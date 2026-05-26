Last Hunter: K Seoul set to launch its second season to draw players into this new ARPG

Last Hunter: K Seoul is looking to tempt players back in with its second season

More content alongside new skins and even more exciting co-op content has arrived

Jump into a new limited-time event and nab some free log-in rewards, too

With so many recent releases on mobile, I wouldn't blame you for being at least a little overwhelmed. Some of them might have even slipped under your radar, but with their new second season of content, developer Haegin is looking to highlight Last Hunter: K Seoul once again!

Released back in April, Last Hunter: K Seoul is based around fast-paced action and brawling in a post-apocalyptic Seoul. You play as the titular Last Hunters, fighting it out with your standard mechanical foes that have come to take over the ruins of humanity.

The main changes here are in the expansion of weaponry and equipment, as well as the bosses you can face. You'll also be able to take on new three-player co-op content, and jump into a new minigame to earn currency that can be spent on some of the new content, including draws for two new limited skins.

Last of the last

As you might expect with any live-service, the launch of the second season also comes with some exciting new rewards to keep an eye out for. The Fashion King event runs through to June 9th and offers a social media competition for the best picture of player characters wearing the new season two armour.

Meanwhile, the latest seven-day attendance event nets you your usual boon of growth materials and currencies, alongside five season armor draw tickets to boot. So if you haven't done so already, it may well be worth checking into Last Hunter: K Seoul now to see what it's all about!

But if you are finding it tricky to keep up with all the best releases on mobile in 2026, then we've got you covered. Just take a look at our comprehensive list of the best free mobile games in 2026, which we constantly update with new and more exciting entries!