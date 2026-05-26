Light Ahead: Dungeon Run offers up a simple, bite-sized dungeon-crawling adventure

Light Ahead: Dungeon Run is now available on iOS

This solo-developed dungeon crawler comes from PyDev Solutions

It offers 30 handcrafted levels, three bosses and bite-sized dungeon crawling action

One of the things we like to do on the site is highlight some smaller indie developers. And while they won't deliver your usual Unreal Engine Five, super Ray-traced gacha, waifu-packed ARPG, many of them boast some neat ideas, just like Light Ahead: Dungeon Run.

This premium app was just released on iOS courtesy of solo developer PyDev Solutions and offers a traditional top-down dungeon-crawling experience in a retro style. You tap to move and have to explore through 30 different handmade levels to reach the lowest depths of the dungeon, all while dealing with deadly enemies and powerful bosses along the way.

All of this is rendered in a trendy pixel-art style, which sees you traversing the depths of the dungeon as you avoid traps along the way. There's a moody, low-res atmosphere that is sure to please fans of traditional dungeon crawlers such as Ultima, Enter the Gungeon or the legendary Rogue who fancy a bite-sized take on the format.

Down into the depths

And I do mean bite-sized, as Light Ahead: Dungeon Run is designed to be played in short sessions with an estimated playtime of around an entire evening. This, combined with a simple progression system, makes it perfect for a relaxed but no less challenging experience.

Personally, I find it quite an intriguing one. And while I do like a bit more meat on the bones when it comes to my dungeon crawlers, I don't deny that what Light Ahead looks to offer is quite intriguing. I particularly like the moody atmosphere. So if you're looking for a new dungeon crawler, it might just be worth a go.

If you're looking to hone your skills further with some more traditional RPGs, however, we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on iOS for some of our top picks!