Last Day on Earth bunker alpha codes for February

A quick recap on where to locate all Alpha bunker codes for Last Day on Earth: Survival

Last Day on Earth: Survival is a unique open-world, zombie apocalypse game. Unlike other zombie mobile games, Last Day on Earth: Survival provides you the freedom to create your survival story in whichever way you please.

Another influential factor in its popularity is its quick tutorial, getting the user prepped and ready to experience the zombie apocalypse within minutes. With that being said, the game has just released the newest set of codes for this month providing you the chance of finding and locating more alpha bunkers.

Since the game's release a few years ago, the developers have been routinely releasing codes for alpha bunkers, which can be unlocked and found by tuning into certain wavelengths on your CB radio. When you eventually connect to the correct wavelengths, you'll then be given access to certain alpha bunkers across the map, stuffed with certain items, weapons, and outfits. In the section below, we have the current and expired codes for alpha bunkers.

Upcoming and active alpha codes

February 23-24: 39981

February 25-26: 93603

February 27-28: 37581

February 29: 79230

Expired alpha codes

February 01-02: 71196

February 03-04: 11785

February 05-06: 13232

February 07-08: 31591

February 09-10: 17138

February 11-12: 72970

February 13-14: 25898

February 15-16: 51363

February 17-18: 19954

February 19-20: 98320

February 21-22: 83712

Finding alpha codes on CB radio can be a bit tedious at times. With that being said, your best bet is to locate the alpha code wavelengths first, before you begin to venture outside of your base.

How to unlock the codes

Step 1: Go to your CB Radio at your base

Step 2: Begin scrolling the knob on your Radio to alter the wavelengths

Step 3: Keep changing the wavelength until it lands on the number of the specific alpha bunker code you were looking for

As mentioned previously, unlocking the codes via the CB radio wavelengths is pretty straightforward. The only thing that may be a bit of a hassle is actually tuning the wavelengths to the correct feed to redeem each alpha bunker code. Here is a quick set of directions to help you locate the bunker alpha code without any delay:

