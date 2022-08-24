If you are looking for working codes for Infinite Magicraid, you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all the working codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as coins, diamonds and much more.

List of all working Infinite Magicraid codes

Test111111 - Use this code to get free 100 coins and 100 Diamonds

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired Infinite Magicraid codes.

These Infinite Magicraid codes are time-limited. Try to use them before they expire. Also, ensure you enter the codes, including any special characters, precisely as mentioned above to avoid errors.

How to redeem codes in Infinite Magicraid?

Click on your Avatar Icon located on the top left-hand side of the screen

Now click on the settings button located on the left-hand side

Click on the redeem code button located at the bottom

Copy and paste any of the active Infinite Magicraid from above in the text area

Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

Redeeming Infinite Magicraid codes is a simple process. But if you haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem gift codes in Infinite Magicraid:

About Infinite Magicraid

Infinite Magicraid is a turn-based 3D RPG featuring hundreds of heroic characters and strategic combat that will test your wits and keep you on your toes. In Infinite Magicraid, you must collect heroes, equip them with strong gear, and embark on a journey to defeat the evil god Lihem.

Infinite Magicraid is available on Android and iOS in select countries. In others, it's coming soon. You can download or Pre-register it now on Google Play or the App Store.