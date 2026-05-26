Duet Night Abyss announces major new steampunk-inspired update next month

Duet Night Abyss is going back to its steampunk roots with its latest upcoming update

Silver Torrent, Rising Star sees a new region, two new characters and other additions

Guilds and asynchronous coop add a brand-new multiplayer element!

It's a sweltering heatwave over here in the UK. But the hottest thing isn't the weather, it's the latest major update coming to Duet Night Abyss! This newly announced update, dubbed Silver Torrent, Rising Star, will take Duet Night Abyss back to its steampunk roots once it drops on June 2nd.

As you might expect, the headlining addition here is the two new heroes joining the lineup. The elegant noblewoman Flora is joined by her maid Hilda, wielding Umbro and Pyro abilities respectively. But while you wonder where these two might end up in our Duet Night Abyss tier list, there are other new additions to consider, too.

The latest story additions will take you back to the frigid city of Icelake (which is getting a visual overhaul alongside Purgatorio) and the new region of Flodia Bloomfield Station. This steampunk, train-themed area will allow you to enjoy both the elegance and imaginative, Victorian-inspired concept while you uncover brand new happenings in the world of Duet Night Abyss.

It takes two to duet

But behind the scenes, there's a whole host of other great additions coming to Duet Night Abyss. Not least being the introduction of the guild system and asynchronous co-op, the latter of which allows friends and guildmates to take on dungeons even if they're online at separate times. And the ability to forge Calamity Weapons, too!

Finally, once you've checked in on our own Duet Night Abyss codes list, you'll want to redeem the latest official ones, 'JACKDAW', 'BLOOMFIELDSTATION' and 'LUNOTOOT' for some extra rewards alongside the suite of fresh goodies available in this coming update.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other options to enjoy on mobile, why not check out our Spirit Crossing review to find out what this cosy new multiplayer release has to offer you?