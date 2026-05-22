UFL brings a new console-quality football sim backed by Cristiano Ronaldo to mobile

Available on iOS

UFL brings a brand-new 'console-quality' football experience to mobile

Draft your favourite team members and enjoy a fully immersive experience

UFL is also set to feature upcoming tournaments and live events inspired by real-world dates

The football simulation genre on mobile is a surprisingly strong one. Despite the prevalence of more arcade-style experiences, there's still an audience hungry for authentic football fun. And now, UFL finally makes its way to mobile with a major 'console-quality' new entry into the genre.

Now, if you haven't already heard of UFL, then you're not alone. I was surprised the name hadn't crossed my desk before, especially considering it supposedly boasts a whopping seven million players. But considering it's got backers including Cristiano Ronaldo, I shouldn't be surprised it has that kind of pull with fans who enjoy that name recognition aspect.

Fortunately, UFL's gameplay is significantly less mystifying. This is your standard but quite competently made football sim that's also had a bit of a design overhaul for mobile, too. You unlock cards of various rarities, allowing you to draft a team based on some of the most famous lineups in footballing history, all while enjoying other content such as limited-time player collections and events connected to real-world footballing dates.

Foot the ball

And as you might expect, there's also a big focus on the licensing aspect of UFL. If you're looking for your favourite player, then more likely than not they'll be present, as well as real-world branded gear that enhances the immersion.

With famous names like Federico Valverde and Raphinha serving as in-game ambassadors, a vast roster of different cards featuring players to unlock and even a tournament coming up, there's every chance that we may be seeing the arrival of a brand-new household name when it comes to UFL.

Looking for more sporting experiences on mobile, specifically on iOS? Then you're in luck because we've got our own comprehensive list of the best sports games for iOS, which you can check in on right now!