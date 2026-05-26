Bomb Burst offers turn-based shooting action with a special WASA collab on Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Bombs away

Trajectory-based combat

Distinct chibi visuals

Limited-time WASA collab

There never seems to be an end to the many, many ways we can shoot at each other in PvP, is there? In case you missed it, Bomb Burst officially launched on Google Play, offering plenty of chaotic shooting fun splashed with a chibi-style coat of paint.

You get to fire all sorts of ridiculously satisfying projectiles at your friends and frenemies alike. All you have to do is aim, and if you time your trajectories just right, you can eliminate your foes with ease across dynamic turn-based battles.

Spicing up the launch is the RPG's special crossover with WASA, which means you can look forward to themed characters from the popular toy IP joining the fight. For the uninitiated, this means that the WASA universe's colourful line of collectibles and blind boxes will be bringing its signature style of hip-hop-slash-sci-fi street fashion into the scene, with the WASA Chameleon leading the way.

Now, if you want your own Hero to sync up with that kind of style, fret not - you've also got plenty of outfits to choose from as you personalise and dress up your character to suit your tastes best. Plus, you get to battle alongside loyal pets too, so whether you're going at it alone or ramping up the multiplayer mayhem, you'll always have a cute companion by your side.

If you're all hyped up for Bomb Burst, you can download it today from the official website, or join the community of followers on Facebook for more!