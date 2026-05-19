Air Raid Flag Football: World Tour brings custom playmaking to iOS

Preferred Partner Feature

Draw your routes to success

Air Raid Flag Football: World Tour is a world-class flag football title, out now for iOS

Draw your own custom routes and control every move your receivers make

Customise your squad to make it truly unique

Following the announcement that Flag Football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games, the non-contact version of Gridiron football is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the world — and now it’s getting its first dedicated App Store game with Air Raid Flag Football: World Tour.

Leaning fully into the strategy of flag football, Air Raid is all about fast-paced passing plays and big offensive moments. It also boasts a standout feature that puts the likes of Madden and Retro Bowl to shame: you can draw your own receiver routes.

It’s a small addition, but it adds a huge amount of freedom to the gameplay.

Before each snap, players can position receivers behind the line of scrimmage and draw up nearly any route they can think of. Whether it’s a quick slant, a deep crossing pattern, or a completely improvised trick play, you can watch it unfold in real time after the ball is snapped. It gives every possession a satisfying sandbox feel, rewarding experimentation and creativity on offence.

That said, a more traditional playbook system is also available for those times when you prefer a quicker approach.

Most importantly, Air Raid keeps the focus firmly on arcade gameplay rather than simulation-style playmaking, as demonstrated by the game’s “Air Raid User Passing” system. Rather than locking throws to preset targets, players can aim and throw anywhere on the field using motion-based camera tilt controls designed to make passing feel more immersive and dynamic.

The game also includes a tutorial stage to help new players get started, alongside two competition modes: the offline World Tour mode, where players choose from 32 countries and battle through a massive tournament, and an online 1v1 mode.

For players who enjoy a more personalised experience, the Team Builder mode allows you to customise your squad with different jersey colours, hairstyles, and accessories. The feature is sold separately for $2.99, or bundled together with ad removal for $5.99.

While the game leans toward a lightweight arcade style, its offensive mechanics offer a level of creativity that make Air Raid Flag Football: World Tour well worth a closer look.