KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list (Global) with a bonus reroll guide

Finding the best characters in the beautiful turn-based RPG is no easy feat. We've assembled a complete Konosuba tier list of all the best characters in the game to give you a hand with picking them.

All the characters in KonoSuba: Fantastic Days are okay, but not all of them are top rank. The best ones have a unique kit that allows them to dominate the meta and shine above all the others. These will be placed at the very top, in the SS tier. The rest, based on how strong they are, will be listed below.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list breakdown

The tier list will be divided into 5 tiers, starting with SS rank, which will have all the best characters. These are units that you want to keep and upgrade, and even reroll for if you can (or simply, roll for when their banners are available). Then, we'll have the S tier, which has the second strongest characters in the game. After that, we'll have A, B, and C, which have all the remaining units.

The units in A rank and below are really nothing to write home about since they are somewhat weak when compared with the ones in the S and SS ranks. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you shift your focus towards the meta units and invest all you can in obtaining and maxing them out.

'KonoSuba: Fantastic Days' is truly fun, but it's also important to have a couple of good units to carry you in order to really make the most out of the story stages. The reroll guide below will help you understand how to reroll the account because if your aim is to get the best from the get-go, this is how you do it.

And without further ado, let's check out the KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list!

