Best teams in Konosuba Fantastic Days
Konosuba Fantastic Days is a popular mobile game that allows players to assemble their teams consisting of characters from the Konosuba franchise. To tackle the game's content, it is essential to have a powerful team. The synergies between your characters are keys to making a great team. In this guide, we will explore some of the best team compositions in Konosuba Fantastic Days, taking into account different playstyles and strategies.
Character RolesIf you're someone new to this game and in general, this genre of games, it is important to understand the roles of the characters. So before we go any further, let's talk a little bit about that. Damage Dealers (aka DPS): These are the characters that have abilities focused on doing damage. They can deal single-target damage or area damage (AoE). Tanks: These are characters that typically you place in the frontline of your composition. They can absorb a lot of damage thanks to their defensive abilities and stats. They usually have high defense and HPl. Support: A support character's role is to provide various beneficial effects to the rest of the team. These characters can usually heal their fellow party members, or increase their damage and defense. Having a good support character that can keep your tank alive and your DPS character can take you a long way.
De-buffer / Crowd-Control (aka CC) These are characters that can cause status ailments on their opponents. They might be able to lower the enemy's attack so your tank takes less damage. Or they can lower the enemy's defense so your DPS deals more damage. In some cases, they might even have abilities that allow them to stop enemy characters by either stunning them, silencing them, freezing them, and so on.
Characters SynergiesTaking into consideration what I've mentioned earlier, it's important to have characters that have good synergies together. Let me give you an example. If your DPS character deals magic damage, but your de-buffer lowers the enemy's physical defense, that's not a good synergy. You don't want that. What you want instead is to pair a Magic DPS with a de-buffer that can lower enemies' magic defense. So, it's important to read your character skills and make sure that they synergize well when you putting a team together.
1
Darkness Team
This variant of Darkness is arguably one of the strongest characters in the game. Has a ridiculous amount of magic and physical defense, plus the ability to taunt enemies. Additionally, Darkness provides PATK and MATK buffs to all allies.Mia is a great fit as she deals AoE physical damage and lowers enemies' agility, something that Darkness needs. On top of that, she can increase allies DEF and PATK. Shalltear is a very strong DPS that does a ton of damage once she transforms. As for the two back characters, you should use Aqua - Fluff Tail and Yunyun - Megumi's Friend. Shallear works extremely well with Aqua. Thanks to her, Shalltear can maintain her buffs constantly.
2
Legendary Team
This variant of Aqua is simply amazing. There's no content that this character cannot deal with. Doesn't matter if it's an arena, dungeon or anything else. She can reduce enemies' PDEF and MDEF and heal her allies at the same time.Darkness can increase the PATK and MATK of every ally and just tank for days. Once she wears her mask, she can also increase her own PATK. Chris brings AoE damage to the table, and also additional buffs. She also can raise PATK and MATK of her allies. You can see why these characters work so well together.
3
Physical Team
Since we are talking about the best teams in Konosuba Fantastic Days, it goes without saying that each one of the teams that you can find on this list is super strong. With that said, this team is so fun to use, especially in the arena. Kazuma's PDEF debuff is fantastic for this composition. Mel is a super DPS character that deals a lot of single target and AoE damage. Use her attack after Kazuma's debuff. Cecily is the best support this team could ask for. She not only can heal her allies, but also increase their damage and debuff the enemies.
4
Mel Team
5
Megumin Team
There was no way we wouldn't include a team with Megumin, right? Well, of course! This Demon girl is simply amazing when it comes to dealing damage. Chris is another super solid DPS character who can also provide some buffs for her teammates and increase their damage. Erica is also somewhat of a hybrid that combines high damage output with the ability to further increase the damage of her allies. So, as you can imagine, this team can deal a lot of damage in the arena.
These are the meta teams in Konosuba Fantastic Days. Of course, they are just our suggestions, as you can play whatever suits you best. If you ever need more help building your own team, consult our tier list for Konosuba, and you'll see which characters are worth adding to your team, and which ones aren't.