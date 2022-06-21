Top 6 best Lego games on iPhone and iPad (iOS)
We are telling you the best Lego games on iPhone brick by brick
Original list by Matt Thrower, updated by PG Staff on June 21, 2022.
Some of us like to reminisce about carefree childhood days. Luckily, developers decided to bring back the part of our earliest childhood in the form of Lego games for iOS!
The golden rule of video game adaptations of almost everything is that they're rubbish. The narrative tricks which work when you're passively consuming a book or film don't apply when you're actively playing a game. Who knew?
Not legions of cash-hungry studio executives, it seems.
Yet as we all know, it's the exception that proves the rule. In this case, the exception is the legion of Lego-based games. Which are actually exceptions twice, since they involve turning franchises into little interlocking blocks and then on to a computer. So it's doubly impressive how good they are.
They're almost all available for mobile, too. Sometimes a little content goes astray, sometimes the controls are a little clumsy. But who cares: it's Lego. You're in for your inner child, not for power gaming kudos.
At the risk of bringing back less happy childhood memories, here are six of the best lego games on iOS.
1
The Lego Movie Videogame
If we're debunking the idea that all film to game translations have to be awful, where better place to start than this? The Lego Movie Videogame isn't just fun in its own right, it uses its freeform setting to maximum effect.
Freed of the constraints of other franchises, it lets you run wild with a gamut of content and characters. Plus you get to build up your protagonist as you play, giving it a real RPG feel on top of all the brick-stacking.
The controls are a little clumsy. But the variety and humour win through, ensuring you'll have an awesome time with everything.
2
Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
Batman puts an appearance in the Lego Movie, of course. There, his dour sensibilities contrast brilliantly with the jolly demeanour of the other characters. Unlikely as it may seem, Lego pulls off the same trick in Batman's very own Lego title.
It's because the game includes a dizzying selection of other DC heroes for Bats to play the straight man against. You can even play as some of them. You can step into the shoes of Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and more.
Whoever you choose as your protagonist, you'll have to work through plenty of puzzles and platforming. Plus lots of plastic fist-fights with little yellow pincers in place of actual fists.
3
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
While the gameplay is similar to other titles on our best Lego games on iPhone list, with similar control niggles too, what sets this apart is the sheer joy of the adaptation. It's so crammed with detail, content, in-jokes, and fun that it almost needs side vents to let all the energy out.
Plus, of course, it's Star Wars. Six films' worth of Star Wars. Even if the quality of the prequels does render that down to only about 4.5 full film's worth.
Whichever movies you decide to tackle, there are tons of things to do. If fighting and force-using your way through the story isn't enough there are mini-games galore. Plus, once you're done, there's an option to play again using one of the characters you encountered in the game. So you can make sure Greedo shoots first if you want to.
4
LEGO City Explorers
You can do anything in the world of Lego, including a blast off into outer space. In Lego City Explorers, you are able to create and launch a rocket then go on missions out in space. The game is inspired by NASA and has lots of interesting features, including models of various vehicles in space. You can see real NASA astronauts at work, build models, explore and take part in various missions in the game.
5
LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin follow some of the storylines from the Lego Ninjago series, but adds a lot more action than a traditional Lego title. Also, you get to be a ninja, which is pretty cool. You're looking to reclaim your memory and learn new moves as the game progresses, which constantly brings new challenges to your Ninja abilities. It's a fun game, though the controls can be a bit tough to master.
6
LEGO Tower
In Lego Tower, you can build up your own Lego building, adding in mini-figures who want to move in. From there, you can give them jobs to earn money, customize their looks, change around their floors, and invite your friends over to check out your cool skyscraper. There are nods to various different Lego kits within the game, as well as a bunch of characters and vehicles that you can unlock. It's a pretty casual Lego game for iOS - not full of action like the others on the list but is still fun to dip in and out of.
