Seoul Apocalypse tier list - pick the best characters

Tier S includes the best heroes in Seoul Apocalypse. Owning a powerful Tier S character guarantees you a comfortable in-game experience and good statistics. The only issue is that getting a character from the top of the Seoul Apocalypse tier list requires significant effort.

Bullseye

Bastard

Racket

Needle

Shaman

Crux

Mechanic D

Pwangko

Yelena

Chef Choi

Big Bear

Kendo

Mr. Pump

Two-Tone

Cerberus

Jacket

Racket is one of the best characters in Seoul Apocalypse, which puts him at the top of the tier list. At the maximum level, Racket gets 550,6K power points, which is a good number for a Tier S hero in Seoul Apocalypse. Racket’s main feature is his passive skill. It allows him to increase his CRT DMG up to 100%.

Big Bear can boast powerful stats and is one of the best options for survivability in the game. Once levelled up, this character has over 1 million health points, allowing him to absorb tons of damage. Moreover, Big Bear can increase his defence by 60% with his passive ability.

Talking about the best characters in Seoul Apocalypse, it is impossible to ignore Crux. He has the most significant attack stats in the game. With over 70,000 attack points, Crux can kill even the most powerful enemies in a few seconds. The game description says that Crux’s power is enough to cut through the wind, and who are we to question that?