If you are looking for working codes for Infinite Magicraid, you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all the working codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as coins, diamonds and much more.

We will update this post with new Infinite Magicraid codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and check back often to snag new codes for Infinite Magicraid.

You can also rummage through our vast collection of code articles, including Shadow of Death 2 gift codes, Guardian Tales codes, and many others. For the fans of the genre, we have the finest gacha games for Android and the finest iOS gachas.

List of all working Infinite Magicraid codes

AUGGIFT2026 - 3 Advanced Skill Scroll, 3 5-star Dragon Egg, Coin 20M, 1,000 Diamond (expires August 31st)

Advanced Skill Scroll, 3 5-star Dragon Egg, Coin 20M, 1,000 Diamond (expires August 31st) TREAT2025 - 3 5-Star Dragon Eggs, 10 Premium Hero EXP Potion, 10 Excellent Runes

3 5-Star Dragon Eggs, 10 Premium Hero EXP Potion, 10 Excellent Runes IM888 - 200 Diamonds

200 Diamonds IMBEST - 5 Excellent Runes

5 Excellent Runes IMGIFT - 500,000 Coins

500,000 Coins PLAYIM - 5 Premium Hero EXP Potions

5 Premium Hero EXP Potions IMADVENTURE - 100 Diamonds, 5 Echo Runes

100 Diamonds, 5 Echo Runes WXQB888 - 10 Excellent Runes

10 Excellent Runes Test111111 - 100 free coins and 100 Diamonds

- 100 free coins and 100 Diamonds IM999 - 30 Excellent Runes

- 30 Excellent Runes IM777 - 10 Excellent Runes, X777 Diamonds, and 777K Coins

Expired codes

ICESTORMAPEX10 - Excellent Rune 10, Diamond 1000 (expires August 3rd)

JULGIFT2026 - 3 Advanced Skill Scroll, 3 5-star Dragon Egg, 20M Coin, 1,000 Diamond (expires July 31st)

HOMESTEADJULY - Homestead Coin 50,000, Diamond 1000 (expires July 20th)

SUMMERPARTY - 10 Excellent Rune (expires July 06th)

WORLDCUP2026 - 10 Excellent Rune, Coin 20M, 1 Supreme Dragon Scale (expires June 30th)

JUNGIFT2026 - 3 Advanced Skill Scroll, 3 5-star Dragon Egg, 20M Coin, 1,000 Diamond (expires June 30th)

ENJOY2026 - 10 Excellent Rune (expires June 09th)

MAYGIFT2026 - Advanced Skill Scroll 3, 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Coin 20M, Diamond 1000 (expires May 31st)

NCKASLEGENDARY10 - 1,000 Diamonds (expires May 25th)

SEASON100

APRGIFT2026 - Advanced Skill Scroll 3, 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Coin 20M, Diamond 1000 (expires April 30th)

Q2SURPRISE - Limited Hero Shard Selection Chest x1 (expires April 13th)

IMREASTER26 - Excellent Rune x10, 5-star Dragon Egg x3 (expires April 13th)

HIGHTRAFICLEGENDARY3 - 1,000 Diamonds (expires March 30th)

MARGIFT2026 - rewards (expires March 31st)

2026TUANYUANFAN - rewards (expires March 09th)

2026FANGBIANPAO - rewards (expires March 08th)

2026YINGCAISHEN - rewards (expires March 07th)

2026HEJIAHUAN - rewards (expires March 06th)

2026HAOYUNLAI - rewards (expires March 05th)

2026QUANJIAFU - rewards (expires March 04th)

2026XINNIANHAO - rewards (expires March 03rd)

HAPPYCNY2026 - Regression Potion 3, Advanced Skill Scroll 3, Diamond 1000 (expires February 28th)

NCKASMASTER3 - Diamond x1000 (expires February 23rd)

FEBGIFT2026 - Advanced Skill Scroll 3, 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Coin 20M, Diamond 1000 (expires February 28th)

NCKASLEGENDARY3 - 1,000 Diamonds (expires January 30th)

HAPPYJAN - Advanced Skill Scroll 3, 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Coin 20M, Diamond 1000 (Expires January 31st)

IMRSWORDPARTY - Excellent Rune 10 (expires January 23rd)

XMAS2025 - Excellent Rune 10, 5-star Dragon Egg 3 (Expires January 05th)

ADVANTIXLEGENDARY3 - Diamonds*1000 (Expires December 29th)

HAPPYDEC - 3x Advanced Skill Scroll, 3x 5-star Dragon Egg, 10M Coin (expires December 31st)

GIVETHANKS - 10 Excellent Runes (expires December 8th)

THANKS2025 - 1 Soul of Spirit Beast Selection Chest with 10 Shards, 1 Superior Dragon Scale, 1 Epic Phantom Dragon Eye, 1 Blessing Selection Chest (expires December 4th)

HAPPYNOV - Advanced Skill Tome 3, 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Coin 10M (expires November 30th)

G159ELITE3 - Diamonds x1000 (expires November 27th)

NCKASELITE3 - 1,000 Diamonds (expires November 7th)

HAPPYOCT - 3 Advanced Skill Tome, 3 5-star Dragon Egg, 10M Coin (expires October 31st)

WEAK10 - 10 Excellent Runes (expires October 24th)

MOONCAKE2025 - 10 Excellent Runes (expires October 13th)

10 Excellent Runes (expires October 13th) happysept - 3 Advanced Skill Tome, 3 5-star Dragon Egg, 10M Coin (expires September 30th)

3 Advanced Skill Tome, 3 5-star Dragon Egg, 10M Coin (expires September 30th) FA3DRZESIETBACK - 1,000 Diamond (expires October 2nd)

1,000 Diamond (expires October 2nd) IM3ANNIV - 10 Excellent Runes, 3 5-Star Dragon Eggs (expires September 7th)

BATUSVGIMR3 - 10 Echo Runes (expires September 14th)

GAMEOVER3 - 10 Excellent Runes (expires September 14th)

INVU - 1 Supreme Rune (expires September 14th)

IMRNAVIGATOR - 1 Supreme Rune (expires September 14th)

OopaGift - 10 Echo Runes (expires September 14th)

usguimrbirthday - 10 Excellent Rune (expires September 14th)

newchallenge25 - 10 Excellent Runes (expires August 27th)

NEWMYTHIC - 10 Excellent Rune, 3 Advanced Skill Scroll, 10MCoin (expires August 14th)

SHTIME2025 - 10 Echo Runes (expires August 04th)

10 Echo Runes (expires August 04th) 7SAGESLIULI - 15 Advanced Soul Lantern, 1 Supreme Rune (expires July 23rd)

FA3DEEPUO907 - 1,000 Diamond (expires July 21st)

SUMMER2025 - Excellent Rune 10 (expires July 7th)

Excellent Rune 10 (expires July 7th) WEAK3 - 1,000 Diamonds

1,000 Diamonds ENJOY2025 - 10 Excellent Runes

HAPPYCHRISTMAS - Excellent Rune 10, 5-star Dragon Egg 3

SPRING2025 - 5-star Dragon Egg 1, Coin 10M, Regression Potion 1 (expires May 26th)

5-star Dragon Egg 1, Coin 10M, Regression Potion 1 (expires May 26th) MAYDAY - Excellent Rune 10, Echo Rune 10, Eternal Stone 10 (expires May 7th)

Excellent Rune 10, Echo Rune 10, Eternal Stone 10 (expires May 7th) EASTER25 - Excellent Rune x10 (expires April 28th)

Excellent Rune x10 (expires April 28th) NO1CACHALOT - Miracle Rune 10, Advanced Soul Lantern 10 (expires April 17th)

Miracle Rune 10, Advanced Soul Lantern 10 (expires April 17th) NANTUCKOMASTER3 - Diamonds x1,000 (expires March 26th)

BAILEY15 - 20 Excellent Runes, 1 Epic Phantom Dragon Eye (expires February 22)

yingcaishen2025 - Supreme Rune 1 (Expires February 16th)

fangbianbao2025 - Miracle Rune 10 (Expires February 17th)

tuanyuanfan2025 - Advanced Soul Lantern 15 (Expires February 18th)

GUONIANHAO - Regression Potions 3, 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Advanced Skill Scroll 3 (expires February 10th)

- Regression Potions 3, 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Advanced Skill Scroll 3 (expires February 10th) xinnianhao2025 - Excellent Rune 10 (Expires February 12th)

quanjiafu2025 - Echo Rune 10 (Expires February 13th)

haoyunlai2025 - 5-star Dragon Egg 1 (Expires February 14th)

hejiahuan2025 - Intermediate Soul Lantern 25 (Expires February 15th)

HAPPYCNY2025 - 10 Excellent Runes (expires January 24th) (new!)

10 Excellent Runes (expires January 24th) (new!) GERALDLEGENDARY3 - Diamonds 1,000 (valid till December 30th)

THANKU2024 - Excellent Rune x10 (expires December 11th)

Excellent Rune x10 (expires December 11th) ANGGELITE3 - 1,000 Diamonds (Expires November 10th)

1,000 Diamonds (Expires November 10th) HALLOWEEN24 - 5-star Dragon Egg 3, Premium Hero EXP Potion 10, Echo Rune 10 (Expires November 10th)

5-star Dragon Egg 3, Premium Hero EXP Potion 10, Echo Rune 10 (Expires November 10th) BABAYAGAELITE3 - 1,000 Diamonds (Expires November 6th)

1,000 Diamonds (Expires November 6th) BAILEY10 - 1,000 Diamonds (Expires November 3rd)

IPASSBUTTERTRIAL3 - 1,000 Diamonds (valid till October 9th)

1,000 Diamonds (valid till October 9th) MOONCAKE2024 - 10 Excellent Runes (valid till October 6th)

10 Excellent Runes (valid till October 6th) SWORDHARBOR (Valid till August 11)

ZHONGLI10 - Diamonds*1000 (Valid till July 31)

SUMMER2024 - Excellent Rune*10 (Valid till July 7)

ENJOY2024 - Excellent Rune*10 (Valid till June 16)

BANISHED3 - Diamonds*1000 (Valid till June 12)

LIANACE3 - Diamonds*1000 (Valid till June 9)

MAYEVENT2024 - 10 EXCELLENT RUNES (Valid till May 19)

HAPPYS100 - Mythic Hero Conversion Stone * 1 + Diamond * 1000 + Excellent Rune * 10 (Valid till May 16)

SPRING2024 - 5-star Dragon Egg, Regression Potion and coins (Valid till April 21)

MOON2024 - Diamonds (Valid till April 9)

EASTEREGG - Diamonds (Valid till April 7)

OCEAN2024 - Diamonds (Valid till March 17)

BAILEY3 - 1K Diamond (Valid till March 10)

FPA3BESAUROM - 1K Diamond (Valid till March 4)

LOVELOVE2024

GUONIANLA - 3 Regression Potions, 3 5-star Dragon Eggs, 3 Advanced Skill Scrolls (Valid till February 24)

HAPPYCNY2024 - 10 EXCELLENT RUNES (Valid till February 11)

NEWYEAR2024 - 10 Excellent Runes (Valid till January 14)

LORDERIC3 - 1000 Diamonds (Valid till January 14)

FA3BETIEUTRU - Diamonds*1000 (Expires December 31)

XMASFUN2023 - 10 EXCELLENT RUNES (Expires December 31)

HALLOWEEN23 - 10 Excellent Runes

ZHONGLI16B - 1K Diamonds (Expires December 06)

THANKU2023 - 1K Diamonds (Expires December 03)

ZHONGLI3 - 1K Diamonds (Expires November 19)

OCTGIFT - 10 Miracle Runes (Expires on October 20)

OCTGIFT - 10 Miracle Runes (Expires on October 20)

BETIEUTRUFPA - 1000 Diamonds (Expires on October 8)

SEPTGIFT - 10 Excellent Runes (Expires on October 7)

IM1YEAR (Expires September 30)

PHEL3 (Valid till Spetember 23)

PROX1MA - 1000 Diamonds

IMPARTY- 10 Miracle Wish Runes (Valid till August 13)

SUMMERTIME - 10 Excellent Runes (Valid till August 12)

DISCORD150K (Expires on July 31)

SUMMERTIME - 10 Excellent Runes

IMRJUNEGIFT - 1k Diamonds and 1 Regression Potion (Valid till June 14)

FEAST2023

EASTER2023

IM999

OCEANPOWER

FREEHUGS

NEWYEAR2023

GBCHALLENGE

MERRYXMAS

IMRTHANKYOU - 10 Excellent Runes

IMRHALLOWEEN - 10 Excellent Runes

DISCORD100K - 1000 Diamonds

ARISTEOMASTER3

FLAERYLEGENDARY3

CIGTYME

These Infinite Magicraid codes are time-limited. Try to use them before they expire. Also, ensure you enter the codes, including any special characters, precisely as mentioned above, to avoid any pesky errors.

How to redeem codes in Infinite Magicraid?

Click on your Avatar Icon located on the top left-hand side of the screen

Now, click on the settings button located on the left-hand side

Click on the redeem code button located at the bottom

Copy and paste any of the active Infinite Magicraid from above into the text area

Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

Redeeming Infinite Magicraid codes is a simple process. But if you haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem gift codes in Infinite Magicraid:

About Infinite Magicraid