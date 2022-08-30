KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list (Global) with a bonus reroll guide
Finding the best characters in the beautiful turn-based RPG is no easy feat. We've assembled a complete Konosuba tier list of all the best characters in the game to give you a hand with picking them.
All the characters in KonoSuba: Fantastic Days are okay, but not all of them are top rank. The best ones have a unique kit that allows them to dominate the meta and shine above all the others. These will be placed at the very top, in the SS tier. The rest, based on how strong they are, will be listed below.
KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list breakdownThe tier list will be divided into 5 tiers, starting with SS rank, which will have all the best characters. These are units that you want to keep and upgrade, and even reroll for if you can (or simply, roll for when their banners are available). Then, we'll have the S tier, which has the second strongest characters in the game. After that, we'll have A, B, and C, which have all the remaining units.
The units in A rank and below are really nothing to write home about since they are somewhat weak when compared with the ones in the S and SS ranks. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you shift your focus towards the meta units and invest all you can in obtaining and maxing them out.
Of course, while you are around, we recommend you take a look at our expanding collection of tier lists, including a Blue Archive tier list, Figure Fantasy tier list, and Revived Witch tier list. You can find a lot of older and newer titles throughout the website, so feel free to look around!
'KonoSuba: Fantastic Days' is truly fun, but it's also important to have a couple of good units to carry you in order to really make the most out of the story stages. The reroll guide below will help you understand how to reroll the account because if your aim is to get the best from the get-go, this is how you do it.
And without further ado, let's check out the KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
KonoSuba - SS tier characters
These are all the best characters in KonoSuba: Fantastic Days. They are in the SS tier because their kit allows them to be downright broken in the Arena as well as in any other mode. The best, by far, is Megumin, who is able to not only provide buffs but also resist the other elements thanks to her Light attribute.
- Wiz, Christmas Eve
- Megumin, Group Pose (the best unit in the game at the moment)
- Melissa, Treasure Hunter
- Emilia, Spiritual Arts User
2
KonoSuba - S tier characters
The following units are equally strong, and you can safely invest in any one of them. Of course, another Megumin is bound to be in this tier since she's extremely strong, but arguably not as powerful as the SS tier one. Here you also have Rem, who is a personal favourite (probably of many players) and she's also incredibly viable - she is a limited unit, however, so if you don't have her you need to wait for the next banner.
- Aqua, Sparkling Seas
- Megumin, Explosive
- Iris, Royal Holiday
- Iris, Mischievous Princess
- Chris, High Flying Thief
- Chris, Maid to Loot
- Chris, My Treasure
- Rem, Battle Maid
3
KonoSuba - A tier characters
These are units that are arguably decent, but only for very specific situations. They can be okay at the start of the game where it won't really matter what you put in, but at the later stages, it'll be quite difficult to make them work unless you have their weapons and max them out.
- Wiz, Water Blast
- Yunyun, Megumin's Friend
- Yunyun, Friendly Halloween
- Cielo, Axel Hearts
- Iris, First Casino Foray
- Iris, Pizza Lover
- Megumin, Beachgoer
- Arue, Best Bod
- Mitsurugi, Dreamy Dealer
- Rin, Certified Wizard
- Erika, Dancing Adventurer
- Erika, Fan Service
- Erika, Casual
4
KonoSuba - B tier characters
The KonoSuba: Fantastic Days characters in B tier are borderline average if I could say that. They are not as great as the main characters, and they will only be able to do so much. You could use them until you get something better, but overall, I would advise against investing too much into them.
- Darkness, Secret Present
- Aqua, Nature's Beauty
- Aqua, Otherworldly Tour
- Megumin, Magical Melodrama
- Megumin, Squeaky Clean
- Megumin, Winter Layers
- Mitsurugi, The Chosen One
- Chris, Steal
- Chris, Bunny Girl
- Dust, Delinquent Adventurer
- Dust, Succubus Shop Regular
- Dust, Super Sledder
- Rin, Sun Soaked
- Rin, Single Lady
- Kazuma, Winter Layers
- Kazuma, Don’t Mind Me
- Kazuma, Pumpkin Battle
- Cielo, Dancing Adventurer
- Cielo, Moonlite Stage
- Miso Soup, the Chosen One
- Miller Light, Follower of the Goddess
- Iris, Sneaking Out
- Iris, First Princess of Belzerg
- Arue, Crimson Demon
- Arue, Aspiring Author
- Yunyun, Seeking Friends
- Yunyun, Beachcomber
5
KonoSuba - C tier characters
The C tier units are downright bad. They are not able to deal any amount of damage (well, they do deal some, but it's far from being significant) and they are just a waste of resources. Avoid upgrading these characters, and instead focus on something that is at least tier A, preferably above (SS or S tier).
- Aqua, Pumpkin Cuisine
- Aqua, Winter Layers
- Aqua, Order of Axis
- Kazuma, Shut In No More
- Kazuma, A Ball for Two
- Kazuma, Tough Times
- Onsen Aqua
- Cecily, Big Sister
- Cecily, Cottontail Cleric
- Megumin, Pajama Party
- Darkness, Total Ecstasy
- Darkness, True Knight
- Darkness, Hot Water
- Melissa, Elegance
- Melissa, Seductress
- Wiz, Ice Witch
- Wiz, Sweet Dreams
- Rin, Winter Wonderland
- Mia, Mischievous Beastman
- Mia, Yummy Quest
- Mia, Endless Eater
- Lia, Dancing Adventurer
- Lia, Summer Match
- Lia, Rising Idol
- Amy, Soother of Spirits
- Amy, Motherly Protector
- Darkness (all)
6
KonoSuba reroll guide
If you want to know how to reroll in KonoSuba: Fantastic Days, then simply follow the instructions below. You ideally want to reroll in the early stages of the game, after the first 10 pulls. Also, if you're familiar with mobile gacha games, then you probably know that the best way to go about it is to log in with a Guest account first since that's going to make things a lot easier if you want to reroll.
So, let's dive into the reroll guide, shall we?
- Step 1: Start playing the game on a Guest account
- Step 2: Skip through the story and through the tutorial battle (or you can check them if you want, but it's going to take a lot longer then)
- Step 3: Complete the first 10 pulls - if you have none of the units you want, then continue with
- Step 4. Otherwise, keep them and Link your account
- Step 5: Open the Menu
- Step 6: Select Profile
- Step 7: Select Remove Account and type in "Reset Account"
The units you aim for in the gacha is one of the following:
- Melissa 4*- the best one to get
- Iris 4* - the second best
- Megumin 4* - the third best
In short, the character you want to get is Melissa. If you manage to get her and another good unit, then keep the account - otherwise, keep rerolling until you get them.