If you have been looking for the latest codes, you have come to the right place. We will share all the active Rush Royale promo codes you can use to get in-game freebies, such as emotes, gold, and more.

We will also keep the list of Rush Royale promo codes up to date by adding new codes as and when they are released and removing any that have expired. So, bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new codes before others.

List of all working Rush Royale promo codes

YAKD-UF5U-N3AK - Use this promo code to get a Plague Doctor emote

YAKC-WV38-IMFN - Use this promo code to get a Rubber Ducky emote

Expired codes

Y9N2-HL2B-3LXX - 5K gold

YA3R-UOU1-CM02 - 2.5K gold

YAC3-V008-KXTM - 2.5K gold

YAHL-28NZ-WDK4 - 1K gold

- 1K gold Y95J-PM30-F149

Y9HJ-3V0I-V3V3

Y9ER-P3ZR-NRC7

Y9KB-3B8Z-IZCC

Y8UF-4MLP-SI06

Y997-SJPX-T65J

Y8X7-DZXW-ROAK

Y997-7KKY-R3IT

Y9N3-CXWM-LMYS

These promo codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. Also, ensure you enter these codes precisely as written to avoid any errors when redeeming them.

How to redeem Rush Royale promo codes?

Launch Rush Royale

Click on the menu icon located in the top right corner of the screen

Now click on the Promo Codes option

Copy and paste any of the active Rush Royale promo code from above into the text box

Click on the apply button to collect your freebies

Redeeming Rush Royale promo codes is quite simple. Here are the steps to use the promo codes:

