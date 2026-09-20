Rush Royale promo codes for in-game gold and emotes (September 2026)
We will share all the active Rush Royale promo codes you can use to get in-game freebies, such as emotes, gold, and more.
| Rush Royale
Updated on September 20th, 2026 - checked for codes
Rush Royale is a fantasy tower defense where you have to defend a fortress from invading hordes of vicious monsters using a small army of warriors, archers and mages. Artwork will surely remind you of other, very popular mobile games with 'royale' in their title. It's very cartoonish yet pleasing to the eye!
We will also keep our list of Rush Royale promo codes up to date by adding new codes as and when they are released and removing any that have expired. So, bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new codes before they expire.
If you enjoy freebies, don't forget to look at our other redeem code articles, such as for some Flag Wars codes, Fishing Simulator codes, Eternal Evolution codes and many others to get free rewards. So let's get back to Rush Royale promo codes.
List of all working Rush Royale promo codes
- XMD8-MOOU-7L2J - rewards
- XO53-YKNN-RSYU - 50 Core Light
- XORC-RMWF-C2KH - rewards
- XR5G-SWUJ-5G61 - 200 Magic Dust, 20 Gems
- XSJG-6A38-A9UD - 20 Crystals, 200 Magic Dust
- XU08-7MZX-SY1N - 200 Essence
- XUBC-N2VF-RTH9 - 20 Gems
- XY1J-CRS8-88F5 - 100 Gems
- XZ1N-ARRF-X5DP - 100 Gems
- Y14NTB4WTMY6 - 200 Gems
- Y1Z5-RDRE-1G36 - 50 Crystals
- Y127-6RUU-XC4E - 60 EXP Coins
- Y1WF-B2R2-UCR8 - 60 EXP Coins
- Y2O7-U3TA-BGT5 - 200 potions
- Y4OF-FOIL-6A6R - x50 Tech Cores
- Y4TZ-0WK8-POHR - x2.5k Gold
- YAKD-UF5U-N3AK - Use this promo code to get a Plague Doctor emote
- YAKC-WV38-IMFN - Use this promo code to get a Rubber Ducky emote
- Y5G7-04TG-W74K - 100 gems
Expired codes
- Y5RB-XQT2-TDU4
- Y6ZR-JNL9-YL8E
- Y7U8-8KF2-PUFC
- Y7U7-7AFG-XXL3
- Y7OR-CWA4-DFCC
- Y7U9-LCB0-608G
- Y8X7-OX1G-00FW
- Y9BZ-S8EG-B659
- Y9N2-HL2B-3LXX
- YA3R-UOU1-CM02
- YAC3-V008-KXTM
- YAHL-28NZ-WDK4
- Y95J-PM30-F149
- Y9HJ-3V0I-V3V3
- Y9ER-P3ZR-NRC7
- Y9KB-3B8Z-IZCC
- Y8UF-4MLP-SI06
- Y997-SJPX-T65J
- Y8X7-DZXW-ROAK
- Y997-7KKY-R3IT
- Y9N3-CXWM-LMYS
These promo codes are time-limited, so it's advisable to revisit this guide every now and then. And please, enter them precisely as written to avoid any errors.
How to redeem Rush Royale promo codes?Redeeming Rush Royale promo codes is quite simple. Here are the steps to use the promo codes:
- Launch Rush Royale
- Click on the menu icon located in the top right corner of the screen
- Click on the Promo Codes option
- Copy and paste any of the active Rush Royale promo codes from above into the text box
- Click on the 'Apply' button to collect your freebies
Pixel Heroes codes (September 2026)