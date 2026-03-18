13 upcoming indie games we saw in San Francisco that you'll want to check out

Check out the 13 games that pitched in San Fran!

Explore a bunch of unreleased games for all platforms.

Covering a variety of art styles and genres.

Pocket Gamer Connects recently made its way to San Fran for the PGC Summit San Francisco, during the week of the GDC Festival of Gaming. This event brought together over 1,000 game industry professionals from over 500 companies and organisations representing 52 different countries for a day of industry insight and high-quality networking.

Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events, including the Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.

The Big Indie Pitch at PGC Summit San Francisco had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was fantastic. We gathered up the judges' feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winners.

But, for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there.

Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.