Pineapple: a Bittersweet Revenge challenges you to solve your problems, with pineapples

Fruit meets fury in this upcoming comedy puzzle game

Solve your high-school bully problems with fruit in Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge

Based on a series of viral Reddit posts, it comes from the developers of the interactive mystery novel Unmemory

The game has also received positive feedback after people got hands-on with it at GDC 2024

What's the best way to deal with your problems? I'll stop you before you respond because the answer is, apparently, pineapples! In the upcoming puzzler Pineapple: a Bittersweet Revenge, you'll take revenge on your tormentor via the medium of pineapple, completing minigames rendered in the style of childish doodles. The game is set to launch on Steam with a release for the Nintendo Switch and mobile coming soon.

Based on a series of Reddit posts (which, sure, we've heard weirder), Pineapple: a Bittersweet Revenge challenges you to drive your high-school bully insensate by slowly tormenting them with the appearance of random pineapples where they least suspect it. Not only that but the game promises to face you with moral choices akin to Papers, Please; which both confuses and intrigues us at the same time.

While 'based on a Reddit post' may not be the most encouraging synopsis for some, we'd caution optimism. Developer Patrones y Escondites have already proven their chops with the interactive mystery novel Unmemory, which also released for mobile. So if any studio can take a concept this weird and make a great game out of it, we'd expect them to.

Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge also got broadly positive reviews when people were able to get hands-on at GDC 2024, an event where hundreds of game industry professionals gather. Just how well a game that also wants to tackle the topic of bullying does so with such a strange concept is going to be something to watch out for as well.

Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge is currently available on Steam, with a mobile and Nintendo Switch release coming soon.

But if you can't wait that long, you can always check out our newly debuted list of the top 5 new mobile games to try this week to tide you over!