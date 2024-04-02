Top 6 best Lego games for Android

Block by block, we have built this list of the finest Lego games that you can play on Android in 2024.

Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on April 2nd, 2024 - added 1 new game

When it comes to Lego, I always think of the physical bricks that you can plug together, to create all sorts of worlds. There have been many iterations of Lego and so many different IPs that have teamed up with the brand to make all sorts of sets, games, movies and more. Today, we are going to be talking about Lego video games - specifically mobile games that you can download and play on Android.

Lego has created a bunch of companion apps that help you create various Lego sets or share designs, but we are focusing on the games themselves that have come out of the Lego brand. Many of these titles have you going on adventures, following quests, and exploring massive worlds - even if you’re not a fan of Lego specifically, they are really fun.

For the proud owners of Nintendo Switch, we've got a similar Lego list!

Let's not keep you waiting, click on the big blue button below and dive into the 6 best Lego games for Android!