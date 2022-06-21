Top 6 best Lego games on iPhone and iPad (iOS)

We are telling you the best Lego games on iPhone brick by brick

Original list by Matt Thrower, updated by PG Staff on June 21, 2022.

Some of us like to reminisce about carefree childhood days. Luckily, developers decided to bring back the part of our earliest childhood in the form of Lego games for iOS!

The golden rule of video game adaptations of almost everything is that they're rubbish. The narrative tricks which work when you're passively consuming a book or film don't apply when you're actively playing a game. Who knew?

Not legions of cash-hungry studio executives, it seems.

Yet as we all know, it's the exception that proves the rule. In this case, the exception is the legion of Lego-based games. Which are actually exceptions twice, since they involve turning franchises into little interlocking blocks and then on to a computer. So it's doubly impressive how good they are.

They're almost all available for mobile, too. Sometimes a little content goes astray, sometimes the controls are a little clumsy. But who cares: it's Lego. You're in for your inner child, not for power gaming kudos.

At the risk of bringing back less happy childhood memories, here are six of the best lego games on iOS.