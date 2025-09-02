Magnum Quest rolls out new increase to Guild Hunting Boss stages and a bunch of new fixes

Hot to go!

Magnum Quest is getting a boost with its new hotfix update

There are optimisations to Caravan Raids and various interface fixes

Meanwhile, Guild Hunting Boss Stages have been boosted from 80 to 120

If you've been holding off on jumping back into Tuyoo Games' epic strategy RPG Magnum Quest this week, you'll find it even more difficult now. Maybe work can wait, because Magnum Quest has just added brand new Guild Hunting Boss stages and a host of new fixes and optimisations in their latest update!

Better known now as Legends Reborn: Last Battle, Magnum Quest sees you recruiting from a vast variety of heroes who we've ranked in our Magnum Quest tier list, all voiced by major names such as Matt Mercer and Laura Bailey. Unsurprisingly, testing out these distinct heroes in battle is always a fun time.

In their newest hotfix update, the folks at Ace Games have boosted the Guild Hunting Boss Stages from 80 to 120, offering even more stages to battle through. Not only that, but there are more than a few new fixes that'll fix common gripes.

Be Reborn

Caravan Raids, in particular, have had plenty in the way of work. Guild names are now directly displayed over UR quality ships when using the Other Cargo Ship interface. UI buttons on cooldown will also be greyed out, while formations have been optimised to automatically remember your last escort formation.

Performance has also had a boost, while there are display optimisations for Celestial Quest, Celestial Forging Ceremony and Solar Roulette to easily display the maximum number of rounds available for each event. Finally, open Exclusive Weapon and Archon-related chests in the inventory for even more convenience when working your way through items!

