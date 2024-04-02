Top 6 best Lego games for Android
Block by block, we have built this list of the finest Lego games that you can play on Android in 2024.
Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on April 2nd, 2024 - added 1 new game
When it comes to Lego, I always think of the physical bricks that you can plug together, to create all sorts of worlds. There have been many iterations of Lego and so many different IPs that have teamed up with the brand to make all sorts of sets, games, movies and more. Today, we are going to be talking about Lego video games - specifically mobile games that you can download and play on Android.
Lego has created a bunch of companion apps that help you create various Lego sets or share designs, but we are focusing on the games themselves that have come out of the Lego brand. Many of these titles have you going on adventures, following quests, and exploring massive worlds - even if you’re not a fan of Lego specifically, they are really fun.
Let's not keep you waiting
1
LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin is one of the Lego games that come from Lego's own Ninjago series. This game allows you to fight, as Ninjas, through an expansive world. Ronin has stolen the memories of the Ninjas, using a weapon called the Obsidian Glaive. You will need to help regain the Ninja's memory and reclaim their powers. Many of the locations are taken straight from the TV show, but even if you don't watch Ninjago, I am sure you'll enjoy exploring the world and fighting baddies.
2
LEGO Bricktales
Lego Bricktales brings Lego to a fantasy world, where you can start your own adventure, and build various mystical worlds and scenarios. You can try to solve various puzzles or just unleash your creativity in the sandbox mode, which will let you create freely anything you can think of - be it a majestic temple from Ancient Egypt or a lush Mayan temple.
There are plenty of things you can do and create, and in a way, it's exactly like a physical Lego set - except, you won't have to worry about losing any pieces.
3
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Lego Star Wars series is full of gems, but for this list, we have selected Lego Star Wars: TFA. It focuses on the Force Awakens but remastered for mobile, where you can select a character from the movie to play as like Rey, Han Solo or Kylo Ren, and then explore the world, fighting against enemies and discovering new locations as you go. It also includes some untold story levels, leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If you are a fan of Star Wars this Android Lego game is a must!
4
Lego Jurassic World
Who doesn't love dinosaurs? Lego Jurassic World follows the stories from all four Jurassic films, allowing you to get into the movie in your own Lego way. You can find the grounds of Isla Sorna and Isla Nublar while reenacting key moments from the films. There are over 16 dinosaurs to choose from, or create new dinosaurs using DNA, to make your own combinations. It's easily one of the best Lego games for Android if you are a Dino fan!
5
LEGO Tower
Lego Tower gives you a building, full of apartments and businesses that have mini figures living inside of them, working at them, and playing with them. You can collect mini-figures from a bunch of different Lego worlds, allowing them to become residents in your tower and helping them have the perfect home and business. It's a simulation-styled Lego game for Android with lots to manage, explore, and enjoy.
6
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Rush
Lego Friends needed to make an appearance on one of these lists! This pastel, cute version of Legos, aimed at younger girls, has its own game. Heartlake Rush is an arcade game where you race forward, collecting coins and dodging obstacles. It's like Subway Surfer, but in the Lego universe, full of buildings, vehicles and places that you could create yourself. It's a fun and addictive game, with a "one more go" feeling to it.