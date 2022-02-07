LEGO Tower codes (February 2022)

You can unlock a couple of new roofs and a couple more skins through LEGO Tower codes

: February 7th, 2022 - Checked for new codes

Looking for LEGO Tower codes to nab the rare pieces and boost your gameplay? You have come to the right place as we have collected a bunch of working codes to help you out.

LEGO Tower is a simulation game where you play as a builder and construct Minifigures around the city. While playing LEGO Tower you will be constructing apartments, mansions and many residential structures.

The game not only focuses on building structures but also tests your trading skills. During construction, you will be trading land and goods with other businessmen as well as your friends.

Also read:

The game offers multiple characters to choose from, including Diner Waitress, Explorer, Ninja, Nurse, Pop Star, Warrior Woman, Astronaut, Space Fan and Zombie. You can also buy cars and other fancy items from the money you have earned by doing business.

Active Codes

covid19 - Redeem code for H0248 head (head with facemask)

- Redeem code for H0248 head (head with facemask) PIZZA - Redeem code for T0289 Minifigure Torso with Pizza design

- Redeem code for T0289 Minifigure Torso with Pizza design 6000 - Redeem code for Roof inspired by LEGO Idea Book (1980)

- Redeem code for Roof inspired by LEGO Idea Book (1980) 21310 - Redeem code for the Old Fishing Store roof

- Redeem code for the Old Fishing Store roof 21318 - Redeem code for IDEAS Tree House roof

- Redeem code for IDEAS Tree House roof BARRACUDA - Redeem code for Barracuda Lobby

- Redeem code for Barracuda Lobby PIRATES - Redeem code for Pirate Ship roof

Expired Codes

HOMEOFTHEBRICK

JULY4

BETAClub

How to redeem LEGO Tower codes?

Launch LEGO Tower.

Locate a ticket icon on the home screen.

Tap on it and copy a code from the list above.

Paste it inside the box and tap on Redeem to claim the rewards.

How to find more LEGO Tower codes?