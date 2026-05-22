Honkai: Star Rail unveils release date for version 4.3, The Lethe Below the Living

Honkai: Star Rail version 4.3 is set to debut at the start of next month

It features brand-new storylines wrapping up the Planarcadia saga

Meanwhile, there's the new character Mortenax Blade and other additions to enjoy

While it may be a Friday over here (and a hot one at that!), this doesn't mean we're short on news to cover. And Honkai: Star Rail once more comes in clutch with the unveiling of their brand-new version 4.3 update, The Lethe Below the Living, arriving on June 1st!

The last few updates have focused on the leisure planet of Planarcadia, but version 4.3 will see the epic conclusion of that saga. It'll be up to you, as the Trailblazer, to witness one man's quest to uncover an ancient godlike being that resides at the planet's centre. One that could lead to redemption or disaster, so, you know, no pressure.

But it's not just Planarcadia you'll be revisiting. Version 4.3 also takes you to the new Inkford Hermitage. You'll encounter the enigmatic Graphia, whose use of art to ward off attacks by demons has also cursed her descendants as a result.

Choo choo

This update also sees the introduction of a brand new five-star character named Mortenax Blade. One of those brooding swordsman types that fans seem to love, this fire-type character is likely to be a great addition to our Honkai: Star Rail tier list

Meanwhile, you can check into the Gift of Tempered Blade event to grab a brand-new Trailblaze Outfit piece for free. You can also take on the role of chief planner for the new Wispae Amusement Park, which allows you to design your own theme park. Not bad, eh? So be sure to check in on June 1st for all this and other key additions.

If you need something to tide you over ahead of launch, meanwhile, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our top picks from the last seven days?