Rush Royale promo codes for in-game gold and emotes (November 2022)
If you have been looking for the latest codes, you have come to the right place. We will share all the active Rush Royale promo codes you can use to get in-game freebies, such as emotes, gold, and more.
We will also keep the list of Rush Royale promo codes up to date by adding new codes as and when they are released and removing any that have expired. So, bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new codes before others.
List of all working Rush Royale promo codes
- YAKD-UF5U-N3AK - Use this promo code to get a Plague Doctor emote
- YAKC-WV38-IMFN - Use this promo code to get a Rubber Ducky emote
Expired codes
- Y9N2-HL2B-3LXX - 5K gold
- YA3R-UOU1-CM02 - 2.5K gold
- YAC3-V008-KXTM - 2.5K gold
- YAHL-28NZ-WDK4 - 1K gold
- Y95J-PM30-F149
- Y9HJ-3V0I-V3V3
- Y9ER-P3ZR-NRC7
- Y9KB-3B8Z-IZCC
- Y8UF-4MLP-SI06
- Y997-SJPX-T65J
- Y8X7-DZXW-ROAK
- Y997-7KKY-R3IT
- Y9N3-CXWM-LMYS
These promo codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. Also, ensure you enter these codes precisely as written to avoid any errors when redeeming them.
How to redeem Rush Royale promo codes?Redeeming Rush Royale promo codes is quite simple. Here are the steps to use the promo codes:
- Launch Rush Royale
- Click on the menu icon located in the top right corner of the screen
- Now click on the Promo Codes option
- Copy and paste any of the active Rush Royale promo code from above into the text box
- Click on the apply button to collect your freebies
About Rush RoyaleRush Royale is a fantasy tower defense game where you have to defend a fortress from invading hordes of vicious monsters using a small army of warriors, archers and mages.
