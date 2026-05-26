Off the Road 2 offers up exciting driving action as it releases on iOS and Android

Off the Road 2 is now available on both iOS and Android

It offers next-gen mobile racing on the ground, air and sea

Explore a vast map with up to six friends and take on intricately detailed racing sim action

With the heat being... well, hot over here in the UK, some people might think of going for a drive. Even more might want to head off-road and feel the wind through their hair (and the strain on their suspension). But what about if you can't do that? Well, Off the Road 2 may be able to supply exactly what you need.

The newest release from developer DogByte Games continues the legacy laid down by their previous Off the Road and offers the same fast-paced driving action set across all manner of terrain. A map 30x the size of the original is just the tip of the iceberg.

You'll be able to not only hop behind the wheel of your off-roader of choice, but take to the tarmac in a high-powered supercar, streak through the skies in a jet or rule the waves via speedboat; all rendered in luscious next-gen graphics.

Off the wall

It's certainly an ambitious project that attempts to pair up the arcade fun of off-road racing in a variety of vehicles with the virtually limitless options for how you get around. But Off the Road 2 claims to do so, and better yet, you can even do so with friends, as OTR 2 supports six-person multiplayer.

Realistic day-night cycles, different biomes to explore, and fully realised interiors and details just add to the glut of features. I'm a little sceptical, I admit, but if OTR 2 pulls this sort of stuff off, it could be the most definitive off-road racer for mobile we've yet seen.

If wide-open exploration is your kind of thing, then why not check out our list that saw the original Off the Road grace it? We've collated the best open-world mobile games in one place, featuring everything from cosy multiplayer fun to spine-chilling survival horror.