characters with strong gear that can keep up with Tier A heroes. However, it would be best to replace Tier B heroes with more powerful ones at the later game stages.
- Bruce Kang
- Firebug
- Gymnast
- Spike
- Han
- Between
- Scissors
- Volley B
- Dual Gun H
- Fiery Fist
- Gust
- Weng
- Rocket
- Monica
Gust is one of the best heroes for beginners in Seoul Apocalypse. Even though he does not have a powerful passive skill, Gust’s abilities merit him a spot in Tier B. Gust can significantly increase attack during the fight, allowing him to be one of the most effective damage dealers in the game's beginning stages.Gymnast
Even though some players consider Gymnast to be in Tier C, we think she is worth a spot in Tier B. Gymnast is one of the first characters you will unlock in the game.Dual Gun H
Like Big Daddy, Dual Gun H can deal and absorb tons of damage at the same time. But in addition to dealing damage, Dual Gun H can apply a blind effect, allowing you to dominate enemies.
Tier C
Tier C is at the very bottom of the Seoul Apocalypse tier list. It includes the worst characters in the game that are not recommended to choose even if you are a beginner. Fortunately, there's nothing challenging about getting Tier B heroes, so you can easily replace a weak Tier C hero in your team.
- Sledgehammer
- Fencing Kiz
- Baldo
- Street Rifleman
- Crushing Specialist
- Cyborg MK 2
- Butcher Jack
- Security Guard
- Demolition Expert
- Wandering Swordsman
- Brian Kim
- Axe Assaulter
- Jason
Like most characters from Tier C, Axe Assaulter is one of the first characters you will unlock in the game. Unfortunately, he can be pretty useless. Even primary heroes like Gymnast, Bruce Kang, and others are more potent than Axe Assaulter.Security Guard
Security Guard is the first hero you will unlock after getting Thunder in Seoul Apocalypse. Unfortunately, like most primary characters in the game, Security Guard needs to be replaced as soon as possible. He doesn’t have any passive skills or powerful abilities that might allow him to be in a higher position.
That’s it with the Seoul Apocalypse tier list. As you can see, the game has over 50 unique characters, and estimating the most powerful ones might be challenging at first. Fortunately, our tier list can help you solve this problem!