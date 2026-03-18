13 upcoming indie games we saw in San Francisco that you'll want to check out
- Check out the 13 games that pitched in San Fran!
- Explore a bunch of unreleased games for all platforms.
- Covering a variety of art styles and genres.
Pocket Gamer Connects recently made its way to San Fran for the PGC Summit San Francisco, during the week of the GDC Festival of Gaming. This event brought together over 1,000 game industry professionals from over 500 companies and organisations representing 52 different countries for a day of industry insight and high-quality networking.
Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events, including the Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.
The Big Indie Pitch at PGC Summit San Francisco had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was fantastic. We gathered up the judges' feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winners.
But, for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there.
Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.
1
Wigged Out by Encircle Games
Wigged Out is a party game that mixes concepts of dodgeball and football together to create a new sport of its own. You will go against another school with the goal of getting a giant ball into the opponent's goal by any means possible. It's wacky looking, it's fun, and it feels quite polished!
Wigged Out is releasing on Switch, PlayStation and PC in late 2026.
2
Gnomad by JollyWare
Gnomad is a quirky platformer, full of action and exploration. You take on the role of guiding a gnome through a whimsical, sunken forest while interacting with a bunch of strange enemies in fast-paced combat by thwacking, ricocheting and redirecting bouncy projectiles to keep yourself alive.
Gnomad is set to launch on PC in early 2027.
3
Bobarista: One Cup at a Time by Mental Jam
Bobarista: One Cup at a Time is a cosy, narrative-driven game about running a magical bubble tea shop, learning about your customers and their own stories. It's a warm, welcoming world full of different crafted drinks, allowing you to build trust and help characters navigate changes in their lives.
Bobarista: One Cup at a Time is set to release on PC, Android and iOS in December of 2027.
4
Pip Pepper Park Planner by Team P4
Pip Pepper Park Planner is a cute, light-strategy game where you are a bird in charge of designing parks for other animals to enjoy! You need to figure out what each animal needs and how to create their habitats, so that everyone can live in their perfect place.
Pip Pepper Park Planner is set to launch in late 2027 on PC and Switch.
5
Space Slinger by D^2 Studios
Space Slinger is a retro-inspired, arcade roguelike about a traveller and their recoil-packed gun, looking for power out in space! It's got a bunch of different guns to master, broken builds to use to conquer space, and many enemies to fight.
Space Slinger is set to launch on iOS, Android and PC in July.
6
Swing Striker by Giant Fox Studios
Swing Striker is a fast-paced, physics-based take on intergalactic, grappling-hook soccer, which is a lot of interesting words all put together! You can dive deep into the lore of the quirky characters, each with their own stories and different personalities. There is a lot to like in this game!
Swing Striker is set to launch later on PC.
7
The Azure Project by Broken Tail Interactive
The Azure Project is a mermaid Metroidvania adventure, with a bunch of unique environmental puzzles thrown in. The world itself is breathtaking, with large bits of ocean to swim and dive through. It's meant to be a game for all ages, feeling fun to play, with an interesting combat system against sea life.
The Azure Project is set to release in 2027, on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC.
8
Rifts and Relics by Monsoon.gg LLC
Rifts and Relics is a fast-paced, action roguelite where you can play as MOBA-inspired heroes! You must craft different buildings, upgrade them in a way that makes sense for your team, then collect game-changing relics that transform your abilities mid-run. You can take on different epic bosses, watch as the biome around you changes, and work on your strategy as you play.
Rifts and Relics is set to launch this year on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC.
9
Heaven Lens by Shrouded World Games LLC
Heaven Lens is a science fantasy roguelike JRPG where you are able to see the future. You must use this knowledge to outsmart the enemy, but even knowing the future doesn't quite help you with winning dice rolls!
Heaven Lens is set to release in 2028, on Switch, PlayStation and PC.
10
My Ransomware Can't Be This Cute by the Seppuku commision
In My Ransomware Can't Be This Cute, predictably, your computer has been infected with ransomware. It's a push-your-luck style deckbuilder where all your cards start face down, and you need to flip them one by one to reveal a (hopefully) grand combo while avoiding traps! You need to meet the hacker's exponentially increasing score requirement to get your files back.
My Ransomware Can't Be This Cute is looking to launch on PC in 2027.
11
Relational Dance Dance by jackieis.online
Relational Dance Dance is an interactive memoir that blends dance rhythm aspects, exploring memories stored in the body, relational healing, and learning to step into patterns. You can dance along to an original soundtrack, representing anxious coping mechanisms.
Relational Dance Dance is set to launch in June on PC.
12
Crowfish by STROBETANO
Crowfish blends fast, arcade-style shooting with a lighthearted, surreal atmosphere that feels quite quirky in itself! You play as a vigilant crow farmer, looking to defend your floating crops from spirit-infested fish, using your precision gyro aim and a bunch of mystical upgrades!
Crowfish is set to launch on Android, Switch, PC and VR in 2026.
13
Arcade Asylum by Gamokratic
Arcade Asylum is a chaotic, mini-game gauntlet where every single world within the game has its own art style and genre, linking together what you are playing. You'll need to complete challenges to release the game from the Pirate Gamer's glitches, through mastering anything played in front of you.
Arcade Asylum is set to launch on PC in 2027.
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