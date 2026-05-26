Slime Rancher takes you to the Far, Far Range, out now on mobile

Slime Rancher is now available on mobile for a cosy alien adventure

Explore the Far, Far Range and gather up various strange alien slimes

Upgrade your equipment, decorate your house and build your ranch

There's some big news this week, not least being new launches. And if you're looking for a cosy farming simulator with a gooey twist, then Slime Rancher might just be what you're looking for. Now available to buy on iOS and Android, it's also seeing a 10% launch discount if you purchase before June 2nd!

But what exactly is Slime Rancher? Well, Monomi Park's hit slime sim is set in the Far, Far Range. Essentially, the back-of-beyond where your character, Beatrix LeBeau, sets out to take on the life of a prospective slime rancher. That means hard work, expanding your ranch and exploring an alien planet.

And alien it very much is, as Slime Rancher leans into a colourful, wondrous depiction of an alien world for you to tackle. Along the way, you'll find slimes which you hoover up with the help of your trusty vacpack before transporting them back to your titular ranch. There are even hybrid slimes to uncover!

Technicolour slime... things

Unsurprisingly, Slime Rancher already has something of a following after first releasing on other platforms. But I don't doubt that it'll find an even bigger audience by virtue of releasing on mobile.

Slime Rancher contains a host of content to dig into. Ranching, fulfilling daily requests via the Range Exchange and (naturally) upgrading your gear as you go. You'll even find three different modes with the normal adventure mode joined by the far more laid-back casual and even more challenging rush modes. And a completely revamped interface and cloud saving. Not a bad way to start a new career, eh?

But if you'd rather see what else is on offer for mobile, then you've come to the right place. Why not take a gander at Ahead of the Game, our feature covering new releases in soft launch, where Catherine takes a look at Guild Wars Reforged for mobile.