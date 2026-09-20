We will share all the active Rush Royale promo codes you can use to get in-game freebies, such as emotes, gold, and more.

Updated on September 20th, 2026 - checked for codes

Rush Royale is a fantasy tower defense where you have to defend a fortress from invading hordes of vicious monsters using a small army of warriors, archers and mages. Artwork will surely remind you of other, very popular mobile games with 'royale' in their title. It's very cartoonish yet pleasing to the eye!

We will also keep our list of Rush Royale promo codes up to date by adding new codes as and when they are released and removing any that have expired. So, bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new codes before they expire.

If you enjoy freebies, don't forget to look at our other redeem code articles, such as for some Flag Wars codes, Fishing Simulator codes, Eternal Evolution codes and many others to get free rewards. So let's get back to Rush Royale promo codes.

List of all working Rush Royale promo codes

XMD8-MOOU-7L2J - rewards

- rewards XO53-YKNN-RSYU - 50 Core Light

50 Core Light XORC-RMWF-C2KH - rewards

rewards XR5G-SWUJ-5G61 - 200 Magic Dust, 20 Gems

200 Magic Dust, 20 Gems XSJG-6A38-A9UD - 20 Crystals, 200 Magic Dust

20 Crystals, 200 Magic Dust XU08-7MZX-SY1N - 200 Essence

200 Essence XUBC-N2VF-RTH9 - 20 Gems

20 Gems XY1J-CRS8-88F5 - 100 Gems

100 Gems XZ1N-ARRF-X5DP - 100 Gems

100 Gems Y14NTB4WTMY6 - 200 Gems

200 Gems Y1Z5-RDRE-1G36 - 50 Crystals

50 Crystals Y127-6RUU-XC4E - 60 EXP Coins

60 EXP Coins Y1WF-B2R2-UCR8 - 60 EXP Coins

60 EXP Coins Y2O7-U3TA-BGT5 - 200 potions

200 potions Y4OF-FOIL-6A6R - x50 Tech Cores

- x50 Tech Cores Y4TZ-0WK8-POHR - x2.5k Gold

- x2.5k Gold YAKD-UF5U-N3AK - Use this promo code to get a Plague Doctor emote

- Use this promo code to get a Plague Doctor emote YAKC-WV38-IMFN - Use this promo code to get a Rubber Ducky emote

- Use this promo code to get a Rubber Ducky emote Y5G7-04TG-W74K - 100 gems

Expired codes

Y5RB-XQT2-TDU4

Y6ZR-JNL9-YL8E

Y7U8-8KF2-PUFC

Y7U7-7AFG-XXL3

Y7OR-CWA4-DFCC

Y7U9-LCB0-608G

Y8X7-OX1G-00FW

Y9BZ-S8EG-B659

Y9N2-HL2B-3LXX

YA3R-UOU1-CM02

YAC3-V008-KXTM

YAHL-28NZ-WDK4

Y95J-PM30-F149

Y9HJ-3V0I-V3V3

Y9ER-P3ZR-NRC7

Y9KB-3B8Z-IZCC

Y8UF-4MLP-SI06

Y997-SJPX-T65J

Y8X7-DZXW-ROAK

Y997-7KKY-R3IT

Y9N3-CXWM-LMYS

These promo codes are time-limited, so it's advisable to revisit this guide every now and then. And please, enter them precisely as written to avoid any errors.

How to redeem Rush Royale promo codes?

Launch Rush Royale

Click on the menu icon located in the top right corner of the screen

located in the top right corner of the screen Click on the Promo Codes option

option Copy and paste any of the active Rush Royale promo codes from above into the text box

from above into the text box Click on the 'Apply' button to collect your freebies

Redeeming Rush Royale promo codes is quite simple. Here are the steps to use the promo codes: