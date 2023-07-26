Best teams in Konosuba Fantastic Days

Konosuba Fantastic Days is a popular mobile game that allows players to assemble their teams consisting of characters from the Konosuba franchise. To tackle the game's content, it is essential to have a powerful team. The synergies between your characters are keys to making a great team. In this guide, we will explore some of the best team compositions in Konosuba Fantastic Days, taking into account different playstyles and strategies.

Character Roles

If you're someone new to this game and in general, this genre of games, it is important to understand the roles of the characters. So before we go any further, let's talk a little bit about that.: These are the characters that have abilities focused on doing damage. They can deal single-target damage or area damage (AoE).: These are characters that typically you place in the frontline of your composition. They can absorb a lot of damage thanks to their defensive abilities and stats. They usually have high defense and HPl.: A support character's role is to provide various beneficial effects to the rest of the team. These characters can usually heal their fellow party members, or increase their damage and defense. Having a good support character that can keep your tank alive and your DPS character can take you a long way.

De-buffer / Crowd-Control (aka CC) These are characters that can cause status ailments on their opponents. They might be able to lower the enemy's attack so your tank takes less damage. Or they can lower the enemy's defense so your DPS deals more damage. In some cases, they might even have abilities that allow them to stop enemy characters by either stunning them, silencing them, freezing them, and so on.

Characters Synergies

Taking into consideration what I've mentioned earlier, it's important to have characters that have good synergies together. Let me give you an example. If your DPS character deals magic damage, but your de-buffer lowers the enemy's physical defense, that's not a good synergy. You don't want that. What you want instead is to pair a Magic DPS with a de-buffer that can lower enemies' magic defense. So, it's important to read your character skills and make sure that they synergize well when you putting a team together.